Related
'Trans Lives Matter' protesters occupy Oklahoma State Capitol: ‘This is our house!’
Trans Lives Matter protesters chanted "this is our house," and "protect trans kids," inside the Oklahoma state Capitol Monday during Gov. Kevin Stitt’s State of the State address.
The Moore American
Local lawmakers react to governor's address
Lawmakers with local ties responded Monday to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s State of the State address at the state Capitol, where he addressed his plan for the 2023 Legislative Session. Stitt, as part of his three-tiered vision, hopes to drive excellence in education, make Oklahoma the most business-friendly state in...
Protestors Gather At State Capitol For 'State Of The State'
People have gathered to protest at the Oklahoma Capitol Monday before Governor Kevin Stitt's 2023 State of the State address.
News On 6
Governor Stitt Renews Call To Eliminate State Grocery Tax
Governor Kevin Stitt kicked off The 2023 legislative session on Monday with his State of the State address. During the address, Governor Stitt once again renewed his call for the legislature to eliminate the state grocery tax and said he has placed it into his executive budget proposal. In addition, he is pushing to reduce the personal income tax rate to 3.99%
kgou.org
PM NewsBrief: Feb. 7, 2023
Gov. Kevin Stitt delivers State of the State address. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt delivered the first State of the State address of his second term Monday. Stitt has taken his re-election as a mandate from conservative voters: grow school choice, cut taxes and ban gender affirming care for transgender minors. He laid out those priorities in a 32-minute speech and reflected on what he says were wins during his first term.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma AG takes over prosecution of state representative, wife
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s attorney general said his office is taking over the prosecution of a state lawmaker accused of several felonies alleging he misused his power to change state law so his wife could become a tag agent. State Rep. Terry O’Donnell and his wife, Teresa O’Donnell,...
tulsatoday.com
Budget theatre insults voters
When State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters recently unveiled his proposed education budget, critics immediately claimed he was seeking to cut school funding and teacher pay. Those complaints are a low-budget product of political performance and have no basis in reality. Walters’ plan differed from one released a few...
fourstateshomepage.com
OK voters to decide on legalizing recreational marijuana
NORTHEAST OKLA. – The approval of recreational marijuana by Oklahoma voters in next month’s special election could bring a windfall of millions of tax dollars into the state’s coffers over the next five years – but at what cost?. Oklahoma State Question 820 which legalizes recreational...
KFOR
Flashpoint team talks recreational marijuana in OK
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A big vote is coming up next month. On March 7, voters across the state will head to the polls to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. The Flashpoint team talks the politics of pot.
tulsakids.com
A Firehose of Bad Ideas for Public Education
Merit pay for teachers? Vouchers (also known as Education Savings Accounts or ESAs, Tax Credit Scholarships, Opportunity Scholarships and Tuition Tax Credits)? Protecting students from litterboxes in schools? My head is spinning with the bad ideas coming up this legislative session. Let’s just touch on vouchers because that legislation is...
gaylordnews.net
State mental health department disputes grounds for DOJ investigation
WASHINGTON – Oklahoma’s mental health department rejected claims of inadequate mental health services despite an ongoing federal investigation ignited last fall by an Oklahoma law firm that claims data proves the system is failing. Brian Wilkerson, director of litigation at the Oklahoma Disability Law Center, said that over...
State Ban on Abortion Needs To Be Clarified, Says Oklahoma Lawmaker
Some abortions would be acceptable, says Senator Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, who recently filed Senate Bill 834 to clarify the exceptions to the abortion ban Oklahoma imposed after the Supreme Court decided in 2022 that Roe V. Wade was unconstitutional.
OMMA: Medical marijuana brings in millions in tax revenue
On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority released its tax collections for the month of January.
farmtalknews.com
Oklahoma beef cattle numbers drop sharply
Oklahoma has been impacted by drought more than any other state, by several measures. The January 1 inventory of all cattle and calves in Oklahoma was down 11.5 percent year over year, from a 2022 total of 5.2 million head to 4.6 million head. The decrease of 600,000 head was double the second largest all cattle decrease in Nebraska. The decrease in Oklahoma cattle inventories included decreases in the beef cow herd, replacement heifers, feeder supplies and feedlot inventories.
KOCO
Gov. Kevin Stitt says he won't support bill punishing women for abortions
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said on Friday that he wouldn't sign a bill punishing women for having abortions in the state. Senate Bill 287 was introduced in the Oklahoma Legislature, and it would be the first abortion law in the state to target mothers. It was filed by Republican state Sen. Warren Hamilton, of McCurtain.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma lawmaker files bills banning minors from medical gender transition
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed the fourth in a series of bills aimed at banning medical gender transition for minors and young adults. Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, filed four bills to “protect minors from life-changing gender transition hormones and surgery that could render them unable to have children as adults,” according to a press release.
KOCO
Will Oklahomans soon be able to legally bet on favorite sports team?
OKLAHOMA CITY — Will Oklahomans soon be able to legally throw down a few dollars on their favorite sports team?. A state lawmaker just filed a new bill, making Oklahomans question what is holding sports betting back in our state and what would it look like if it’s approved this year.
News On 6
Conspiracy Investigation Involving Catoosa State Rep. Taken Over By Attorney General
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is taking over an investigation into a state representative from Catoosa. Terry O'Donnell and his wife are accused of misusing his power to change a law so they could open a tag agency. A grand jury indicted the couple last year. The pair are facing...
State Transportation Commission Meeting To Discuss Highway Conversion
The Oklahoma Transportation Commission is meeting Monday at the Oklahoma Department of Transportation headquarters. On the agenda is an update on plans to convert State Highway 4 into a four-lane divided highway from the H.E. Bailey Turnpike North to State Highway 37 east of Tuttle. Commissioners are also set to...
siouxlandnews.com
'It would mean that they finally believe us': New bill targets domestic abuse survivors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma lawmaker is bringing forward a bill this legislative session that if passed would give courts more discretion when sentencing crimes where domestic abuse was determined to be a significant factor. Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-District 65, is still putting the finishing touches on the...
