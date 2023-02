DURHAM - Fresh off two straight games with 20+ points, junior guard Jeremy Roach has been named Co-ACC Player of the Week and is joined by freshman forward Dereck Lively II, who was named ACC Rookie of the Week for the first time in his career. Roach was also named Duke's PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week for the first time in his career.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO