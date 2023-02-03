ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Police Black History Month-wrapped patrol car draws criticism

By Jacqueline Quynh
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IK2XG_0kbyDHbO00

Miami Police Black History Month-wrapped patrol car draws critcism 03:25

MIAMI - A day after the Miami Police Department unveiled its Black History Month-wrapped patrol car, it received a lot of backlash online.

On Friday, Miami Police Chief Manny Morales and members of the Black officers' union answered some of those criticisms.

"We sponsored, we thought it was beautiful. It was displayed at the MLK Parade, we got a lot of praise, so we're kind of like in shock," Stanley Jean-Poix, Miami Community Benevolent Police Association President said.

The car design in question that has stirred so much debate is decorated with Pan-African colors, displays a special Black History Month Badge, and has text saying, "Miami Police supports Black History Month," on the back. It's currently used by a patrol officer in Coconut Grove and West Grove.

"It is a collaboration between us, so even with the symbol of Africa, you know we say we're African Americans, but we can't put Africa there? We're from Africa," Ramon Carr, Miami Community Benevolent Police Association Vice-President said.

Leaders with the Black officers' union say the artists were of Black and Brown background, and they didn't want to leave anyone out, so they chose to focus on African designs, but what may have also caused anger is the timing, it came just days after the Tyre Nichols video was released.

"So, while we appreciate collaboration and don't take away their efforts to do something for Black History Month, that is not the call the call that we have is for police reform," Daniella Pierre, NAACP Miami-Dade Branch President said.

Pierre has been receiving a ton of calls about the squad car, she told CBS4, her phone has been blowing up non-stop.

"We want to see changes that can help protect the lives of people, I don't know if they are listening to the community and looking at what social media, I don't know why they would bring that back," she explained.

"The timing of what happened in Memphis, okay we see what's happening, so we said okay we have to get it back on track what we trying to do," Jean-Poix said.

Miami Police also pointed out they have various programs that are aimed at strengthening ties to people in Black neighborhoods and the community at large, so it's not just a car warp.

Some of the programs they mention include Teen Talk, Police Athlete League, partnerships with youth programs, and 5000 Role Models of Excellence.

"This is our way of honoring specifically the first 5 officers that in 1944 suffered injustice, prejudice, resistance, and still answered the call," Chief Manny Morales said.

Those officers' names are also inscribed on the BHM badge.

"If our community loves it, we will not allow folks from outside who don't understand Miami and don't love Miami, and Miami is not their family to dictate what we do here," Morales added.

The NAACP President added, she plans to meet with police again soon about action steps and hopes they will also have a discussion on how to better celebrate Black History Month for next year.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade's first Black judge left lasting legacy

MIAMI - Behind the front door of a building on NW 2nd Avenue in Overtown there is a lot of history. The lonely little building, bricked and boarded up, is owned by the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency. "It has a long way to go. The building has been designated historic by the City of Miami. Right now we are in the permitting process with the city of Miami," said Overtown CRA director James McQueen. Embossed in stucco high on the front facade of the brick structure is the name Thomas. It is here where Lawson Thomas practiced law until...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Arrest made in shooting outside Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens

MIAMI - County officials said Tuesday evening that an arrest had been made in connection to Monday's shooting outside Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens.Miami-Dade County Public Schools released the following statement: "Thanks to a swift and thorough investigation by the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department in collaboration with the City of Miami Gardens Police Department, a subject has been arrested and will be charged accordingly." Officials did not identify the shooter. On Monday afternoon, Norland Elementary, Middle, and High Schools were all forced into lockdown after shots rang out outside the learning facility."It's scary," said Kaliyah Washington, a sixth grader at...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Southwest Miami-Dade horses stolen, found slaughtered

MIAMI - Two pet horses were stolen, slaughtered, and their remains were found dumped in southwest Miami-Dade."It's a terrifying feeling," said owner David Bradley. He has owned the horses, named Sammy and War, for more than five years. "They were like a big puppy, we'd go horseback riding with them all the time," he said. On Friday, Bradley was told that the horses were no longer on his farm. "I saw that the fence was cut and Sammy and War were nowhere to be found," he said. On Saturday, Miami-Dade police and a Florida Fish and Wildlife officer found one...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Family of missing South Florida Lyft driver says Gary Levin is dead

MIAMI - The family of a missing South Florida Lyft driver posted on social media Tuesday saying that Gary Levin had died.Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, posted on Facebook that services in her father's honor would be announced in the coming days. Levin, 74, lived in Palm Beach Garden and drove for Lyft in his spare time, DiBetta said.  His family told CBS 4 that local law enforcement authorities found his red 2022 Kia in North Carolina, but he was nowhere to be found.He went missing last Monday. DiBetta said he picked up a passenger in Delray Beach shortly before 1:30 p.m., dropping off the rider in Okeechobee County at around 4:30 p.m.  She says that's when Levin's Lyft app and cell phone were last active.
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Vice-Mayor, activist make plea after young man gunned down in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY - The Vice Mayor of Florida City and an activist are pleading for the public's help after a man in his 20s is gunned down late Tuesday morning by an apartment complex.Vice Mayor Walter Thompson tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "He was a young man in his early 20s and all we know is that he was gunned down while walking across the street."Florida City Police said they responded to a report of a man being shot and said he was pronounced dead when they responded to the scene at 11:20 am at 516 N.W. 7th Ave. near Florida...
FLORIDA CITY, FL
CBS Miami

Video captures violent fight at Miami Killian Senior High, students cited

MIAMI -  Another brawl at a Miami Dade Public school. Another incident of what one student says is excessive bullying."It's crazy because about a week prior to the incident, I've been begging my mom to switch me out, and we've been trying to switch out of this school before this happened," said the student, who wished to remain anonymous. This 16-year-old student says she was targeted and attacked at Killian High School last Friday.Cell phone video shows the moment she was pummeled to the ground."They actually pulled one of my braids out, and I hit my head on the back of...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade police investigating shooting in Little Havana

MIAMI -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot early Monday in Little Havana in Miami-Dade County, authorities said.The man, said to be in his mid-20s, was taken for treatment to Ryder Trauma Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said. Police were called to 1010 W. Flagler Street around 4:15 a.m. for a report of gunfire. Investigators have not said if the man knew the person who shot him. Police also have not said if they know what led to the gunfire.Authorities closed a stretch of Flagler Street while they investigated the wreck. Police erected crime scene tape around the area and a bike while they investigated the shooting.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Trial for suspects in killing of rapper XXXTentacion underway

MIAMI - Nearly five years after local rap star XXXTentacion was gunned down outside a Broward County motorsports dealership while carrying $50,000, opening arguments and testimony began Tuesday in the long awaited trial for the three suspects charged with his murder.Michael Boatwright, 27, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, are each facing first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm charges in connection with the death of the 20-year-old hip hop star, who real name was Jasay Onfroy.All three men could face life in prison if convicted.   A fourth man, identified as Robert Allen, 26, pleaded guilty in August 2022 to second-degree...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Man arrested in fatal shooting in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- A suspect was in custody in connection with a fatal shooting early Monday in northwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said.According to a statement by police, officers were called to 2479 NW 81st Terrace around 5 a.m. for a report of gunfire.When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene, according to police.Officials said a suspect was detained.Police did not say what led to the shooting or if the man knew the man who shot him.Police erected yellow crime scene tape as several officers searched the area for clues.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Metrorail security guards get pay increase

MIAMI - For the first time in 5 years, Miami-Dade security officers at transportation hubs have been given a pay raise. An armed security guard will now be able to take home $48,000.  It's an increase that could not come at a better time when there's a shortage of applicants willing to fill vacancies. CBS4 talked with one security personnel who said, this will make a huge difference in her life."They'll literally go ahead and come up to our officers and say you know what I can't do it anymore, I really feel like taking my life," Anna Santos said.Santos...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Frustration mounts for Miami Gardens condo complex residents

MIAMI -- More than a week after a massive fire at a Miami Gardens condo complex forced hundreds of residents out of their homes, many  of them voiced frustration Monday amid word that the property manager was handing out documents for those eligible for financial assistance.Several of the residents who live at the complex found out through word of mouth about the papers being handed out to some people who were at a shelter waiting to see how much help they may qualify for."Everyday you come here they keep telling you it's tomorrow (and) it's the next day (or) it's...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Lawsuit filed against City of Homestead in deaths of 3 teens

MIAMI - Two attorneys and the parents of two teenagers who were killed when their car went into a canal are suing the City of Homestead, saying police should not have been pursuing their vehicle at a high rate of speed two years ago.The crash took the lives of 14-year-old Rhianna Vargas, 14-year-old Terence Valdivia and another teen. A family attorney said only the 15-year-old driver survived.Outside the Miami-Dade Courthouse in Miami, Rhianna's emotional mother Norma Vargas said "No parent should have to bury their kid. This is one of the worst feelings in the world and we miss her....
HOMESTEAD, FL
CBS Miami

Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 each toward recertification

MIAMI - A shocking assessment for one condominium in Miami this week.Owners are being asked to pay $175,000 each towards their 40-year recertification. This is a story we have been hearing more and more across South Florida. Residents say something isn't adding up and they are putting the blame on their homeowners' association. "I'm in shock in disbelief," said Christian Murray. Murray has lived in the Palm Bay Yacht Club condos since 2016. Now he and many other residents are worried if they'd be able to keep their homes. Background The building needs its 40 year recertification, meaning, an engineer...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Ex-Hialeah police officers accused in beating homeless man request bond

MIAMI - Former Hialeah police officers, accused in the beating of a homeless man, appeared in court Tuesday to ask the judge to grant them bond. The judge did not make a decision Tuesday. The hearing is expected to continue Wednesday. Lorenzo Orfila, a three-year member of the department, and Rafael Otano, 27, a five-year member of the force, have been in custody, charged with battery. Orfila, 22, was also charged with armed kidnapping and official misconduct by a public servant, according to jail records.Otano was being held on no bond and also charged with armed kidnapping, according to jail records.Both of the officers were first removed from active duty before being fired from the department.Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said the officers allegedly took the man to an "isolated" location where he was handcuffed and beaten into unconsciousness.The victim woke up in the same location and began walking, where he was spotted later by an off-duty Hialeah police officer out walking his dog.The man told the off-duty officer that he had been beaten by the two officers.
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

Tamarac man arrested for "Parkland-style" threat

MIAMI - A series of disturbing threats landed a Tamarac man in jail.Police said Erick Mendez threatened to do a "Parkland-style" massacre on a woman and her family.They say Mendez went to high school with the woman -- and had been pursuing her romantically for years.The woman said he made his first threat in 2009, on their last day of high school and that's he's been threatening her periodically ever since.Mendez faces three charges of written threats to kill or do bodily injury.
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade's Task Force One ready to help in earthquake's aftermath

MIAMI - The desperate search for survivors continues in Turkey and Syria after a highly destructive 7.8 magnitude earthquake left thousands dead. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tells CBS4 they're ready to go to the devastated areas.While it has not received an official request for assistance, Task Force One has been making last-minute preparations, in the event they receive official orders to deploy. We also spoke with volunteers with Hatzalah, a non-profit organization that provides emergency response in times of need.They described what emergency workers taking part in the recovery are going through right now."The first couple days  there is hope. You are really hoping, you are praying, every fiber of your body wants you to find someone. someone you can save, someone you can rescue," said Dr. Jonah Bardos, a Hatzalah South Florida volunteer.President Biden told Turkey's leader the US is ready to provide "any and all needed assistance" to the NATO ally. The president says US  teams are deploying to the country to help with search and rescue efforts and to coordinate other assistance. 
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: One-on-One with State Sen.Tina Polsky

Jim goes one-on-one with State Senator Tina Polsky, whose district includes Parkland, about the upcoming Florida legislative session, which will include the controversial Republican plan to no longer require a permit to carry a concealed weapon.Guest:  State Sen. Tina Polsky/(D) DISTRICT 29 - PARKLAND
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
134K+
Followers
23K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy