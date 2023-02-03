Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Shots fired in Peoria on Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A report of shots fired led police to the intersection of Leroy and Albany early Sunday morning. According to a Peoria police press release, witnesses told police that the shots came from a residence on the 3300 block of N. Stanley. Officers located 35-year-old William Stutler...
Central Illinois Proud
Annie Malone honored with CityLink bus signs
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In honor of Black History Month, CityLink recognized one of the pioneers of the Black beauty industry with roots in Peoria. The mass transit service celebrated Annie Malone Thursday with two bus signs. CityLink staff said they’re working with Malone’s great-nephew to help share her story.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria protesters hold vigil for Tyre Nichols and Samuel Vincent Richmond
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens of people gathered outside of the Peoria Police Department on Sunday demanding change and justice following the deaths of Tyre Nichols of Memphis and Samuel Vincent Richmond of Peoria at the hands of police. Nichols died last month after a beating by Memphis police,...
Central Illinois Proud
Prep Sports Recap: Feb. 6, 2023
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Tremont beat state-ranked Havana at home Monday night. After leading 35-11 at half, they would win 64-42. Erin Pulliam led with 24 points and Savana Jost had 17. Other girls winners included Fieldcrest, Eureka, Lewistown and Annawan. Enjoy the highlights.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Country Coroner Discusses Violence in the Community
The Peoria County coroner took the time to talk with us about violence in the community and what is being done about it. Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington VFW now serving ramen
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Bloomington Normal is getting its first ramen shop at the local VFW. According to a Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene post, NOM NOM NOODLE’s opened Monday, serving ramen, sticky buns, pot stickers, crab rangoon and other dishes. Owner Chris Bradley said that the flavor profiles are...
Central Illinois Proud
Rosa Parks honored with reserved CityLink bus seating
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — CityLink honored civil rights icon Rosa Parks on what would’ve been her 110th birthday. This is an annual tradition for the transportation company, who reserved a seat in her honor on each fixed bus route on Feb. 4. Those with CityLink said Parks’ action...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin police looking for missing teen
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing/runaway teen Monday. According to a Pekin police Facebook post, 15-year-old Carleigh Hardt is missing, and it is unknown where she might be. Hardt has blondish/brown hair and brown eyes, it is unknown...
Central Illinois Proud
5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois
Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois. Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Central Illinois Proud
Canton police still looking for the person who called in an active shooting hoax
CANTON Ill. (WMBD) — Following up on a school lockdown late Friday afternoon at Canton High School that ended up being a fake active shooter threat. The call came in around 4 p.m. on Friday, which means most students had gone home for the day. For the students and staff that were still there, the school went on lockdown for at least 2 hours. All after-school events and practices were canceled.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Civic Center expecting thousands this weekend
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center is anticipating large crowds this weekend. According to a press release, around 10,000 people are expected to visit the Civic Center for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live and Mid-West Truck and Trailer Show and Convention Saturday. Director of Sales and Marketing...
foxillinois.com
Missing man from Peoria
PEORIA, ILL. (WICS) — The Peoria Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing man. Police say, Kyle Swearingen, 48, was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th in the 3200 block of W. Richwoods Blvd, Peoria. Swearingen is described as a white male, 5 feet...
tourcounsel.com
Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois
Eastland Mall is a shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois. It opened in 1967 and has expanded several times in its history. It features more than 90 stores and a food court. The anchor store is Kohl's. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Macy's, Bergner's, and Sears. The fifth anchor store, JCPenney, has been rebuilt, partially demolished, and subdivided into in-line mall retail space.
wfft.com
Luke Goode back suited for Fighting Illini
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WFFT) - After facing a foot injury in October, Homestead grad Luke Goode is finally making his way back on the court. The sophomore guard was out for three months due to foot surgery but is now suiting up for the Fighting Illini once again. Goode did not...
Central Illinois Proud
JK Williams Distilling to close Peoria location after losing lease
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An embattled history of a local distillery continues as JK Williams Distilling will close its doors yet again. The company posted on Facebook Friday morning that JK Williams has lost its lease on the building at 8635 N. Industrial Road in Peoria. The tasting room’s...
Decatur Fire Department investigating ‘suspicious’ structure fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a “suspicious” fire at a vacant structure in Decatur on Saturday. Crews arrived at the scene at the 1600 block of E. Whitmer and reported heavy fire from the front of the house. Crews were able to control the fire quickly. The fire department said […]
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria will spend $6 million on road repairs in 2023
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday morning, East Peoria Mayor John Kahl gave his annual State of the City “Eggs and Issues” presentation addressing problems in the city and developmental projects planned for 2023. Kahl said the city will allocate $15 million to capital improvements among the...
1470 WMBD
Semi overturns on Route 6
PEORIA, Ill. – An accident Thursday afternoon closed the right lane of Southbound Route 6. Illinois State Police says the accident occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Route 6 near War Memorial Drive. Troopers say a semi-truck left the roadway, hit a road sign, and overturned into a ravine. ISP...
Central Illinois Proud
Discarded cigarette starts Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria firefighters responded to a report of a house fire Thursday morning. According to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the front of the house near Columbia Terrace and Orange Street. Fire crews aggressively combated the fire with two...
