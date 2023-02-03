Miami Police Black History Month-wrapped patrol car draws criticism

Miami Police Black History Month-wrapped patrol car draws critcism 03:25

MIAMI - A day after the Miami Police Department unveiled its Black History Month-wrapped patrol car, it received a lot of backlash online.

On Friday, Miami Police Chief Manny Morales and members of the Black officers' union answered some of those criticisms.

"We sponsored, we thought it was beautiful. It was displayed at the MLK Parade, we got a lot of praise, so we're kind of like in shock," Stanley Jean-Poix, Miami Community Benevolent Police Association President said.

The car design in question that has stirred so much debate is decorated with Pan-African colors, displays a special Black History Month Badge, and has text saying, "Miami Police supports Black History Month," on the back. It's currently used by a patrol officer in Coconut Grove and West Grove.

"It is a collaboration between us, so even with the symbol of Africa, you know we say we're African Americans, but we can't put Africa there? We're from Africa," Ramon Carr, Miami Community Benevolent Police Association Vice-President said.

Leaders with the Black officers' union say the artists were of Black and Brown background, and they didn't want to leave anyone out, so they chose to focus on African designs, but what may have also caused anger is the timing, it came just days after the Tyre Nichols video was released.

"So, while we appreciate collaboration and don't take away their efforts to do something for Black History Month, that is not the call the call that we have is for police reform," Daniella Pierre, NAACP Miami-Dade Branch President said.

Pierre has been receiving a ton of calls about the squad car, she told CBS4, her phone has been blowing up non-stop.

"We want to see changes that can help protect the lives of people, I don't know if they are listening to the community and looking at what social media, I don't know why they would bring that back," she explained.

"The timing of what happened in Memphis, okay we see what's happening, so we said okay we have to get it back on track what we trying to do," Jean-Poix said.

Miami Police also pointed out they have various programs that are aimed at strengthening ties to people in Black neighborhoods and the community at large, so it's not just a car warp.

Some of the programs they mention include Teen Talk, Police Athlete League, partnerships with youth programs, and 5000 Role Models of Excellence.

"This is our way of honoring specifically the first 5 officers that in 1944 suffered injustice, prejudice, resistance, and still answered the call," Chief Manny Morales said.

Those officers' names are also inscribed on the BHM badge.

"If our community loves it, we will not allow folks from outside who don't understand Miami and don't love Miami, and Miami is not their family to dictate what we do here," Morales added.

The NAACP President added, she plans to meet with police again soon about action steps and hopes they will also have a discussion on how to better celebrate Black History Month for next year.