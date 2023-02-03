Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Big sports and entertainment changes to Leland may be on the wayBarbara WashingtonLeland, NC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Finally Addresses His Laptop Issue – by Asking the DOJ for a Criminal Probe.Matthew C. WoodruffWilmington, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
WECT
New Hanover County Schools accepts 300 devices to track student progress
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Johnson Pre-K Center accepted 300 “seedling” devices as part of a program to assess and track the progress of students in their early years of education. “We are thrilled to be a part of this innovative program,” said New Hanover County Schools Superintendent...
WECT
Commissioners approve new diversity, equity and inclusion specialist at Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, among other requests
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A sheriff’s office plagued with claims of racism is working to change the department, making several requests before the Columbus County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday. Among the requests was the addition of a diversity, equity and inclusion specialist to the sheriff’s office....
WECT
Wilmington native Wilbur Jones Jr. receives Order of the Long Leaf Pine award
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of Wilmington’s best-known public servants, retired Captain Wilbur Jones Jr., received one of the state’s highest honors Tuesday evening, when Mayor Bill Saffo presented him with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award at the Wilmington City Council’s meeting. In presenting...
WECT
NHC Board of Education votes to more forward with controversial sports policy, school calendar
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s Board of Education voted in favor of changing a policy to require students to play sports according to the gender on their birth certificate rather than the gender with which they identify. “This is a start because there are many policies, you...
WECT
Burger King in Ogden robbed at gunpoint
OGDEN, N.C. (WECT) - A fast food restaurant was robbed Tuesday night at gunpoint. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the Burger King in Ogden was robbed around 7 p.m. The restaurant is located at 7200 Market St. According to a press release, an armed suspect entered...
WECT
Parents’ Bill of Rights passes in the North Carolina Senate
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Bladenboro issued...
WECT
Land clearing burn to take place in New Hanover County
Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center. An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors.
WECT
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens about ‘Safe Zone’ availability
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office released an announcement to remind citizens about the designated “Safe Zone” located at its office. Per a news release, the parking area is under 24-hour camera surveillance, offering residents a safe area to safely make exchanges. “Safe...
WECT
Search for missing boater continues off of Brunswick County coast; officials release name
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County agencies are continuing the search of missing boater Tyler Doyle off the coast of Brunswick County as of Feb. 7. In a post on Twitter, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources stated that the search has continued off the coast of Brunswick County, with Holden Beach and Sunset Beach police units patrolling their beaches during the day.
WECT
Wilmington man sentenced to firearm charge after several arrests
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced Tuesday to 54 months in prison for multiple felon in possession of firearm charges. Michael Tyron Bridges, 27, pled guilty to the charge on Oct. 31 of 2022 and was a named defendant in the 2018 New Hanover County Permanent Injunction declaring the 720 Gangster Disciple street gang a public nuisance in New Hanover County.
WECT
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Agencies continue to actively search the water for a missing 22-year-old boater who was last seen nearly two weeks ago. SCDNR officially confirmed on Tuesday that the name of the missing boater is Tyler Doyle. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to...
WECT
Man found dead in Columbus County house fire
Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center. An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors.
WECT
Leland Fire/Rescue: Smoke visible due to controlled burn in Mallory Creek area
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - With a 29-18 vote, the...
WECT
Food Bank announces conclusion of fundraising campaign for new facility in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina announced on Feb. 6 the conclusion of the Nourish. Build. Empower Capital Campaign to raise funds for a new facility. The fundraising campaign started in September 2019 to raise the funds due to the Marstellar Street bank’s...
WECT
Whiteville brothers sentenced in investment Ponzi scheme involving millions of dollars
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Two brothers from Whiteville pleaded guilty in the case of a multi-million dollar investment Ponzi scheme on Monday, Feb. 6. Joseph W. Floyd, IV and William F. Floyd, Jr. were charged with conspiracy to sell and deliver unregistered securities and will face up to 60 months in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
WECT
Bladen Co. man on the run arrested in Charlotte on drug and firearm charges
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says that a local man was arrested in Charlotte after being on the run due to drug and firearm charges. “On Friday, February 3, 2023, the US Marshals Carolina’s Regional Fugitive Task Force-Charlotte apprehended Zakiem Latwan Rogers, 28, of Elizabethtown in Charlotte after being on the run from local narcotics and weapon-related charges,” said the BCSO in a release.
What’s happening and where at NC/SC coast after Chinese spy balloon shot down?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a U.S. fighter jet using a heat-seeking missile shot down a Chinese spy balloon on Saturday, what is happening off the coast near the North Carolina/South Carolina border? Before the downing of the balloon, we have since learned that a radar image about 13 miles off the coast of Myrtle […]
country1037fm.com
Navy Recovering Parts Of Chinese Balloon Off South Carolina Coast
If you are in Myrtle Beach you can easily spot the Navy ships right off the beach. The Navy is recovering parts of the Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast. The United States military is now in the process of looking for debris. And apparently they are having some success.
WECT
Boiling Spring Lakes to consider banning food trucks at dam restoration project site
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Boiling Spring Lakes could ban food trucks from setting up at the site of an upcoming dam restoration project. Mayor Jeff Winecoff proposed the change to keep business at local restaurants when the project begins. It would also support local businesses as new projects begin, like a new city center.
WECT
Crews extinguish fire caused by spark from metal-cutting equipment at old wastewater treatment facility
Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center. An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors.
