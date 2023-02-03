ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

WILMINGTON, NC
NCDEQ: Water samples near hog waste spill show high levels of bacteria

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Water samples taken near the site where nearly 30,000 gallons of hog waste spilled in Bladen County show heightened levels of bacteria. The spill happened when a pipe failed at the Murphy-Brown farm in Bladen County off of Old Fayetteville Road. A spokesperson for Smithfield Foods says crews on the farm took steps to stop the spill and return the wastewater to the farm’s permitted system.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladenboro issues boil water advisory following water main break

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Bladenboro issued a boil water advisory due to a water main break at the intersection of Grief St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. “Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back...
BLADENBORO, NC
Body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A body was pulled out of the water near the Fort Fisher Aquarium around 5 p.m. Tuesday. An eyewitness spotted a man in the surf near the aquarium and called 911. Kure Beach Fire Department responded, pulled the body out of the water and contacted the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
KURE BEACH, NC
NCDOT encourages residents to take part in April litter sweep

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is encouraging residents to take part in the 2023 Spring Litter Sweep. According to their announcement, this year’s spring sweep is scheduled to take place April 15-29. “Traditionally scheduled for the last two weeks of April and September, Litter...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Dog dies in house fire at McDougald Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A dog was killed in a house fire at 108 McDougald Road that crews battled on Tuesday afternoon which consumed most of the home. According to New Hanover County Fire Rescue, heavy black smoke could be seen even from the airport. New Hanover County Fire Rescue...
WILMINGTON, NC

