Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wabi.tv
Monday Maine Regional Cheer Championships Recap
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Monday’s Maine Regional Cheer Championships saw Central Aroostook win Class D North-South, Dexter capture Class C North, and the hosting Ellsworth Eagles come away with the Class B North crown. Central Aroostook and Dexter started off regional day with championships. “It’s incredible. It’s nothing like...
wabi.tv
U.S. Coast Guard Ice Breakers make their run up the Penobscot
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -It’s a great day to break the ice!. Four U.S. Coast Guard Ice Breakers set out on the Penobscot River, to clear the way. Crews on THUNDER BAY, SHACKLE, TACKLE, AND BRIDLE made their way up the river from Bucksport. Although the winter has been a...
wabi.tv
“24-Hour Challenge” to be held at College of the Atlantic
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor is preparing for its largest fundraiser of the year. The school’s eleventh annual “24-hour Challenge” campaign will kick off with a bonfire at midnight Tuesday and aims to raise $100,00 before midnight Wednesday. If...
wabi.tv
Penobscot Snowmobile Club hosts charity Radar Run for Pine Tree Camp
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The cold weather hasn’t been a hindrance to everyone, especially not the Penobscot Snowmobile Club!. Folks were invited to the Penobscot Snowmobile Club on Bog Rd. Sunday afternoon for their first Radar Run. Snowmobilers competed against a radar speed gun to complete the 660ft track...
wabi.tv
UPDATE: Missing Bangor woman found
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Police Department says a woman missing since Friday has been found and is safe. 28-year old Lorna Bishop-Zezima was last seen on Friday, February 3rd when she was discharged from Northern Light Easter Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Her family had not heard from...
wabi.tv
Local restaurants look forward to busy Valentine’s Day
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Many restaurants around the area that are closed in the early part of the week during the winter are opening their doors next Tuesday for Valentine’s Day. Provender in Ellsworth is one of those offering a special Valentine’s Dinner on the 14th. The restaurant says...
wabi.tv
Sub-zero temperatures over the weekend result in several water emergencies in the Bangor/ Brewer area
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As temperatures dropped below zero over the weekend, Bangor Water District responded to several water emergencies. Their on-call crew was sent to about 22 customers to assist with frozen or burst pipes. There also four water mains that broke and had to be repaired. Bangor Water...
wabi.tv
Maine soldiers deploy to the U.S Central Command Area of Operations in Kuwait
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thirty-six Maine soldiers from the Army National Guard deployed to the U.S Central Command Area of Operations in Kuwait Tuesday morning. Their family and friends gathered at a special deployment sendoff ceremony in Bangor to say their goodbyes until the unit returns next year. The 3rd...
wabi.tv
Police respond to multiple crashes on I-95 in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say they’re dealing with several crashes near the Broadway exit on I-95 Southbound in Bangor right now. State police say the left lane is blocked at this time. They’re asking people to avoid the area if possible and also try to avoid the area...
wabi.tv
Winterport woman sues Northern Light EMMC for wrongful death of husband
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Winterport woman is suing Northern Light EMMC in Bangor for the wrongful death of her husband. According to the complaint, 76-year old Russ Lombardi went to the the hospital in September of 2021 for possible seizures. He was admitted to the ICU. While there, a...
wabi.tv
Staying safe in the cold; advice from local fire official
CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - This weekend’s cold snap brought frigid temperatures to the state. When dealing with such conditions, comes certain dangers. We spoke with Carmel Fire Chief Ralph Shaw about some of the things you can do to keep you and your family safe in the event you’re dealing with frozen pipes or other cold-related issues.
wabi.tv
Grandmother of Stockton Springs 3-year-old killed by mother admits she lied to police
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The grandmother of the Stockton Springs three-year-old killed by his mother now admits she lied to police about her daughter’s location, but will avoid jail time. This, according to the Bangor Daily News. Sherry Johnson originally pleaded not guilty in January 2021 to hindering the...
Comments / 0