WECT
Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center
Commissioners approve ordinance to prevent people from sleeping on county property, appoint register of deeds. The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners approved changes to prevent people from sleeping on county property and the local Republican party’s recommendation for a register of deeds at their meeting on Monday, Feb. 6.
WECT
Food Bank announces conclusion of fundraising campaign for new facility in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina announced on Feb. 6 the conclusion of the Nourish. Build. Empower Capital Campaign to raise funds for a new facility. The fundraising campaign started in September 2019 to raise the funds due to the Marstellar Street bank’s...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Scarless Vein Care by Dr. Kamran Reopens Office in Mayfaire
Kamran Goudarzi, MD, FICS, FACS, DABVLM today announced the grand [re]opening of Scarless Vein Care’s newest office in Wilmington, NC. The new state-of-the-art practice is located within Mayfaire, behind Harris Teeter. The address is 6752 Rock Spring Rd, Suite #200 at the former site of Vein Clinics of America. This location may seem familiar to many former patients as it was once the flagship office of Scarless Vein Care. In 2014, Scarless Vein Care was acquired by DermOne, which was then later acquired by Vein Clinics of America in 2018. Dr. Kamran retained ownership of his brand Scarless Vein Care, among other assets. When he resigned from Vein Clinics of America in April of 2020, he reopened Scarless Vein Care’s first location in Leland at Waterford Medical Center. DermOne and Vein Clinics of America are no longer in the Wilmington-area market and Scarless Vein Care is expanding in New Hanover and Brunswick counties.
whqr.org
Dispatch: What I saw at Wilmington's warming shelter
It takes dozens of volunteers to run a warming shelter, starting with the set-up crew. They wrestle with cots and set out blankets on each, working to provide shelter for dozens of unhoused residents in Wilmington. Every winter, when temperatures drop below 32 degrees for two nights in a row,...
WECT
Dog dies in house fire at McDougald Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A dog was killed in a house fire at 108 McDougald Road that crews battled on Tuesday afternoon which consumed most of the home. According to New Hanover County Fire Rescue, heavy black smoke could be seen even from the airport. New Hanover County Fire Rescue...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Rare Disease Month recognized with local Wilmington child
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– February is Rare Disease Awareness Month, and 1 in every 10 American has a rare disease. 8-year-old, Davis Point, is a Wilmington native who was diagnosed with a rare disease called Koolen-de Vries Syndrome when he was just 10 months old. The disease makes his muscles...
carolinacoastonline.com
Deputy cleared in shooting death of Gloucester woman
ONSLOW COUNTY - Fifth Prosecutorial District Attorney Ernie Lee determined the lethal actions of an Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputy were justified when a gun wielding Gloucester woman confronted the officer inside a Hubert residence after a brief foot chase on Thanksgiving Day. Sunshine Foy, 42, of Wayland Ct....
WECT
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs help buying sweet rewards for students
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Who wouldn’t be on their best behavior for some peanut M&M’s? Molly Philippbar, a teacher at Leland Middle School, is hoping to get lots of M&M’s, lollipops and many other sweet treats to give to her students when they are on their best behavior.
WECT
Man found dead in Columbus County house fire
WECT
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens about ‘Safe Zone’ availability
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office released an announcement to remind citizens about the designated “Safe Zone” located at its office. Per a news release, the parking area is under 24-hour camera surveillance, offering residents a safe area to safely make exchanges. “Safe...
WECT
Burger King in Ogden robbed at gunpoint
OGDEN, N.C. (WECT) - A fast food restaurant was robbed Tuesday night at gunpoint. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the Burger King in Ogden was robbed around 7 p.m. The restaurant is located at 7200 Market St. According to a press release, an armed suspect entered...
WECT
Wilmington native Wilbur Jones Jr. receives Order of the Long Leaf Pine award
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of Wilmington’s best-known public servants, retired Captain Wilbur Jones Jr., received one of the state’s highest honors Tuesday evening, when Mayor Bill Saffo presented him with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award at the Wilmington City Council’s meeting. In presenting...
WECT
Boards Across Carolina Beach mural to open for public viewing ahead of auction
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Mural Project has announced that the Boards Across Carolina Beach mural will be available to the public for viewing on Feb. 6 and 7 ahead of the boards being auctioned off. According to the announcement, the public can view the mural from...
WECT
Commissioners approve new diversity, equity and inclusion specialist at Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, among other requests
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A sheriff’s office plagued with claims of racism is working to change the department, making several requests before the Columbus County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday. Among the requests was the addition of a diversity, equity and inclusion specialist to the sheriff’s office....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Highway 421 near Wilmington temporarily closed due to industrial building fire
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A major road near Wilmington had to be closed for a time Monday afternoon due to a building fire. Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department and New Hanover County Fire Rescue were on scene fire at an industrial building off Highway 421. Officials say they...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for 14-year-old girl
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is looking for 14-year-old Jayden Adrianna Jacobs. She was last seen at the 1400 block of Cameron Court on Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. She is five feet and four inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and...
WECT
Wilmington man sentenced to firearm charge after several arrests
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced Tuesday to 54 months in prison for multiple felon in possession of firearm charges. Michael Tyron Bridges, 27, pled guilty to the charge on Oct. 31 of 2022 and was a named defendant in the 2018 New Hanover County Permanent Injunction declaring the 720 Gangster Disciple street gang a public nuisance in New Hanover County.
WECT
Search for missing boater continues off of Brunswick County coast; officials release name
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County agencies are continuing the search of missing boater Tyler Doyle off the coast of Brunswick County as of Feb. 7. In a post on Twitter, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources stated that the search has continued off the coast of Brunswick County, with Holden Beach and Sunset Beach police units patrolling their beaches during the day.
WECT
NHC Board of Education votes to more forward with controversial sports policy, school calendar
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s Board of Education voted in favor of changing a policy to require students to play sports according to the gender on their birth certificate rather than the gender with which they identify. “This is a start because there are many policies, you...
WECT
Socialization for Seniors: Why It’s Vital and Nourishing
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Brightmore of Wilmington and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Brightmore of Wilmington, visit https://www.brightmoreofwilmington.com. Connecting with others adds sweetness and meaning to life. From time spent nurturing lifelong relationships...
