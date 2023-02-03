HAMILTON, NJ -- Hamilton Township is mourning the loss of Grice Middle School eighth grader -- Shawn Hackett -- who passed away suddenly last week. Principal Dwayne Walker said in a letter to the community that Shawn passed away as a result of an accident while on a family vacation adding that "all of us are grieving this tragic loss." The school had made a crisis intervention team made up of Grice guidance counselors, district guidance staff, and the Mercer County Traumatic Loss Coalition (TLC) available to students. "An increased level of individual and group counseling services has been made available to our school community....

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO