Commissioners approve new diversity, equity and inclusion specialist at Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, among other requests

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A sheriff’s office plagued with claims of racism is working to change the department, making several requests before the Columbus County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday. Among the requests was the addition of a diversity, equity and inclusion specialist to the sheriff’s office....
Burger King in Ogden robbed at gunpoint

OGDEN, N.C. (WECT) - A fast food restaurant was robbed Tuesday night at gunpoint. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the Burger King in Ogden was robbed around 7 p.m. The restaurant is located at 7200 Market St. According to a press release, an armed suspect entered...
Land clearing burn to take place in New Hanover County

Crews extinguish fire caused by spark from metal-cutting equipment at old wastewater treatment facility. Updated: 17...
Search for missing boater continues off of Brunswick County coast; officials release name

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County agencies are continuing the search of missing boater Tyler Doyle off the coast of Brunswick County as of Feb. 7. In a post on Twitter, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources stated that the search has continued off the coast of Brunswick County, with Holden Beach and Sunset Beach police units patrolling their beaches during the day.
Wilmington man sentenced to firearm charge after several arrests

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced Tuesday to 54 months in prison for multiple felon in possession of firearm charges. Michael Tyron Bridges, 27, pled guilty to the charge on Oct. 31 of 2022 and was a named defendant in the 2018 New Hanover County Permanent Injunction declaring the 720 Gangster Disciple street gang a public nuisance in New Hanover County.
Man found dead in Columbus County house fire

Commissioners approve ordinance to prevent people from sleeping on county property, appoint register of deeds. Updated:...
Whiteville brothers sentenced in investment Ponzi scheme involving millions of dollars

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Two brothers from Whiteville pleaded guilty in the case of a multi-million dollar investment Ponzi scheme on Monday, Feb. 6. Joseph W. Floyd, IV and William F. Floyd, Jr. were charged with conspiracy to sell and deliver unregistered securities and will face up to 60 months in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
Bladen Co. man on the run arrested in Charlotte on drug and firearm charges

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says that a local man was arrested in Charlotte after being on the run due to drug and firearm charges. “On Friday, February 3, 2023, the US Marshals Carolina’s Regional Fugitive Task Force-Charlotte apprehended Zakiem Latwan Rogers, 28, of Elizabethtown in Charlotte after being on the run from local narcotics and weapon-related charges,” said the BCSO in a release.
