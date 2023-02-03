ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Magic 1470AM

Honor Awareness Mardi Gras Fundraiser With DJ Navy Vet

Navy Veteran Petty Officer Michael Edmond and his wife, longtime educator Racquel Edmond. Have dedicated their lives to honoring U.S. Veterans. The military couple started Once Was Inc. because they recognized many veterans need the services and resources that only a military base can provide. So, they work with Veterans across the country, helping them to reestablish the connection and reap the benefits and services they have earned.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Keith Frank Is Coming Back To Lake Charles For Our Legendary Lundi Gras Party on Feb. 20

It’s been three years since he has played in Lake Charles but NOW the wait is over! Get ready as Townsquare Media Lake Charles proudly presents the 12th Annual Lundi Gras Party featuring the one and only, Zydeco Boss, Keith Frank & The Soileau Zydeco Band! That’s right, for more than a decade it's been the biggest Mardi Gras party in Southwest Louisiana and now it's BACK!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet To Open In Lake Charles

And shoppers can save up to 70% off on name-brand items daily. Find insane bargains on Yankee Candles, Hamilton Beach, Bissell, Clorox, Hasbro, and so much more!. For those unfamiliar with Ollie's Bargain Outlet, it is America's largest retailer of closeout merch and excess inventory. Their Grand Opening event in Lake Charles gets underway at 9 am at their new store location on 3407 Derek Dr. on February 15.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

New Blue Bell Flavor In Lake Charles, Louisiana Stores Now

The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another new flavor of ice cream to Lake Charles stores. Blue Bell stunned ice cream lovers all over the nation during the holidays releasing several fan favorites like Christians Cookies, Egg Nogg, and Peppermint Bark. They weren't finished there.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Is Whataburger Really Coming To Sulphur & Lake Charles, Louisiana?

That is the question we all have right? Is Whataburger really coming to Sulphur and Lake Charles? I mean we haven't seen any movement in Lake Charles or Sulphur. No one has seen a sign go up yet on any piece of land in Lake Charles or in the Sulphur area saying future home of Whataburger. I mean Deridder has one already, so that begs the question, is a Whataburger coming to Lake Charles and/or Sulphur or not?
SULPHUR, LA
Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day Event

As we celebrate iconic and legendary African American history makers all month long, Black History Month is the perfect time to advocate how important it is to maintain good health. February 7 is National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (NBHAAD). From 1987 to 2023, there is no question that what we know about the disease and how to treat it has come a long way. The struggle is real! HIV/Aids is still taking a toll on the African American community. It's still active and just as deadly as the day it was discovered in 1981.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles, LA
