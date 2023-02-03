Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Yardbarker
A surprising first candidate emerges for Raiders QB Derek Carr
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said "no deal was imminent" but that the Saints "are considered to be serious suitors." He noted Saints head coach Dennis Allen has a history with Carr. Allen coached Carr during his rookie season in 2014 and named him the opening-day starter that year. After a...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Yardbarker
Steelers' Icon Troy Polamalu Was Intentionally Targeted By Green Bay Packers In Super Bowl 45
The Pittsburgh Steelers have not played in a Super Bowl since they lost Super Bowl XLV to the Green Bay Packers 31-25. The game featured the Steelers falling way behind 21-3 after playing just about as bad as they could play with a little over two minutes left in the first half.
Yardbarker
Steelers' HOF QB Terry Bradshaw Blindsided By Clueless Chris Walllace With 50 Year Old Questions About His Intelligence
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Terry Bradshaw as the first overall pick in the 1970 NFL Draft. Bradshaw, nicknamed ‘The Blonde Bomber,’ was supposed to be Pittsburgh's savior. He was handed the keys to the franchise in his rookie year, which was quite unusual in the NFL of that era, and he stumbled out of the gate.
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs have a secret weapon
In the aftermath of a wild ending to the AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs begin their week-long journey, which they believe, will culminate in the franchise’s third Lombardi Trophy. To make that happen, Super Bowl LVII is a business trip and one that would enshrine the legacy of its MVP quarterback, its future Hall of Fame head coach, and one of its heavenly angels.
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers' GM Kevin Colbert's Behind The Scenes Look Into Passing On Chad Pennington In 2000
The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their first draft under General Manager Omar Khan, and it will be interesting to see how he will approach the NFL Draft differently than his predecessors Kevin Colbert and Tom Donahoe. Khan has a lot to measure up to, as the Steelers were able to win Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII, due in large part to Colbert’s aggressive approach. What remains to be seen is who Khan will select with his first ever selection in the first round, and if that player is as both talented and enigmatic as the players were in the initial selections of his predecessors as we review in Part II of this comparison series.
Yardbarker
Jim Boeheim says he 'misspoke' about Wake Forest, Pitt
Jim Boeheim believes college basketball is in a terrible spot, but the longtime coach says he misspoke on Saturday when he accused some ACC opponents of buying their teams. Following his team’s 77-68 win over Boston College, Boeheim spoke about his future at Syracuse. He said he is excited about the young core the Orange have, even if they are expected to miss the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season. The 78-year-old coach does not have such positive feelings about the current state of college basketball.
Report reveals likelihood Jeff Saturday is named Colts head coach
An online petition attempting to keep Saturday from becoming the team's next head coach was launched in late January and has over 4,100 signatures as of Monday afternoon. In a shocking movie, the Colts chose Saturday to replace Frank Reich in early November, despite having no previous college or NFL coaching experience.
Yardbarker
Cam Heyward Isn't Holding Back About The NFL's Potential Hip-Drop Tackle Ban
It was another season full of controversial penalties, especially for Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive tackle, Cam Heyward. We all remember the Week 17 unnecessary roughness call on Heyward against the Baltimore Ravens, ultimately putting them in a hole that only quarterback, Kenny Pickett, and running back, Najee Harris, could dig them out of. Heyward, the fearless leader of the black and gold, hasn’t been shy to voice his opinions on penalties in the past, and this time is no different.
Yardbarker
Former Packers LB Sam Barrington Says Aaron Rodgers “Will Be Raider In 2023”
The rumor mill has been hot with the NFL Pro Bowl in town as the Las Vegas Raiders continue to remain in the headlines. With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers away playing golf in Pebble Beach, No. 12 can’t escape the hearsay. We also had Josh Jacobs’ comment that he’d be all in for the Raiders going after Rodgers. However, a source close to the situation has made it known that Rodgers will be wearing the Silver and Black next season.
Yardbarker
Insider offers updated contract figures for Giants QB Daniel Jones
There's more information about the type of contract New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones could land this offseason. "The appropriate figure is believed to be somewhere between $35 and $37 million, two executives familiar with the quarterback market told SNY," SNY NFL insider Connor Hughes reported on Monday. "Another, whose team is in need of a veteran quarterback and would 'explore' Jones if he were available, said he’d have a 'hard time' justifying a $40 million figure for him. In the $30 millions? 'Sure,' the exec said, 'but not above.'"
Yardbarker
Steelers QB Mason Rudolph completely done with Pittsburgh
It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this offseason. A third-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, his career didn't go according to anyone's plan. After the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, Rudolph thought he may finally get an opportunity to win the starting job.
Yardbarker
This proposed Eagles-Rams trade sends Jalen Ramsey to Philadelphia
For the first time as a professional, star cornerback Jalen Ramsey looked human during the 2022 season. There was a lot of that going on with the Los Angeles Rams, who fell well short of expectations during the season. After winning the Super Bowl after the 2021 season, the Rams...
Yardbarker
Sean Payton compares Russell Wilson's struggles to karaoke disaster
In his introductory news conference on Monday, Sean Payton explained solving Russell Wilson begins with comfortability, comparing his struggles to a karaoke nightmare. "None of us want to be at a karaoke bar with a song we don't know the words to," he said. It's a clever analogy because Wilson...
Yardbarker
Chiefs' Matt Nagy makes bold prediction about Bears' Justin Fields
Current Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy believes that Chicago Bears starter Justin Fields will "without a doubt" eventually play in a Super Bowl. "You all saw it this year, what he can do," Nagy said of Fields, as shared by Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago. "He’s going to continue to keep growing. However, you want to say it, whatever part of his game. To do what he did from his rookie year to this past year, it’s only going to get better from here. He’s wired the right way. I got to see him firsthand — how he studies, how he practices, his passion for the game. He hates to lose. He’s always been that way."
Yardbarker
NFL Free Agency: 2 wide receivers the Cowboys should consider signing
After having one of the best-receiving corps in the league two seasons ago, the Dallas Cowboys went from terrorizing opposing defenses to having opposing teams dare the Boys to beat them beyond Wide Receiver CeeDee Lamb. When Lamb wasn't open, there was no other receiver that was able to step...
Yardbarker
Ross Chastain wastes no time reigniting his beef with Denny Hamlin
That was the fourth caution of the race and the first incident of the year between the two drivers. This followed several incidents on the track between the two last year. Chastain’s beef with Hamlin began at Gateway in June when the Trackhouse Racing driver bumped into Hamlin and caused him to spin. Then Chastain spun Hamlin in Atlanta a few weeks later.
