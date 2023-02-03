Read full article on original website
Complaints mount against Indy concrete company accused of failing to begin work
An Indianapolis concrete business is facing growing complaints from consumers who say the contractor took down payments but never started the work.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Indianapolis (IN) Airport Celebrates Two New Fire Apparatus
From the Indianapolis Airport Authority Fire Department Facebook post Jan. 21:. Firefighters, retirees and officials at the Indianapolis International Airport recently celebrated the arrival of two new aircraft rescue firefighting apparatus, which included ceremonial traditions practiced among firefighters dating back to the 1800s. The event demonstrated the fellowship and team connection candidates looking to serve among Indy airport first responders can expect to find.
Residents suggest ideas for former Vigo Co. jail site
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County commissioners hosted a community input session Monday to discuss possibilities for the location of the former old county jail at 201 Cherry Street. The commissioners heard from about 25 people who spoke at the session. Many said they believed the old jail building should be torn down […]
This Abandoned Train Makes for an Eerie Sight on the Side of an Indiana Highway
Have you ever spotted this train when driving down the highway?. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Abandoned Places. I don't know what it is, but there is just something so incredibly fascinating...
tourcounsel.com
Lafayette Square Mall | Shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana
Lafayette Square Mall is a shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. Developed in 1968 by Edward J. DeBartolo Sr., the mall is locally-owned by Sojos Capital Group. The anchor store is Shoppers World. There are three vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, L. S. Ayres, and Burlington. This...
This Indiana city is among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Indiana is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
Bloomingdale man flown to Indy following rollover crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Bloomingdale man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, the crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 near the intersection of US 41 and SR 47. Frazier said a pickup truck driven by a 22-year-old driver […]
WTHI
New business opens in old S. 25th Street Family Video building
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new store has opened its doors inside an old Terre Haute video store. Dollar General opened a new location on Friday inside the old Family Video building on South 25th Street. A Dollar General representative told News 10 the store employs six to ten...
Indiana State Park Hosting Civil War Winter Battle Complete With Reenactors, and a Speech By Abraham Lincoln
Spring Mill State Park will host a historical event on February 18th and 19th. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
Swensons opens Monday in Avon
AVON, Ind. – Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location Monday at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. The first 100 guests will get free Galley Boy burgers. Swensons said they’re expecting a large turnout and due to the drive-in nature of […]
Two homes destroyed in early morning Terre Haute fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two Terre Haute homes are total losses after an early morning fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the 1300 block of Eagle Street at 5:30 a.m. to calls of structure fire. Homes located at 1317 and 1321 Eagle Street were damaged and ruled to be total losses. Fire Chief Bill Berry […]
Health department closes 9 Subway restaurants in Bloomington for operating without valid license
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Nine Subway restaurants in Bloomington were closed Monday by the Monroe County Health Department for operating without a valid license after the businesses changed ownership. In a statement, the health department said a good license is not transferable under Indiana code, meaning new licenses are required...
US 41 semi vs SUV crash kills 2 in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people have died as a result of a crash involving a semi-truck on US 41 in Terre Haute. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at 2:29 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of US 41 and Mayfair Drive. An SUV attempted to cross the northbound […]
wbiw.com
GM workers could receive up to $12,750 in profit-sharing checks
INDIANA — After reporting record profits, General Motors has announced many UAW workers will receive up to $12,750 in profit-sharing checks. According to UAW officials, checks will begin being sent out on Feb. 24. In Indiana, there are 6,157 workers across five GM facilities including locations in Bedford, Kokomo,...
foxillinois.com
Paris woman dead in fatal car crash
VIGO COUNTY, In. (WCCU) — A Paris woman is dead after a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of US Hwy 41 and Mayfair Dr. on Thursday. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says at 2:29 p.m. a SUV was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of US Hwy 41 from the crossover, and into a parking lot to the east.
WTHR
Downtown Carmel fire
Smoke erupts from a building in downtown Carmel on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Credit: Logan Milliken.
WTHI
Scam Alert: fake job applications
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's another scam to look out for. Be careful of fake applications when applying for a job online. Scammers are posting fake job opportunities for people to apply for. It's a way for them to get access to your personal information. Things like social security numbers and banking information are at risk.
Apparently, There are Only Two Indiana Restaurants Worthy of America’s Top 100
Yelp is the go-to source for the latest reviews and ratings of local restaurants. Yelpers (Yes, that is what we are called) provide very useful information about great places to eat in the United States. America's Top 100 Places to Eat According to Yelp. I didn't realize how long that...
Man accused of shooting 2 Lawrence Co. officers was released from parole in Nov.
The suspect Anthony Richmond, had a criminal history of drug related offenses. He was killed during an exchange of gunfire with police.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Thorntown Man Arrested After Pursuit
On Friday, February 3, just before 4:30 p.m., Trooper McQueary was patrolling US 52 near Manson Colfax Road. Trooper McQueary attempted to stop a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt for speeding, along with numerous other traffic violations. The driver was later identified as Travis Martin, 29, from Thorntown. When Trooper McQueary attempted to stop the Cobalt, it fled southeast on US 52 at a high rate of speed.
