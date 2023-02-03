ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fireapparatusmagazine.com

Indianapolis (IN) Airport Celebrates Two New Fire Apparatus

From the Indianapolis Airport Authority Fire Department Facebook post Jan. 21:. Firefighters, retirees and officials at the Indianapolis International Airport recently celebrated the arrival of two new aircraft rescue firefighting apparatus, which included ceremonial traditions practiced among firefighters dating back to the 1800s. The event demonstrated the fellowship and team connection candidates looking to serve among Indy airport first responders can expect to find.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Residents suggest ideas for former Vigo Co. jail site

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County commissioners hosted a community input session Monday to discuss possibilities for the location of the former old county jail at 201 Cherry Street. The commissioners heard from about 25 people who spoke at the session. Many said they believed the old jail building should be torn down […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
tourcounsel.com

Lafayette Square Mall | Shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lafayette Square Mall is a shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. Developed in 1968 by Edward J. DeBartolo Sr., the mall is locally-owned by Sojos Capital Group. The anchor store is Shoppers World. There are three vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, L. S. Ayres, and Burlington. This...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Bloomingdale man flown to Indy following rollover crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Bloomingdale man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, the crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 near the intersection of US 41 and SR 47. Frazier said a pickup truck driven by a 22-year-old driver […]
BLOOMINGDALE, IN
WTHI

New business opens in old S. 25th Street Family Video building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new store has opened its doors inside an old Terre Haute video store. Dollar General opened a new location on Friday inside the old Family Video building on South 25th Street. A Dollar General representative told News 10 the store employs six to ten...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

Swensons opens Monday in Avon

AVON, Ind. – Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location Monday at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. The first 100 guests will get free Galley Boy burgers. Swensons said they’re expecting a large turnout and due to the drive-in nature of […]
AVON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Two homes destroyed in early morning Terre Haute fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two Terre Haute homes are total losses after an early morning fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the 1300 block of Eagle Street at 5:30 a.m. to calls of structure fire. Homes located at 1317 and 1321 Eagle Street were damaged and ruled to be total losses. Fire Chief Bill Berry […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

US 41 semi vs SUV crash kills 2 in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people have died as a result of a crash involving a semi-truck on US 41 in Terre Haute. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at 2:29 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of US 41 and Mayfair Drive. An SUV attempted to cross the northbound […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wbiw.com

GM workers could receive up to $12,750 in profit-sharing checks

INDIANA — After reporting record profits, General Motors has announced many UAW workers will receive up to $12,750 in profit-sharing checks. According to UAW officials, checks will begin being sent out on Feb. 24. In Indiana, there are 6,157 workers across five GM facilities including locations in Bedford, Kokomo,...
BEDFORD, IN
foxillinois.com

Paris woman dead in fatal car crash

VIGO COUNTY, In. (WCCU) — A Paris woman is dead after a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of US Hwy 41 and Mayfair Dr. on Thursday. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says at 2:29 p.m. a SUV was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of US Hwy 41 from the crossover, and into a parking lot to the east.
PARIS, IL
WTHR

Downtown Carmel fire

Smoke erupts from a building in downtown Carmel on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Credit: Logan Milliken.
CARMEL, IN
WTHI

Scam Alert: fake job applications

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's another scam to look out for. Be careful of fake applications when applying for a job online. Scammers are posting fake job opportunities for people to apply for. It's a way for them to get access to your personal information. Things like social security numbers and banking information are at risk.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Thorntown Man Arrested After Pursuit

On Friday, February 3, just before 4:30 p.m., Trooper McQueary was patrolling US 52 near Manson Colfax Road. Trooper McQueary attempted to stop a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt for speeding, along with numerous other traffic violations. The driver was later identified as Travis Martin, 29, from Thorntown. When Trooper McQueary attempted to stop the Cobalt, it fled southeast on US 52 at a high rate of speed.
THORNTOWN, IN

