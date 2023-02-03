Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Big sports and entertainment changes to Leland may be on the wayBarbara WashingtonLeland, NC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Finally Addresses His Laptop Issue – by Asking the DOJ for a Criminal Probe.Matthew C. WoodruffWilmington, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
WECT
Man found dead in Columbus County house fire
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One man is dead after a house fire in Columbus County. According to Fire Marshal Shannon Blackman, crews responded to the fire at a home on Matthew Drive in Chadbourn just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The man, age 80, was found dead inside the home as crews battled the smoke and flames coming from the house.
WECT
Dog dies in house fire at McDougald Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A dog was killed in a house fire at 108 McDougald Road that crews battled on Tuesday afternoon which consumed most of the home. According to New Hanover County Fire Rescue, heavy black smoke could be seen even from the airport. New Hanover County Fire Rescue...
WECT
Search for missing boater continues off of Brunswick County coast; officials release name
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County agencies are continuing the search of missing boater Tyler Doyle off the coast of Brunswick County as of Feb. 7. In a post on Twitter, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources stated that the search has continued off the coast of Brunswick County, with Holden Beach and Sunset Beach police units patrolling their beaches during the day.
WECT
Body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A body was pulled out of the water near the Fort Fisher Aquarium around 5 p.m. Tuesday. An eyewitness spotted a man in the surf near the aquarium and called 911. Kure Beach Fire Department responded, pulled the body out of the water and contacted the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
WECT
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Agencies continue to actively search the water for a missing 22-year-old boater who was last seen nearly two weeks ago. SCDNR officially confirmed on Tuesday that the name of the missing boater is Tyler Doyle. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to...
WECT
Wilmington man sentenced to firearm charge after several arrests
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced Tuesday to 54 months in prison for multiple felon in possession of firearm charges. Michael Tyron Bridges, 27, pled guilty to the charge on Oct. 31 of 2022 and was a named defendant in the 2018 New Hanover County Permanent Injunction declaring the 720 Gangster Disciple street gang a public nuisance in New Hanover County.
WECT
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens about ‘Safe Zone’ availability
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office released an announcement to remind citizens about the designated “Safe Zone” located at its office. Per a news release, the parking area is under 24-hour camera surveillance, offering residents a safe area to safely make exchanges. “Safe...
WECT
Burger King in Ogden robbed at gunpoint
OGDEN, N.C. (WECT) - A fast food restaurant was robbed Tuesday night at gunpoint. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the Burger King in Ogden was robbed around 7 p.m. The restaurant is located at 7200 Market St. According to a press release, an armed suspect entered...
WECT
Leland Fire/Rescue: Smoke visible due to controlled burn in Mallory Creek area
Boiling Spring Lakes to consider banning food trucks at dam restoration project site. The ordinance would ban food trucks from setting up at the dam restoration project sites once it gets started, which could be as soon as next month. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With a 29-18 vote, the...
WECT
Bladen Co. man on the run arrested in Charlotte on drug and firearm charges
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says that a local man was arrested in Charlotte after being on the run due to drug and firearm charges. “On Friday, February 3, 2023, the US Marshals Carolina’s Regional Fugitive Task Force-Charlotte apprehended Zakiem Latwan Rogers, 28, of Elizabethtown in Charlotte after being on the run from local narcotics and weapon-related charges,” said the BCSO in a release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Highway 421 near Wilmington temporarily closed due to industrial building fire
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A major road near Wilmington had to be closed for a time Monday afternoon due to a building fire. Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department and New Hanover County Fire Rescue were on scene fire at an industrial building off Highway 421. Officials say they...
WITN
NC State Highway Patrol release new information in Duplin County fatal hit and run
Duplin County, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol released new information on a hit and run collision in Duplin County. State Highway Patrol responded to 3405 Summerlins Crossroads Road on February 3 to a fatal pedestrian collision. They say 96-year-old Mary Ella Bunn was hit by an...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for 14-year-old girl
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is looking for 14-year-old Jayden Adrianna Jacobs. She was last seen at the 1400 block of Cameron Court on Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. She is five feet and four inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and...
WECT
Crews extinguish fire caused by spark from metal-cutting equipment at old wastewater treatment facility
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County fire crews put out a fire at an old wastewater treatment facility at 2830 N Highway 421 on Monday, Feb. 6. Wilmington Fire Department and New Hanover County Fire and Rescue units quickly contained and extinguished the fire, shutting down the road for water supply lines.
WECT
Human remains found inside barrel in Lee County; man arrested, sheriff says
Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center. An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors. Commissioners approve ordinance to prevent people from sleeping on county property, appoint register of deeds. Updated:...
WECT
Lane closures along N Kerr Ave. shift as water main repairs continue
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority announced that southbound lanes along N Kerr Ave. will experience closures on Feb. 7 to allow for water main repairs in the area. The closure is between Fairlawn Dr. and McClelland Dr. “Starting at Fairlawn Drive, all southbound traffic has...
WECT
RAW VIDEO: Chinese balloon shot down off Carolina coast (Source: Rob Carothers)
Wear Red Day: How you can check on your heart health and prevent disease. Across Wilmington and the country today, people headed out the door this morning in red. A car was partially crushed under a tractor-trailer during a crash on U.S. 421 near the overpass with I-140 on Thursday.
WECT
Elizabethtown man charged with selling cocaine
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they made an arrest in a case related to the sell and delivery of cocaine. According to their release, 40-year-old Cedric Lamar McKoy, of Elizabethtown, was arrested without incident on Feb. 4 on active warrants related to:
WECT
Land clearing burn to take place in New Hanover County
Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center. An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors. Crews extinguish fire caused by spark from metal-cutting equipment at old wastewater treatment facility. Updated: 17...
wcti12.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run, law enforcement looking for driver responsible
DUPLIN COUNTY — North Carolina State Troopers are looking for a driver responsible for hitting and killing a woman in Duplin County. It happened around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 3, 2023 at 3405 Summerlins Crossroads Road. Mary Ella Bunn, 96, was the pedestrian killed in the hit-and-run. Law enforcement...
