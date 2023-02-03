Read full article on original website
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Government proposes $1 billion to house New York migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
tapinto.net
Middletown Social Services Accepting Donations for Family Impacted by Devastating House Fire
Middletown Social Services Accepting Donations for Family Impacted by Devastating House Fire
Holmdel family searches for pets missing after fire
Duke the German shepherd went missing after a fire on Holland Road on Feb. 3.
tapinto.net
Plainfield Fire Department Battles East Front Street Blaze
PLAINFIELD, NJ - Firefighters are battling a fire in Plainfield that can be seen from municipal lot 6. According to Breaking News Network alerts, the 172 East Front Street address had companies opening up a cockloft that Fire Engineering notes “is a void space that is created between the top floor ceiling and the roof decking."
The 13 Most Interesting Spots To Eat Lunch In Ocean County, NJ
It's an age-old question that for me at least is always met with the same answer. Smoked turkey and cheese on wheat toast with a little bit of spicy mustard, to remind my tastebuds to feel something. It's not the most interesting lunch, but it's my lunch. Let's say though,...
Man rescued from Lake Lake Carasaljo in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NJ – A man who told police he was fishing prior to falling into a lake in Ocean County was pulled from the water this weekend. Police and first responders pulled a man from the frigid waters of Lake Lake Carasaljo in Lakewood Township Sunday afternoon. At around 2 pm, Lakewood Police Department officers and EMTs arrived to find a man in the water who required assistance in getting out. Early reports claimed the man was a fisherman, but no fishing equipment was found nearby. The man was transported to Monmouth Medical Campus Southern Campus for treatment. The Lakewood The post Man rescued from Lake Lake Carasaljo in Lakewood appeared first on Shore News Network.
Holmdel Family Of Seven Seeks Pets Missing After Major Fire
A family of seven lost everything in a house fire on Friday, Feb. 3 in Holmdel, including their German Shepherd and cats — who are now missing. More than 600 donors have contributed $56,000 to Zdena Rubin and her family, according to this GoFundMe page. The blaze broke out...
100-year old water mains getting replaced in two New Jersey towns
🔵 New Jersey American Water replacing aging water mains in two Monmouth County towns. 🔵 Several neighborhoods in Fair Haven and Monmouth Beach will see new water mains. 🔵 New Jersey American Water announces time frame for work to replace aging water mains in Fair Haven and Monmouth Beach.
The Mouthwatering Monmouth County, NJ Italian Restaurants You Have to Try
We are blessed to have so many amazing Italian restaurants in Monmouth County. These are the spots where you never have a bad meal. These are the places that make you feel at home. What are the most popular Italian dishes?. We turned to Gerbasi Ristorante in The Bronx. This...
For Ocean County Residents, Ciba’s Scars Run Deep
TOMS RIVER – Matthew Kelly made a quick stop in the pouring rain before he headed into Toms River North High School to attend a community meeting on a proposed settlement regarding the Ciba-Geigy superfund site. Born and raised in Toms River, Kelly was on familiar turf as both...
tapinto.net
K-9 Resorts Opens in East Brunswick
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Things just got a lot fancier for dogs in East Brunswick, as K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel officially opened its doors over the weekend at 545 Route 18 South in the Royal Plaza. Want your pup to chow down on premium fare? Does Rover need his own luxury suite? Want to wow your Chihuahua? How about a personal couch and a TV that play Animal Planet or the dog channel all day? K9 Resorts offers these amenities and more to local canines when their families are away from home.
tapinto.net
North Brunswick Train Station Achieves Key Design Milestone
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ – The Middlesex County Improvement Authority (MCIA) has achieved a significant design milestone with formal approval by NJ TRANSIT of 10% of the concept design. With this announcement of progress, the MCIA is unveiling a North Brunswick Train Station project webpage to inform community stakeholders of the progress and activities around its development. The URL is www.middlesexcountynj.gov/northbrunswicktrain.
News 12
Large fire in Monmouth County destroys two homes; no one injured
A two-alarm fire in Howell Township destroyed two homes Tuesday morning. The fire happened early Tuesday on Wren Way in townhome units. The fire is now out. Firefighters were cleaning up and going through what remains inside the two homes. The fire walls at the townhome units prevented the fire...
The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year
First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
Unique And Delicious Donut Shop Reveals Exciting New Store In Wall, NJ
Far too often do I feel like I'm writing about businesses that are closing, so when a locally owned business plans on expanding in New Jersey, I'm excited. New Jersey, especially Ocean County and the Jersey Shore is home to some really amazing places to get Donuts. In the parking...
Crime reported in Holmdel on Lexington Court.
HOLMDEL, NJ: It is getting hard to keep up with the crime Holmdel. Homeowners should always lock their cars and homes routinely. Try to keep your garage doors down. Call the Holmdel police if you see anything suspicious. 732.946.4400. Unfortunately there was another incident of an intruder breaking and entering a home on Monday. According to Holmdel Police, it is a "residential burglary". The incident took place on Lexington Court between 8 a.m. and 8:45 p.m. on Monday, February, 6, Holmdel police said. Those with information about the burglary are asked to contact Detective Hernando at ehernando@holmdelpolice.org or (732)-946-4400.
tapinto.net
A February Message from the Westfield Police Chief
Vehicle theft remains one of New Jersey’s most pressing criminal problems – and Westfield has been, and continues to be, a very attractive target for thieves. According to statistics from the New Jersey State Police Regional Operations Intelligence Center, there were 15,650 vehicles stolen in New Jersey in 2022.
Ocean County, NJ, Police Search For Dollar General Shoplifting Suspect
Police in one Ocean County municipality are asking for your help locating a suspect wanted for shoplifting from a Dollar General store. The incident happened just before 7:00 Monday night in Manchester Township. The suspect, pictured in this post, shoplifted numerous items from the store and then proceeded to leave...
New Urgent Care Facility Opening In Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT – A new health care practice coming to town may be just what the doctor ordered. Locals who either don’t have regular doctors or can’t get in to see them will soon have a new option. AtlantiCare plans to open a new Urgent Care facility in Barnegat within the next few months.
Fundraiser Organized For Ocean County Dad Killed In Crash
BARNEGAT – A GoFundMe has raised more than $15,000 to support a family who were injured in a crash and lost their father. The crash occurred on February 2 around 8 p.m. on Route 539, the Barnegat First Aid Squad said. The family of four were taken to local hospitals. Unfortunately, the father passed away. The GoFundMe created to support his wife and children.
Hurry! This NJ store has the pastina no one’s been able to find
Oh man. Are we going to need traffic control? New Jersey, we've found your pastina. First of all, the childhood sick day love affair with these little pasta stars goes back generations. It's a comfort food that's been called Italian penicillin. Well, when Ronzoni announced it was discontinuing pastina people...
