Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
Grandmother identifies Lexington’s first homicide victim of 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have confirmed the first homicide of 2023. They say they found a man shot inside a vehicle on Toner Street near the Dunbar Community Center just before 7 p.m. Monday night. The victim died at the scene. The coroner has not released the name...
wymt.com
Police in Estill County arrest woman following large drug bust during traffic stop
IRVINE, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is facing a host of charges after police find a large amount of drugs in her car during a weekend traffic stop. It happened on South Irvine Road early Sunday morning. Irvine Police stopped the car during a proactive patrol. When K-9 officer Titan...
WTVQ
Lexington Police investigate after man shows up to hospital shot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police responded Saturday to a local hospital for a man who had been shot. Police say officers responded just before 5 a.m. The victim told police the shooting happened in the area of Flying Ebony Drive, though police say a scene was not found.
fox56news.com
Lexington police seek woman wanted for violating supervised release
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Crime Stoppers has up to a $1,500 cash reward for the first person to tell police where to find the Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police are looking for 31-year-old Chelsea Carson. She has an active warrant for violating her supervised release. If...
WKYT 27
$50,000 reward offered for arrest, conviction of suspect in mail carrier robbery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A $50,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect involved in the armed robbery of a mail carrier in Lexington. The reward is being offered by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Police released these photos of the...
fox56news.com
Tip led to arrest of Lexington man wanted on kidnapping charge
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Someone is getting paid for providing the tip that led to the arrest of a recent Wanted Person of the Week. Crime Stoppers got a tip Wednesday night in reference to Jordan Young. Officers said they followed up on the tip, and he was arrested early on 12th Street.
WKYT 27
Ky. author’s books being removed from AP course curriculum
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The national discussion of removing certain literature from the College Board’s AP curriculum for African American studies hit close to the Commonwealth. Kentucky native bell hooks authored more than 30 books on a range of topics, including Black feminism, race, sexuality and how to teach critical thinking.
WKYT 27
One seriously injured in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Lexington. Police say it happened around 8:30 Monday morning on New Circle Road past Harrodsburg Road. They say a car hit the median and flipped onto the inner loop. The driver was thrown from the vehicle. They...
WKYT 27
Police identify suspect in armed robbery of mail carrier
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say they have identified a suspect in the armed robbery of a mail carrier in Lexington. Police released these photos of the suspect Thursday afternoon and said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous:. The robbery happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the...
fox56news.com
Frankfort man accused of ‘cruel and unusual’ punishment using water jugs, belt
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Frankfort man was arrested Tuesday on charges of criminal abuse and illegal sexual act with children under the age of 16. On Jan. 4, the arrest citation said 28-year-old Marquese Oden utilized cruel and unusual punishments involving two children. The citation said he punished the children by having them hold a gallon jug of liquid in each hand with their arms extended out to the side for 30 minutes.
fox56news.com
Possible foul play after dog missing nearly a month in Scott County
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Clark County Animal Shelter and an owner are searching for a missing dog. The Clark County Animal Shelter said a dog went missing on Jan. 14 at the Red Roof Inn near 100 Interstate Drive after someone was hired to take the dog from one location to another. The shelter said they believe the dog is missing due to foul play, and multiple agencies have looked into the situation, but there are still questions.
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE ARRESTS ROCKCASTLE WOMAN AND HER EX-BOYFRIEND IN INFANT DEATH INVESTIGATION CASE IN ROCKCASTLE COUNTY
EVIL BABY KILLERS: KIRSTEN A, DURHAM, 23, AND JOHNATHON K, DURBIN, 32, BOTH OF MOUNT VERNON, KY., WERE ARRESTED BY STATE POLICE AFTER BEING INDICTED BY A ROCKCASTLE GRAND JURY FOR THE DEATH OF A 7-MONTH-OLD INFANT IN AUGUST 2022. A Rockcastle County woman and man were arrested separately earlier...
linknky.com
Campbell, Kenton Counties, among others, join KY Jailers Association in lawsuit against state
The Kentucky Jailers Association, four Kentucky counties, including Campbell and Kenton, and their jailers have joined forces in a complaint/petition against the Kentucky Department of Corrections. The complaint was filed on Jan. 20 regarding housing state inmates in county facilities, claiming that the state has ignored its statutory responsibilities to...
WTVQ
Police: wrong-way crash on Nicholasville Road sends 1 to hospital, DUI suspected
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A wrong-way crash near the University of Kentucky’s campus sent one person to the hospital overnight. According to Lexington police, parts of Nicholasville Road were shut down for more than an hour just before 1:30 a.m. Friday near Arcadia Park. Officers say the crash...
WKYT 27
Jessamine Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating stolen trailer filled with thousands in donations
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a trailer they say was stolen at Southland Christian Church. The trailer belongs to Pine Missions, a church in Pine Ridge. “They parked a 16-foot black trailer at Southland Christian this week and what...
WKYT 27
Gas leak shuts down Lexington road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in which a driver ran their car off the road and struck a gas line. LPD says it happened just before 4 p.m. along the 1700 block of Mercer Road. Firefighters are on-scene working to contain the leak and Columbia Gas has responded as well.
Jackson County authorities searching for missing 23-year-old
Jackson County authorities are searching for a 23-year-old man who has been missing since Dec. 26, 2022.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Man charged after head-on crash in Lexington
SFA football team bussing to Graylan Spring’s celebration of life services Sunday. The Stephen F. Austin football team and coaches are preparing to head to Austin Sunday to attend Graylan Spring’s celebration of life services. Graylan Spring is one of the two SFA students who were killed in a car crash in Corrigan almost two weeks ago.
fox56news.com
Nearly 1,200 signatures to reinstate Bryan Station track and field staff
Nearly 1,200 signatures have been collected to reinstate Bryan Station track and field staff. Nearly 1,200 signatures to reinstate Bryan Station …. Nearly 1,200 signatures have been collected to reinstate Bryan Station track and field staff. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Feb. 3. Vote: Feb. 3 Home Team...
Rejected 2022 Kentucky personalized license plates: Fart, Booti, more
Some people must have thought with plates like SLOW-AF, 200 MPH, and FAST-AF speed limits wouldn't apply to them.
Comments / 0