cruisefever.net
Norwegian Cruise Line Offering 2nd Guest Free & Free Drinks, Airfare, and More
Norwegian Cruise Line is offering a two day sale where the second guest in a cabin not only sails for free, but it also includes free drink packages, airfare, WiFi, and more. Norwegian Cruise Line’s latest cruise deal has the 2nd guest free and you can include NCL’s Free at Sea deal with it. Free at Sea makes cruises nearly all-inclusive with a host of freebies.
cruisefever.net
Carnival Cruise Line Cancels 1 Month of Sailings on Cruise Ship
Carnival Cruise Line has released a statement that Carnival Glory will be going into dry dock from March 24, 2024 through April 28, 2024. The Conquest-class ship will be out of service for just over one month in which it will be getting some upgrades and refurbishments. The cruise cancellations...
cruisefever.net
Cruise Line Announces Epic 6 Month Cruise That Visits 37 Countries and 85 Ports
Viking has announced an epic 180 day cruise that will set sail in 2024 that will visit 37 countries, 87 ports, and have overnight stays in 13 cities. Viking’s newest world cruise will depart from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on December 19, 2024 and spend the next six months sailing all around the globe. The cruise will take place on Viking Sky and and will end in New York City on June 17, 2025. Prices start at $79,995 per person for a balcony cabin and go up to $259,995 per person for the massive Owner’s Suite.
cruisefever.net
Best Cruises from Los Angeles, California in 2023
Looking to take a cruise out of Los Angeles but you’re not sure where you want to go yet?. Los Angeles World Cruise Center in San Pedro offers cruises to destinations all over the world. We looked at all the cruises sailing out of LA and Long Beach in 2023 and broke down what we thought were the best cruises from Los Angeles in 6 categories.
cruisefever.net
Princess Cruises Will Have 7 Ships Sailing to Alaska in 2024
Princess Cruises has announced their cruises to Alaska in 2024 and the cruise line will celebrate their 55th year of sailing to the 49th State with seven cruise ships in the region. Princess Cruises will offer cruises to Alaska in 2024 from the following four ports: Seattle, Vancouver, San Francisco,...
Inside the Magic
Cruise Line Accident Causes Water to Flood Massive Ship, Pour Over Sides
When embarking on a cruise, Guests have a lot of choices. Guests have the tough choice of actually choosing which cruise line they want to go with, whether it be with Carnival, Disney, MSC Cruises, Holland America Cruise Line, or Norwegian Cruise Line. Of course, there’s also the Royal Caribbean...
Cruise Line Makes Smoking Change. Could Royal Caribbean Follow?
Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Lines still allow smoking in their casinos and in select areas onboard. Here's what could change.
travelawaits.com
I Just Sailed On Royal Caribbean With My Grandchildren — Here Are My 10 Key Tips
I never get to spend enough time with my grandchildren. They’re getting older now, and very involved in their own activities. So when my daughter told me she’d booked a cruise on Royal Caribbean with them for the holidays, my husband and I offered to come along. No...
Delta Airlines Brings Back a Fancy Flight Perk You Probably Don't Know Exists
The perk, enjoyed by Delta's rich and famous clientele, will surely make flying better.
Two planes collide at JFK days after near-miss
A JetBlue flight at JFK Airport in New York City bumped into another plane just days after a near-collision at the airport sparked an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The most recent incident took place on Wednesday morning, WABC reported. Officials said that Flight 1603 to San Juan, Puerto Rico, was set to take off at 6am, but the aircraft was taken back to the gate and out of service after it struck the tail of another plane operated by the same airline. The aircraft that was struck had no one inside it. The flight took...
A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis
A series of recent cruise ship rescues of Cuban migrants in the Straits of Florida -- and social media posts about them -- have brought a fresh wave of attention to these dramatic moments at sea and the migration crisis behind them.
Why Carnival and Royal Caribbean Outlaw This Popular Vice
Both cruise lines encourage a lot of excess, but they do draw a particular line. And some passengers think that's a mistake.
Thrillist
This Airline Is Offering February Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $29
You can finally have the vacation of a lifetime without breaking the bank—If you act fast, that is. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is giving you the opportunity to travel stress-free this February by offering flights for as low as $29. You have until 11:59 pm on February 6 to book your flight, and travel must be between February 3 and February 28, Travel + Leisure reports. It is also important to note that you must book at least three days before your flight.
An Oregon family opted to take a multi-day road trip from Florida and spent over $4,000 after Southwest canceled their flight during the holidays
Southwest expects to take a roughly $825 million hit in lost revenue, passenger reimbursements, and other costs from the chaos.
Thrillist
You Can Fly to Hawaii for $197 Roundtrip if You Book Right Now
Coming up on the end of January is a real milestone for those who don't love winter weather, especially if you live somewhere that gets lots of snow. That sense of relief, however, is rapidly tarnished by the realization that we still have many more weeks to go until the arrival of spring. Honestly, it can all be a bit bleak.
cruisefever.net
Bankrupt Cruise Line Making an Epic Comeback This Summer
Crystal Cruises ceased operations early last year after their parent company, Genting Hong Kong, filed for bankruptcy. The luxury cruise line will now be making an epic comeback this summer when their two cruise ships return to service under new owners. Crystal Cruises’ new owners, A&K Travel Group, are relaunching...
cruisereport.com
OCEANIA CRUISES WELCOMES ALLURA TO ITS ACCLAIMED FLEET
Setting Sail in 2025, Vista’s Sister Ship is the Line’s Second Allura Class Ship. MIAMI, FL, January 31, 2023 – Oceania Cruises, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, introduces Allura today, naming the second 1,200-guest Allura Class ship. Debuting in 2025, Allura is the eighth vessel for the line and will be the sister ship to Vista, which sets sail in May 2023.
cntraveler.com
Advice for First-Time Cruisers, From a Crew Member Who's Spent 20 Years at Sea
For many travelers, cruising is an art form to be perfected over years of extensive sailing. Everything from finding the type of cruise lines that best suit your travel style, to the most strategic ways to pack, and the best places to hang out on board are all insights that are honed over numerous voyages.
cruiseaddicts.com
UnCruise Adventures Provides Front Row Seats for 2024 Total Eclipse Adventure Cruise
Today, UnCruise Adventures announced it has opened bookings for a dedicated Baja California Eclipse Cruise departing April 6th, 2024. This one-time sailing will offer perfectly positioned viewing for guests off the coast of Mazatlán with only 66 available cabins. The 7-night adventure cruise offers the ultimate way to experience the natural wonder of the total solar eclipse while exploring the picturesque waters of Baja, California, Mexico. Reservations are currently open, and the cruise lines’ WAVE season savings can be applied to reserve individual cabins and groups.
Thrillist
Delta Just Announced 2 New Long-Haul Routes to South America
Delta Air Lines is seemingly on a roll right now and, luckily, its latest announcements continue to positively affect travel enthusiasts. After recently increasing Texas service, the airline is now broadening its reach abroad. South America travelers will be pleased to know that Delta is launching new service connecting New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport with both Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Brazil's very own Rio de Janeiro.
