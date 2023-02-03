ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Harbor, ME

wabi.tv

Monday Maine Regional Cheer Championships Recap

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Monday’s Maine Regional Cheer Championships saw Central Aroostook win Class D North-South, Dexter capture Class C North, and the hosting Ellsworth Eagles come away with the Class B North crown. Central Aroostook and Dexter started off regional day with championships. “It’s incredible. It’s nothing like...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

U.S. Coast Guard Ice Breakers make their run up the Penobscot

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -It’s a great day to break the ice!. Four U.S. Coast Guard Ice Breakers set out on the Penobscot River, to clear the way. Crews on THUNDER BAY, SHACKLE, TACKLE, AND BRIDLE made their way up the river from Bucksport. Although the winter has been a...
BUCKSPORT, ME
wabi.tv

“24-Hour Challenge” to be held at College of the Atlantic

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor is preparing for its largest fundraiser of the year. The school’s eleventh annual “24-hour Challenge” campaign will kick off with a bonfire at midnight Tuesday and aims to raise $100,00 before midnight Wednesday. If...
BAR HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

Penobscot Snowmobile Club hosts charity Radar Run for Pine Tree Camp

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The cold weather hasn’t been a hindrance to everyone, especially not the Penobscot Snowmobile Club!. Folks were invited to the Penobscot Snowmobile Club on Bog Rd. Sunday afternoon for their first Radar Run. Snowmobilers competed against a radar speed gun to complete the 660ft track...
PENOBSCOT, ME
wabi.tv

UPDATE: Missing Bangor woman found

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Police Department says a woman missing since Friday has been found and is safe. 28-year old Lorna Bishop-Zezima was last seen on Friday, February 3rd when she was discharged from Northern Light Easter Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Her family had not heard from...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Local restaurants look forward to busy Valentine’s Day

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Many restaurants around the area that are closed in the early part of the week during the winter are opening their doors next Tuesday for Valentine’s Day. Provender in Ellsworth is one of those offering a special Valentine’s Dinner on the 14th. The restaurant says...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Police respond to multiple crashes on I-95 in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say they’re dealing with several crashes near the Broadway exit on I-95 Southbound in Bangor right now. State police say the left lane is blocked at this time. They’re asking people to avoid the area if possible and also try to avoid the area...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Staying safe in the cold; advice from local fire official

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - This weekend’s cold snap brought frigid temperatures to the state. When dealing with such conditions, comes certain dangers. We spoke with Carmel Fire Chief Ralph Shaw about some of the things you can do to keep you and your family safe in the event you’re dealing with frozen pipes or other cold-related issues.
CARMEL, ME

