Fayette County, KY

fox56news.com

Tip led to arrest of Lexington man wanted on kidnapping charge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Someone is getting paid for providing the tip that led to the arrest of a recent Wanted Person of the Week. Crime Stoppers got a tip Wednesday night in reference to Jordan Young. Officers said they followed up on the tip, and he was arrested early on 12th Street.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. author’s books being removed from AP course curriculum

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The national discussion of removing certain literature from the College Board’s AP curriculum for African American studies hit close to the Commonwealth. Kentucky native bell hooks authored more than 30 books on a range of topics, including Black feminism, race, sexuality and how to teach critical thinking.
BEREA, KY
WKYT 27

One seriously injured in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Lexington. Police say it happened around 8:30 Monday morning on New Circle Road past Harrodsburg Road. They say a car hit the median and flipped onto the inner loop. The driver was thrown from the vehicle. They...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Police identify suspect in armed robbery of mail carrier

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say they have identified a suspect in the armed robbery of a mail carrier in Lexington. Police released these photos of the suspect Thursday afternoon and said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous:. The robbery happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Frankfort man accused of ‘cruel and unusual’ punishment using water jugs, belt

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Frankfort man was arrested Tuesday on charges of criminal abuse and illegal sexual act with children under the age of 16. On Jan. 4, the arrest citation said 28-year-old Marquese Oden utilized cruel and unusual punishments involving two children. The citation said he punished the children by having them hold a gallon jug of liquid in each hand with their arms extended out to the side for 30 minutes.
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Possible foul play after dog missing nearly a month in Scott County

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Clark County Animal Shelter and an owner are searching for a missing dog. The Clark County Animal Shelter said a dog went missing on Jan. 14 at the Red Roof Inn near 100 Interstate Drive after someone was hired to take the dog from one location to another. The shelter said they believe the dog is missing due to foul play, and multiple agencies have looked into the situation, but there are still questions.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Campbell, Kenton Counties, among others, join KY Jailers Association in lawsuit against state

The Kentucky Jailers Association, four Kentucky counties, including Campbell and Kenton, and their jailers have joined forces in a complaint/petition against the Kentucky Department of Corrections. The complaint was filed on Jan. 20 regarding housing state inmates in county facilities, claiming that the state has ignored its statutory responsibilities to...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Gas leak shuts down Lexington road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in which a driver ran their car off the road and struck a gas line. LPD says it happened just before 4 p.m. along the 1700 block of Mercer Road. Firefighters are on-scene working to contain the leak and Columbia Gas has responded as well.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Man charged after head-on crash in Lexington

SFA football team bussing to Graylan Spring’s celebration of life services Sunday. The Stephen F. Austin football team and coaches are preparing to head to Austin Sunday to attend Graylan Spring’s celebration of life services. Graylan Spring is one of the two SFA students who were killed in a car crash in Corrigan almost two weeks ago.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Nearly 1,200 signatures to reinstate Bryan Station track and field staff

Nearly 1,200 signatures have been collected to reinstate Bryan Station track and field staff. Nearly 1,200 signatures to reinstate Bryan Station …. Nearly 1,200 signatures have been collected to reinstate Bryan Station track and field staff. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Feb. 3. Vote: Feb. 3 Home Team...
LEXINGTON, KY

