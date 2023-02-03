SAN ANGELO, TX — Several Concho Valley Basketball teams saw action over the weekend. Feb. 2-4. Here are the results. SAN ANGELO CENTRAL (22-7)(4-3) 56 ODESSA PERMIAN 53. The ‘Cats traveled to Odessa on Friday, Feb. 3, to play the Permian Panthers. Trailing for almost the entire contest, the Bobcats stayed within striking distance of the Panthers. Central shot 44% from three, and because of that, Permian never built a large enough lead to pull away. Oustanding defense from Kollin Allbright in the second half caused Permian to turn the ball over several times in the 4th quarter, and the ‘Cats took advantage at the other end. Central finally took control with less than five minutes to play and held on for the win.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO