Oklahoma State

The Moore American

Local lawmakers react to governor's address

Lawmakers with local ties responded Monday to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s State of the State address at the state Capitol, where he addressed his plan for the 2023 Legislative Session. Stitt, as part of his three-tiered vision, hopes to drive excellence in education, make Oklahoma the most business-friendly state in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Governor Stitt Renews Call To Eliminate State Grocery Tax

Governor Kevin Stitt kicked off The 2023 legislative session on Monday with his State of the State address. During the address, Governor Stitt once again renewed his call for the legislature to eliminate the state grocery tax and said he has placed it into his executive budget proposal. In addition, he is pushing to reduce the personal income tax rate to 3.99%
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

PM NewsBrief: Feb. 7, 2023

Gov. Kevin Stitt delivers State of the State address. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt delivered the first State of the State address of his second term Monday. Stitt has taken his re-election as a mandate from conservative voters: grow school choice, cut taxes and ban gender affirming care for transgender minors. He laid out those priorities in a 32-minute speech and reflected on what he says were wins during his first term.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma AG takes over prosecution of state representative, wife

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s attorney general said his office is taking over the prosecution of a state lawmaker accused of several felonies alleging he misused his power to change state law so his wife could become a tag agent. State Rep. Terry O’Donnell and his wife, Teresa O’Donnell,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
tulsatoday.com

Budget theatre insults voters

When State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters recently unveiled his proposed education budget, critics immediately claimed he was seeking to cut school funding and teacher pay. Those complaints are a low-budget product of political performance and have no basis in reality. Walters’ plan differed from one released a few...
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

OK voters to decide on legalizing recreational marijuana

NORTHEAST OKLA. – The approval of recreational marijuana by Oklahoma voters in next month’s special election could bring a windfall of millions of tax dollars into the state’s coffers over the next five years – but at what cost?. Oklahoma State Question 820 which legalizes recreational...
KFOR

Flashpoint team talks recreational marijuana in OK

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A big vote is coming up next month. On March 7, voters across the state will head to the polls to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. The Flashpoint team talks the politics of pot.
OKLAHOMA STATE
tulsakids.com

A Firehose of Bad Ideas for Public Education

Merit pay for teachers? Vouchers (also known as Education Savings Accounts or ESAs, Tax Credit Scholarships, Opportunity Scholarships and Tuition Tax Credits)? Protecting students from litterboxes in schools? My head is spinning with the bad ideas coming up this legislative session. Let’s just touch on vouchers because that legislation is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
gaylordnews.net

State mental health department disputes grounds for DOJ investigation

WASHINGTON – Oklahoma’s mental health department rejected claims of inadequate mental health services despite an ongoing federal investigation ignited last fall by an Oklahoma law firm that claims data proves the system is failing. Brian Wilkerson, director of litigation at the Oklahoma Disability Law Center, said that over...
OKLAHOMA STATE
farmtalknews.com

Oklahoma beef cattle numbers drop sharply

Oklahoma has been impacted by drought more than any other state, by several measures. The January 1 inventory of all cattle and calves in Oklahoma was down 11.5 percent year over year, from a 2022 total of 5.2 million head to 4.6 million head. The decrease of 600,000 head was double the second largest all cattle decrease in Nebraska. The decrease in Oklahoma cattle inventories included decreases in the beef cow herd, replacement heifers, feeder supplies and feedlot inventories.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Gov. Kevin Stitt says he won't support bill punishing women for abortions

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said on Friday that he wouldn't sign a bill punishing women for having abortions in the state. Senate Bill 287 was introduced in the Oklahoma Legislature, and it would be the first abortion law in the state to target mothers. It was filed by Republican state Sen. Warren Hamilton, of McCurtain.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma lawmaker files bills banning minors from medical gender transition

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed the fourth in a series of bills aimed at banning medical gender transition for minors and young adults. Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, filed four bills to “protect minors from life-changing gender transition hormones and surgery that could render them unable to have children as adults,” according to a press release.
OKLAHOMA STATE

