ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Circle of Brotherhood seeks solutions to community problems

By Lauren Pastrana
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cG98f_0kbyDFpw00

Circle of Brotherhood seeks solutions to community problems 02:25

MIAMI --In the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis officers, police training-- or in some cases, the lack thereof-- is once again top of mind.

On Friday, dozens of cadets in Miami-Dade got some specialized instruction on how to better serve their communities.

The Circle of Brotherhood's Civil Servant Training brings cadets and kids together. Kids like Stanley Johnson, who says he didn't always trust police, but now has a better understanding of them.

"You don't have to hate the police," Johnson said after the training. "The police do the best they can. Just stay out of trouble, one day you might be police or a lawyer or a judge. Don't give up."

The Circle of Brotherhood's mission is to involve Black men in solving community problems.

Lead organizer Leroy Jones says these trainings have been working.

"The training is not only to help all parties come together but to make sure the police is not using excessive force," Jones explained. "That they learn to communicate with residents so we don't have any biased things taking place."

"Every academy class that goes through MDPD does a session here," said Police Director Alfredo Ramirez. "It's the most realistic training they can go through before they serve the community out on the streets."

Trainees learn about the racial make-up of the community, address misconceptions, and are taught to be patient, to protect themselves, but always try to de-escalate.

"It's real, it's not rhetoric, it's not talk, it's not slogan or a piece of paper. It's going on in there," Ramirez said of the training. Cameras were not allowed inside during the actual instruction.

Jose Ortega was one of 38 Miami-Dade Police trainees who took part Friday. He said it's not just about enforcing the law, but also connecting with the community.

"I want to be able to approach someone in the community and talk to them," Ortega said. "Not just a citation here, this or that. But find out what the actual issue is and be able to solve that problem."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

City: More Memphis police officers may face discipline in Tyre Nichols case

Clarification: The total number of officers facing discipline is 13, including six who have been terminated and seven more who will face charges of policy violation. A city representative corrected her earlier statement on the number of officers involved. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Seven more Memphis Police officers will be issued a “statement of charges” […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ex-officer texted photo of Tyre Nichols to others

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One of the fired former police officers accused in the Tyre Nichols beating allegedly took a photo of Nichols as he lay on the street, and sent it to six other people including a female acquaintance, according to documents obtained by WREG. The Memphis Police department has submitted documents to a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Miami

Vice-Mayor, activist make plea after young man gunned down in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY - The Vice Mayor of Florida City and an activist are pleading for the public's help after a man in his 20s is gunned down late Tuesday morning by an apartment complex.Vice Mayor Walter Thompson tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "He was a young man in his early 20s and all we know is that he was gunned down while walking across the street."Florida City Police said they responded to a report of a man being shot and said he was pronounced dead when they responded to the scene at 11:20 am at 516 N.W. 7th Ave. near Florida...
FLORIDA CITY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade's first Black judge left lasting legacy

MIAMI - Behind the front door of a building on NW 2nd Avenue in Overtown there is a lot of history. The lonely little building, bricked and boarded up, is owned by the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency. "It has a long way to go. The building has been designated historic by the City of Miami. Right now we are in the permitting process with the city of Miami," said Overtown CRA director James McQueen. Embossed in stucco high on the front facade of the brick structure is the name Thomas. It is here where Lawson Thomas practiced law until...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Metrorail security guards get pay increase

MIAMI - For the first time in 5 years, Miami-Dade security officers at transportation hubs have been given a pay raise. An armed security guard will now be able to take home $48,000.  It's an increase that could not come at a better time when there's a shortage of applicants willing to fill vacancies. CBS4 talked with one security personnel who said, this will make a huge difference in her life."They'll literally go ahead and come up to our officers and say you know what I can't do it anymore, I really feel like taking my life," Anna Santos said.Santos...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
localmemphis.com

'MPD is going to have to do a lot of community relations' | Former officer speaks out about Tyre Nichols case

MEMPHIS, Tenn — As the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols continues, many questions still remain about Memphis police culture, practices and training. Brandon Williams served as an MPD officer for five years, growing up in and patrolling East Memphis. Williams says it was very painful watching some of his fellow officers, two of which he says he personally knew, beating 29-year-old Nichols.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Miami

Southwest Miami-Dade horses stolen, found slaughtered

MIAMI - Two pet horses were stolen, slaughtered, and their remains were found dumped in southwest Miami-Dade."It's a terrifying feeling," said owner David Bradley. He has owned the horses, named Sammy and War, for more than five years. "They were like a big puppy, we'd go horseback riding with them all the time," he said. On Friday, Bradley was told that the horses were no longer on his farm. "I saw that the fence was cut and Sammy and War were nowhere to be found," he said. On Saturday, Miami-Dade police and a Florida Fish and Wildlife officer found one...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WREG

Child injured in Midtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child is injured following a shooting in Midtown Tuesday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Nelson Avenue at 3:15 p.m. The male victim was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition. The age of the victim has not been released. Police say the investigation […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis fire chief outlines errors in Tyre Nichols response

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The chief of the Memphis Fire Department said Tuesday that fire personnel were not told they were responding to a critical injury when they arrived at the scene of a pepper spray incident on Jan. 7. But once EMTs found Tyre Nichols badly injured and propped up against a police vehicle, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
New Pittsburgh Courier

Hutchinson: What if White cops had beaten Nichols to a pulp?

Let’s be clear, the five former Black Memphis police officers got everything they deserved for beating Tyre Nichols to a pulp. They were fired and charged with second-degree murder, two counts of official misconduct, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of official oppression and one count of aggravated assault.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Miami

Family of missing South Florida Lyft driver says Gary Levin is dead

MIAMI - The family of a missing South Florida Lyft driver posted on social media Tuesday saying that Gary Levin had died.Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, posted on Facebook that services in her father's honor would be announced in the coming days. Levin, 74, lived in Palm Beach Garden and drove for Lyft in his spare time, DiBetta said.  His family told CBS 4 that local law enforcement authorities found his red 2022 Kia in North Carolina, but he was nowhere to be found.He went missing last Monday. DiBetta said he picked up a passenger in Delray Beach shortly before 1:30 p.m., dropping off the rider in Okeechobee County at around 4:30 p.m.  She says that's when Levin's Lyft app and cell phone were last active.
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Arrest made in shooting outside Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens

MIAMI - County officials said Tuesday evening that an arrest had been made in connection to Monday's shooting outside Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens.Miami-Dade County Public Schools released the following statement: "Thanks to a swift and thorough investigation by the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department in collaboration with the City of Miami Gardens Police Department, a subject has been arrested and will be charged accordingly." Officials did not identify the shooter. On Monday afternoon, Norland Elementary, Middle, and High Schools were all forced into lockdown after shots rang out outside the learning facility."It's scary," said Kaliyah Washington, a sixth grader at...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Lawsuit filed against City of Homestead in deaths of 3 teens

MIAMI - Two attorneys and the parents of two teenagers who were killed when their car went into a canal are suing the City of Homestead, saying police should not have been pursuing their vehicle at a high rate of speed two years ago.The crash took the lives of 14-year-old Rhianna Vargas, 14-year-old Terence Valdivia and another teen. A family attorney said only the 15-year-old driver survived.Outside the Miami-Dade Courthouse in Miami, Rhianna's emotional mother Norma Vargas said "No parent should have to bury their kid. This is one of the worst feelings in the world and we miss her....
HOMESTEAD, FL
WREG

What we know about the Memphis Police SCORPION Unit in Tyre Nichols case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A controversial police unit at the center of Tyre Nichols’ death has since been dismantled as an internal investigation is underway. The unit was announced in November 2021. Memphis police said the SCORPION team would be tackling violent crime in the city. SCORPION was an acronym for Street Crimes Operation to Restore […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Miami

Video captures violent fight at Miami Killian Senior High, students cited

MIAMI -  Another brawl at a Miami Dade Public school. Another incident of what one student says is excessive bullying."It's crazy because about a week prior to the incident, I've been begging my mom to switch me out, and we've been trying to switch out of this school before this happened," said the student, who wished to remain anonymous. This 16-year-old student says she was targeted and attacked at Killian High School last Friday.Cell phone video shows the moment she was pummeled to the ground."They actually pulled one of my braids out, and I hit my head on the back of...
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Golden Glades shooting leads to two fatalities

Detectives suspect the Golden Glades shooting may be related to a nearby car accident. A 16-year-old and an adult were shot and murdered Tuesday night while their car was driving past a northwest Miami-Dade elementary school. Around 10 p.m. that night, an unidentified suspect opened fire on Northwest 6th Avenue, close to 151st Street. The area is known as the Golden Glades neighborhood.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
134K+
Followers
23K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy