Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Scarless Vein Care by Dr. Kamran Reopens Office in Mayfaire

Kamran Goudarzi, MD, FICS, FACS, DABVLM today announced the grand [re]opening of Scarless Vein Care’s newest office in Wilmington, NC. The new state-of-the-art practice is located within Mayfaire, behind Harris Teeter. The address is 6752 Rock Spring Rd, Suite #200 at the former site of Vein Clinics of America. This location may seem familiar to many former patients as it was once the flagship office of Scarless Vein Care. In 2014, Scarless Vein Care was acquired by DermOne, which was then later acquired by Vein Clinics of America in 2018. Dr. Kamran retained ownership of his brand Scarless Vein Care, among other assets. When he resigned from Vein Clinics of America in April of 2020, he reopened Scarless Vein Care’s first location in Leland at Waterford Medical Center. DermOne and Vein Clinics of America are no longer in the Wilmington-area market and Scarless Vein Care is expanding in New Hanover and Brunswick counties.
WILMINGTON, NC
whqr.org

Dispatch: What I saw at Wilmington's warming shelter

It takes dozens of volunteers to run a warming shelter, starting with the set-up crew. They wrestle with cots and set out blankets on each, working to provide shelter for dozens of unhoused residents in Wilmington. Every winter, when temperatures drop below 32 degrees for two nights in a row,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Dog dies in house fire at McDougald Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A dog was killed in a house fire at 108 McDougald Road that crews battled on Tuesday afternoon which consumed most of the home. According to New Hanover County Fire Rescue, heavy black smoke could be seen even from the airport. New Hanover County Fire Rescue...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Rare Disease Month recognized with local Wilmington child

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– February is Rare Disease Awareness Month, and 1 in every 10 American has a rare disease. 8-year-old, Davis Point, is a Wilmington native who was diagnosed with a rare disease called Koolen-de Vries Syndrome when he was just 10 months old. The disease makes his muscles...
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Deputy cleared in shooting death of Gloucester woman

ONSLOW COUNTY - Fifth Prosecutorial District Attorney Ernie Lee determined the lethal actions of an Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputy were justified when a gun wielding Gloucester woman confronted the officer inside a Hubert residence after a brief foot chase on Thanksgiving Day. Sunshine Foy, 42, of Wayland Ct....
HUBERT, NC
WECT

Man found dead in Columbus County house fire

Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center. An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors. Commissioners approve ordinance to prevent people from sleeping on county property, appoint register of deeds. Updated:...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Burger King in Ogden robbed at gunpoint

OGDEN, N.C. (WECT) - A fast food restaurant was robbed Tuesday night at gunpoint. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the Burger King in Ogden was robbed around 7 p.m. The restaurant is located at 7200 Market St. According to a press release, an armed suspect entered...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Commissioners approve new diversity, equity and inclusion specialist at Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, among other requests

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A sheriff’s office plagued with claims of racism is working to change the department, making several requests before the Columbus County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday. Among the requests was the addition of a diversity, equity and inclusion specialist to the sheriff’s office....
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for 14-year-old girl

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is looking for 14-year-old Jayden Adrianna Jacobs. She was last seen at the 1400 block of Cameron Court on Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. She is five feet and four inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington man sentenced to firearm charge after several arrests

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced Tuesday to 54 months in prison for multiple felon in possession of firearm charges. Michael Tyron Bridges, 27, pled guilty to the charge on Oct. 31 of 2022 and was a named defendant in the 2018 New Hanover County Permanent Injunction declaring the 720 Gangster Disciple street gang a public nuisance in New Hanover County.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Search for missing boater continues off of Brunswick County coast; officials release name

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County agencies are continuing the search of missing boater Tyler Doyle off the coast of Brunswick County as of Feb. 7. In a post on Twitter, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources stated that the search has continued off the coast of Brunswick County, with Holden Beach and Sunset Beach police units patrolling their beaches during the day.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Socialization for Seniors: Why It’s Vital and Nourishing

Connecting with others adds sweetness and meaning to life. From time spent nurturing lifelong relationships...
WILMINGTON, NC

