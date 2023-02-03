Read full article on original website
Related
Dana White Refuses To Hail Fedor Emelianenko As Heavyweight GOAT: ‘He Never Got To Test Himself Over Here’
UFC president Dana White explained why he still thinks Fedor Emelianenko is not MMA’s heavyweight GOAT. “The Last Emperor” has announced his retirement after a TKO loss to Ryan Bader. MMA pioneer Fedor Emelianenko has often been widely regarded as the greatest heavyweight fighter of all time. UFC...
Heavyweight Boxer Sonny Bill Williams Slams Dana White’s Power Slap League: ‘Big No For Me’
You can add New Zealand heavyweight boxer Sonny Bill Williams to the list of athletes that disapprove of Dana White’s Power Slap League. The former professional rugby league and rugby union player recently took to Twitter asking fans if they would allow their children to compete in the quote-unquote sport that some have called nothing more than sanctioned brain trauma.
Exclusive: Ciryl Gane Not Afraid of Jon Jones & Shares his Prediction: ‘I’ll Be the GOAT’
Ciryl Gane is not worried about the wrestling danger of Jon Jones. Gane believes Jones will be ready for a move up to the heavyweight. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been out of action since defeating Dominick Reyes in Feb. 2020 at UFC 247. He relinquished the title following the win and embarked on a mission to become the heavyweight champion. Three years later, he will finally make his debut in the heavyweight division against former interim UFC heavyweight titleholder Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 on Mar. 4.
Dillon Danis Exposed For Promoting Fake NFT Projects
Dillon Danis has found himself in another controversial headline. ‘El Jefe’ seems to always be surrounded by negative publicity nowadays. The 29-year-old is being accused of promoting a fake NFT project. Danis has claimed in the past that he makes most of his money on social media, including companies paying him to promote products. He recently advertised an NFT company on Twitter by saying:
Daniel Cormier Says Michael Chandler Should Sustain ‘Constant Attack’ From ‘Annoying Guy’ Conor McGregor
Daniel Cormier weighed in on the upcoming clash between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler at The Ultimate Fighter Season 31. DC said the key for “Iron” Mike to be at his best is not to let “The Notorious” get into his head. Daniel Cormier agrees that...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
John McCarthy Says Michael Chandler Agreeing To Fight Conor McGregor Is ‘The Dumbest Idea Ever’
John McCarthy explained why doesn’t think Michael Chandler made a smart decision in agreeing to fight Conor McGregor. “Big John” also doubts that “Iron” Mike could beat “The Notorious”. While many are thrilled to have learned about Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler going head-to-head in...
Exclusive: Diego Sanchez Plans To ‘Slaughter’ And ‘Retire’ Austin Trout At Knuckle Mania
Diego Sanchez details his dreams and nightmares he has for next opponent. The UFC star makes his highly-anticipated BKFC debut against former boxing champion Austin Trout on Feb. 17. Ahead of this big bare-knuckle fight, Sanchez looks to add another staple to his fighting legacy. “I’m prepared and ready to...
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
Luke Rockhold Vows To Retire If He Doesn’t Knock Out Logan Paul: ‘I Gurantee it’
Luke Rockhold has officially called out Logan Paul for a boxing match. Rockhold is looking for a high-profile boxing opponent after parting ways with the UFC. He initially called out Jake Paul, but he’s now turning his focus to the older Paul brother. After attending Bellator 290, the former UFC champion was approached in the parking lot for a quick interview with InsideFighting.
Laura Sanko Surprised By Conor McGregor Coaching The Ultimate Fighter: ‘That’s A Ton Of Work And Commitment’
Laura Sanko is surprised Conor McGregor decided to coach The Ultimate Fighter again. Dana White announced last week that ‘The Notorious’ and Michael Chandler will be the TUF 31 coaches, with a highly-anticipated matchup after the season. Sanko joined Sean O’Malley and Tim Welch on the TimboSugarShow to discuss the big announcement. The UFC commentator was asked if she was surprised about McGregor’s decision and had this to say:
Ryan Bader Says Beating Francis Ngannou Makes Him ‘Legit’ But Doubts Ex-UFC Champ Will Join Bellator
Ryan Bader will be down to fight Francis Ngannou the moment the former UFC champion signs with Bellator. The reigning Bellator heavyweight champion knows beating “The Predator” will be good for his career. After spoiling Fedor Emelianenko’s farewell fight with a TKO win at Bellator 290, Ryan Bader...
Update: Kevin Lee Returns to the UFC With an Exclusive Deal
Kevin Lee Joins the UFC roster once again with an exclusive deal. Kevin Lee’s exclusive contract with UFC confirmed by ESPN. Former Lightweight Contender to rejoin roster, an announcement made with the statement. “I met with [president] Dana White and [chief business officer] Hunter Campbell, and I feel like...
Javier Mendez Breaks Down UFC 284 Main Event, Praises Volkanovski’s Mental Toughness
Javier Mendez has provided a detailed breakdown of the UFC 284 main event between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev is only days away from defending his UFC lightweight championship against Volkanovski. There has been plenty of breakdowns from analysts and fighters, but nobody can detail the Russian’s upcoming matchup better than his coach. Mendez joined Submission Radio to discuss the highly-anticipated fight and had this to say:
Scott Coker Recognizes Fedor Emelianenko As ‘GOAT’: ‘Nobody Has Had A Run Like That’
Unlike Dana White, Scott Coker dubs Fedor Emelianenko as the heavyweight GOAT. At 46 years old, ‘The Last Emperor’ had his last dance at Bellator 290 where he faced heavyweight champion Ryan Bader in a rematch. Unfortunately, Fedor fell short once again, being TKO’ed by Bader in the opening round. Despite the loss, Fedor would ride off into the sunset, retiring right next to a star-studded lineup of other MMA legends.
UFC Champ Alexander Volkanovski Was ‘Let Down’ By Controversial Game Of Thrones Ending
The Game Of Throne TV series on HBO came to a close back in 2019, and even UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski, along with many other fans, were left unsatisfied with the story’s conclusion. After airing for eight years, the popular medieval series came to its conclusion in 2019 with an ending that fans were not too pleased with, voicing their frustrations on social media.
Jorge Masvidal Announces Gamebred Boxing Event Featuring Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens And More
Jorge Masvidal is bringing some former UFC fighters to the boxing ring. Jorge Masvidal has taken some time away from competition to focus on his personal life. He last fought in the UFC Octagon back in March of 2022 in a unanimous decision loss to Colby Covington. After the fight, the animosity between himself and Covington was not settled and the two were involved in an altercation outside of a restaurant in Miami, Florida. Masvidal was arrested following the incident and his court case is pending.
Exclusive: Ciryl Gane Believes Sergei Pavlovich And Curtis Blaydes Should Fight For Next Title Shot
Ciryl Gane thinks it makes sense for Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes to fight next to determine the number one heavyweight contender. On March 4, Gane and Jon Jones will compete for the vacant UFC heavyweight championship after Francis Ngannou parted ways with the promotion. Now that Ngannou is out of the picture, the heavyweight division is suddenly unpredictable.
MMA Community Honors Fedor Emelianenko After Final Fight at Bellator 290
Fedor Emelianenko, a legendary heavyweight MMA fighter, lost his final fight against Bellator Heavyweight Champion Ryan Bader at Bellator 290 and announced his retirement. Bader became the first man to defeat Emelianenko multiple times and won the fight via TKO. Emelianenko’s retirement was attended by many legends of the sport and was praised for his successful career. Ryan Bader retained his heavyweight title after defending it against two previous opponents.
Diego Sanchez, Marvin Vettori Among MMA Stars Calling Out Sam Smith’s ‘Satanic’ Grammy Performance
Diego Sanchez and Marvin Vettori are among some names in the mixed martial arts (MMA) space who are speaking out against Sam Smith’s controversial Grammy performance. This week, Smith performed his song, “Unholy,” dressed as the devil along with red lights, fire, and imitating a satanic ritual.
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 0