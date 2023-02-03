Chinese medicine expert reveals zombie fungus from Last of Us is performance-enhancing supplement

According to a Chinese medicine expert, the fungus featured in the new HBO series The Last of Us is not only real, but it can actually be used as a performance-enhancing supplement to boost energy and athletic ability - but would you dare to consume it?

After the show - which is based off a popular video game of the same name - premiered on January 15, many were left horrified when it was revealed that the fungus that lead to the apocalypse in the series, known as cordyceps, is not a form of glorious fiction that was made up in an attempt to scare viewers.

In fact, the fungus that wiped out most of the human population in the show - by infecting people's brains and turning them into zombies - is a very real parasite that grows within its host's body, devouring it from the inside out, ultimately taking over its brain and controlling its behavior - but thankfully, it has only infected insects.

It turns out, there are actually 600 different species under the cordyceps family - and according to a company called Eastern Philosophy, which sells traditional Chinese medicine and has gained more than 252,000 followers on TikTok , humans can take certain types of cordyceps, known as cordyceps sinensis and cordyceps militaris, to 'improve oxygenation and tolerance to high-intensity exercise.'

'This fungus was mistaken for steroids in the Olympics,' the company explained in a recent video.

'The speculation arose after multiple Chinese female athletes shattered world records at the 1993 World Championships.

'These record-breaking performances were attributed to their vigorous training and nutrition regimen that involved cordyceps.

'Afterwards, numerous clinical studies came out showing cordyceps improved oxygenation and tolerance to high intensity exercise.'

According to reports, members of the female Chinese Olympic running team were accused of using performance enhancers at the 1993 China’s National Games after they did so well, only for it to be revealed that they had been consuming cordyceps.

While the natural growing version of cordyceps sinensis and codyceps militaris are some ' of the most expensive herbs' - costing almost $4,000 an ounce - MushroomDesign.com reported that 's ome of the strains have been isolated' and are now being 'fermented on a large scale for commercial use' in labs, making it cheaper and more-easily accessible.

'Because of its rarity, cordyceps sinensis is one of the most expensive plants in the world, whereas the lab grown options are more affordable,' the outlet explained.

'Cordyceps are very popular among athletes as it aids in enhancing their performance and overcoming their general weakness.

'It also acts as a tonic for physical stamina and endurance. Cordyceps improve blood flow as well as the body’s ability to burn fat fast.'

The publication added that the fungus can help the anti-aging process, boost your immune system, help your kidney work better, and promote healthy heart function.

Eastern Philosophy also pointed out in the TikTok video that the fungus is now being looked into as a drug that could potentially fight cancer.

'Last year, this fungus that's been used in traditional Chinese medicine for almost 2,000 years was revealed in an Oxford study as a potent, anti-cancer treatment,' they said.

In October 2021, Oxford released a study in which it teamed up with biopharmaceutical company NuCana and created an anti-cancer drug derived from the fungus, and found that it had '40 times greater potency for killing cancer cells than its parent compound.'

Due to the mushroom's rarity in the wild, as well as the difficulties cultivating them in the lab, experts were previously not able to produce enough of it to test on patients.

What is the fungus in The Last Of Us based on?

The co-creators of The Last Of Us, Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, have previously confirmed that they based the show off of a version of cordyceps called Ophiocordyceps unilateralis.

There are actually 600 different species under the cordyceps family - and Ophiocordyceps unilateralis will grows within its host's body, devouring it from the inside out, ultimately taking over its brain and controlling its behavior - but thankfully, it has only infected insects.

Chinese medicine company Eastern Philosophy posted on TikTok that humans can take versions of cordyceps known as cordyceps sinensis and cordyceps militaris to 'improve oxygenation and tolerance to high-intensity exercise.'

But research team hopes that by successfully cultivating the fungi in the lab in the same manner as it would grow in the wild, scientists will be able to produce the compound more effectively and economically for use as a cancer treatment in the future.

Eastern Philosophy offers a ginger tea paste with cordyceps for $19 a jar.

The co-creators of The Last Of Us, Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, have previously confirmed that they based the show off of a version of cordyceps called Ophiocordyceps unilateralis.

After infecting an insect - it mostly infects carpenter ants - it will take over its brain and force it to walk to the top of a plant, where it has more access to infect others.

It will then make the ant clamp its jaws down on the plant with a 'death grip' that will trap it there until it dies.

The fungus next sprouts antennae-like stalks through its victim's exoskeleton, which fire spores onto the ground below, allowing it to infect as many insects as possible.

Dr Henrik de Fine Licht, a professor at the University of Copenhagen told DailyMail.com after the show's release that the idea of that version of cordyceps eventually effecting humans is 'not too far-fetched.'

'[The series] makes the not too far-fetched idea of a fungal disease “jumping” from one species, insects in this case, and on to humans,' he said.

'Many, if not most, new diseases likely comes from pathogenic organisms shifting from other species, so the idea is compelling.'

He added that while it could be possible for the disease to be passed from non-human to human, it would likely take millions of years of evolution.