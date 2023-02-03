Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Former NFL Superstar Arrested
One of the better players to ever play the game of football, despite being a controversial figure, was arrested in Florida on Saturday. According to talk show host Andy Slater, former NFL cornerback and two-time pro-bowl superstar Vontae Davis was arrested on Saturday after crashing into a stopped car on the side of the highway. The car proceeded to then hit another person, who was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries. Vontae Davis was found sleeping on the shoulder of the highway.
Steelers' Icon Troy Polamalu Was Intentionally Targeted By Green Bay Packers In Super Bowl 45
The Pittsburgh Steelers have not played in a Super Bowl since they lost Super Bowl XLV to the Green Bay Packers 31-25. The game featured the Steelers falling way behind 21-3 after playing just about as bad as they could play with a little over two minutes left in the first half.
A surprising first candidate emerges for Raiders QB Derek Carr
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said "no deal was imminent" but that the Saints "are considered to be serious suitors." He noted Saints head coach Dennis Allen has a history with Carr. Allen coached Carr during his rookie season in 2014 and named him the opening-day starter that year. After a...
Kansas City Chiefs have a secret weapon
In the aftermath of a wild ending to the AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs begin their week-long journey, which they believe, will culminate in the franchise’s third Lombardi Trophy. To make that happen, Super Bowl LVII is a business trip and one that would enshrine the legacy of its MVP quarterback, its future Hall of Fame head coach, and one of its heavenly angels.
This proposed Bills-Texans trade sends Brandin Cooks to Buffalo
The 2023 NFL offseason is about to get underway and only two teams are not fully focused on what moves they will look to make. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are vying for a title, but the rest of the league are already working on how to get to the Super Bowl next season. Among those teams are the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans, who are on opposite ends of the contention spectrum.
Former Steelers' GM Kevin Colbert's Behind The Scenes Look Into Passing On Chad Pennington In 2000
The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their first draft under General Manager Omar Khan, and it will be interesting to see how he will approach the NFL Draft differently than his predecessors Kevin Colbert and Tom Donahoe. Khan has a lot to measure up to, as the Steelers were able to win Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII, due in large part to Colbert’s aggressive approach. What remains to be seen is who Khan will select with his first ever selection in the first round, and if that player is as both talented and enigmatic as the players were in the initial selections of his predecessors as we review in Part II of this comparison series.
Insider reveals who will be in Steelers 2023 QB room
The Steelers seem to have found their franchise quarterback in Kenny Pickett. But one of the questions Pittsburgh must answer this offseason is who will be backing him up in 2023. Quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph could both be options, but one Steelers insider believes another veteran QB will...
Steelers Land Next Great Relentless Defender In Latest 2023 CBS Mock Draft
As we all know, it's mock draft season and our Pittsburgh Steelers are picking at 17 and 32. Every news source is putting out articles with the three W's; who, when and why. This gives the team a lot of flexibility and leaves a lot of talent on the table. There are a plethora of needs that the team faces this off-season and every single mock draft that I have looked at has shown the Steelers addressing their needs in different ways. When teams find themselves in that position, there is only one answer... take the best player available.
NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Trade Up in Round 1?
With the Super Bowl only a week away, the draft season will soon be in full swing. In USAToday's Draft Wire’s two-round mock draft, they had the Washington Commanders add to their secondary and boost the trenches. Washington currently has the 16th pick in the draft, but Draft Wire...
Former Packers LB Sam Barrington Says Aaron Rodgers “Will Be Raider In 2023”
The rumor mill has been hot with the NFL Pro Bowl in town as the Las Vegas Raiders continue to remain in the headlines. With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers away playing golf in Pebble Beach, No. 12 can’t escape the hearsay. We also had Josh Jacobs’ comment that he’d be all in for the Raiders going after Rodgers. However, a source close to the situation has made it known that Rodgers will be wearing the Silver and Black next season.
Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded
Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
Steelers' Instantly One Of The Favorites To Land A Sexy Name At Backup Quarterback
With Kenny Pickett pencilled in as the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2023 starting quarterback, the front office will have some decisions to make behind him. Mason Rudolph is gone after four seasons in Pittsburgh, as he'll try to sign with a team that will give him a legitimate opportunity. Mitch Trubisky is the curious case. He began 2022 as the Steelers' QB1, starting a total of four games before Pickett took over.
Steelers QB Mason Rudolph completely done with Pittsburgh
It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this offseason. A third-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, his career didn't go according to anyone's plan. After the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, Rudolph thought he may finally get an opportunity to win the starting job.
Cam Heyward Isn't Holding Back About The NFL's Potential Hip-Drop Tackle Ban
It was another season full of controversial penalties, especially for Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive tackle, Cam Heyward. We all remember the Week 17 unnecessary roughness call on Heyward against the Baltimore Ravens, ultimately putting them in a hole that only quarterback, Kenny Pickett, and running back, Najee Harris, could dig them out of. Heyward, the fearless leader of the black and gold, hasn’t been shy to voice his opinions on penalties in the past, and this time is no different.
Insider offers updated contract figures for Giants QB Daniel Jones
There's more information about the type of contract New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones could land this offseason. "The appropriate figure is believed to be somewhere between $35 and $37 million, two executives familiar with the quarterback market told SNY," SNY NFL insider Connor Hughes reported on Monday. "Another, whose team is in need of a veteran quarterback and would 'explore' Jones if he were available, said he’d have a 'hard time' justifying a $40 million figure for him. In the $30 millions? 'Sure,' the exec said, 'but not above.'"
Keith Mitchell, Josh Allen rage over Aaron Rodgers’ ‘crap’ handicap after Pebble Beach win
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won the Pro-Am portion of the Pebble Beach golf tournament over the weekend — but as with seemingly everything Rodgers does these days, it was not without controversy. Playing with professional partner Ben Silverman, Rodgers edged out Peter Malnati and former FedEx CEO Don Colleran by one stroke, finishing 26-under through three rounds. But Rodgers entered the tournament with a suspiciously high handicap of 10, meaning he was given 10 strokes each round. Pro golfer Keith Mitchell — who played the Pro-Am version of the tournament with Rodgers’ NFL rival, Bills quarterback Josh Allen — was not shy...
Fan Mailbag: Should the Buffalo Sabres bring back Sam Reinhart?
For this addition of Buffalo Sabres fan mailbag, i asked fans if the team should bring back Sam Reinhart. I got tons of responses and broke them down. This was probably the best Buffalo Sabres fan mailbag ever when it comes to the responses I got. Earlier this week, I asked Sabres fans if they would like for Buffalo to bring back former Sabre Sam Reinhart. There has been some speculation Sammy could be traded so I thought I would ask the question.
Derek Carr set for visit with interesting NFC team
The Raiders have to make a decision with Carr by Feb. 15. If they don’t cut or trade Carr by then, they would owe the quarterback more than $40 million guaranteed. Carr has a no-trade clause and can veto any possible deal. In order for a trade to come together, the Raiders would have to first agree to compensation with another team. That organization would then have to negotiate with Carr about his contract and ask him to waive his right to veto a trade.
