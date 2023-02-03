ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonia, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Trentonian

Notre Dame High quarterback AJ Surace commits to Rutgers

New Jersey’s top quarterback in the class of 2024 is staying home. Notre Dame High’s AJ Surace announced Sunday on Twitter that he has committed to Rutgers. “I’m grateful for the support of my teammates, coaches, friends, Coach Clancy, Coach Racioppi, and especially my family who have been a constant source of encouragement,” Surace wrote. “I am excited to announce my commitment to Rutgers University. Can’t wait to be part of the F.A.M.I.L.Y”.
TENNESSEE STATE
Daily Voice

WINNERS: Five NJ Powerball Players Take Home $50K

There were five New Jersey Powerball players who took home $50,000 apiece in the Saturday, Feb. 4 drawing, state Lottery officials said. Five tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #38078, 111 Union Ave., East...
NEW JERSEY STATE
TAPinto.net

Hamilton Mourning Death of 8th Grader Shawn Hackett, Memorial Plans Announced

HAMILTON, NJ -- Hamilton Township is mourning the loss of Grice Middle School eighth grader -- Shawn Hackett -- who passed away suddenly last week. Principal Dwayne Walker said in a letter to the community that Shawn passed away as a result of an accident while on a family vacation adding that "all of us are grieving this tragic loss."  The school had made a crisis intervention team made up of Grice guidance counselors, district guidance staff, and the Mercer County Traumatic Loss Coalition (TLC) available to students. "An increased level of individual and group counseling services has been made available to our school community....
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ’s almost forgotten African-American hero

Since it's Black History Month, it's a good time to remember an outstanding member of the community and an incredible athlete. Not too many people might remember the name Frank Budd. Budd was born in Long Branch in 1939 and graduated from Asbury Park High School, where he was a standout athlete in 1958.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
tapinto.net

UPDATE - Route 15 South Reopened After School Bus Fire

SPARTA, NJ – Sparta police report Route 15 south from Route 517 to Blue Heron overpass is closed because of a school bus fire. No one was injured and all students have safely been evacuated from the bus and are awaiting alternate transportation, police said. The cause of the...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
tapinto.net

North Brunswick Train Station Achieves Key Design Milestone

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ – The Middlesex County Improvement Authority (MCIA) has achieved a significant design milestone with formal approval by NJ TRANSIT of 10% of the concept design. With this announcement of progress, the MCIA is unveiling a North Brunswick Train Station project webpage to inform community stakeholders of the progress and activities around its development. The URL is www.middlesexcountynj.gov/northbrunswicktrain.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
tapinto.net

A February Message from the Westfield Police Chief

Vehicle theft remains one of New Jersey’s most pressing criminal problems – and Westfield has been, and continues to be, a very attractive target for thieves. According to statistics from the New Jersey State Police Regional Operations Intelligence Center, there were 15,650 vehicles stolen in New Jersey in 2022.
WESTFIELD, NJ
94.5 PST

High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer

WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
92.7 WOBM

A massive year-round waterpark is set to open in NJ

If you have reached the point where you can no longer watch your kids go down the same 3 waterslides in Ocean City summer after summer, you have found yourself in luck. A brand new waterpark is expected to open in Atlantic City by Memorial Day weekend and will be an exciting addition to not only summers “down the shore,” but year-round.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.’s best meatballs: Our 2023 Readers’ Choice winner is ...

Last week, you voted on what restaurant serves New Jersey’s best meatballs — maybe the year’s most important poll this side of Election Day. And mamma mia, was it close. Two North Jersey Italian restaurants took it right down the wire, as readers voted on which of our 25 expert picks, chosen by meatball mavens Pete Genovese and Jeremy Schneider deserved the 2023 title of NJ.com Readers’ Choice winner for best plate of meatballs served in New Jersey. Name a higher honor, we’ll wait.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

NJ has starring role in 2 new feature films

New Jersey serves as a backdrop for two feature films that hit the big screen on Friday. Areas of Burlington, Essex, Morris and Union counties were used for the filming of Knock at the Cabin and Daughter of the Bride, both of which can be viewed starting Feb. 3. The...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Your Guide to Sopranos Landmarks in North Jersey

Considered one of the most essential television dramas of all time, The Sopranos is a New-Jersey based TV show that aired from 1999 – 2007. Many from the Garden State take great pride in being home to the series – and rightfully so. The Sopranos is filled with award-winning drama, and strong personalities, and it completely impacted our cultural landscape – while changing television forever. With a majority of the scenes taking place in North Jersey, we’ve put together an ultimate Sopranos tour around NJ, so that you can relive the hit drama 20+ years later.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy