ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wilmu.edu

Amiri Stewart Named CACC Defensive Player of the Week

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - - Following a pair of outstanding efforts on the defensive side of the ball last week, Wilmington University men's basketball's Amiri Stewart was named the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the conference office on Monday. The Wildcats went 2-0...
NEW HAVEN, CT
wilmu.edu

Wildcats Defeat Coppin State, 4-1, To Place Ninth at Griffin Baker Classic

WILMINGTON, Del. - - The Wilmington University bowling team defeated Coppin State, 4-1, to earn ninth place at the Griffin Baker Classic on Sunday afternoon at Bowlerama. The Wildcats started the day in eighth place and went 1-3 in Baker matches on Sunday prior to the Baker Bracket best-of-seven match against Coppin State.
NEW CASTLE, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy