Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Government proposes $1 billion to house New York migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Related
Wrestling: North Jersey, Section 1 quarterfinals/semis roundup for Feb. 6
Monday marked the first day on the road to team champions in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics wrestling tournament, as the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds got under way at 20 sites around the New Jersey. We have results from all four sections, where the first two rounds were being held at two...
tapinto.net
Sparta's Helen Morgan New Archery Team Competing in State and National Tournaments
SPARTA, NJ – Students race down the ramp to the gym at Helen Morgan to take their turn with a bow during the free period at the end of the school day– only after they got their work done. “Did you get your work done,” archery coach AJ...
Trentonian
Notre Dame High quarterback AJ Surace commits to Rutgers
New Jersey’s top quarterback in the class of 2024 is staying home. Notre Dame High’s AJ Surace announced Sunday on Twitter that he has committed to Rutgers. “I’m grateful for the support of my teammates, coaches, friends, Coach Clancy, Coach Racioppi, and especially my family who have been a constant source of encouragement,” Surace wrote. “I am excited to announce my commitment to Rutgers University. Can’t wait to be part of the F.A.M.I.L.Y”.
WINNERS: Five NJ Powerball Players Take Home $50K
There were five New Jersey Powerball players who took home $50,000 apiece in the Saturday, Feb. 4 drawing, state Lottery officials said. Five tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #38078, 111 Union Ave., East...
WINNER: NJ Powerball Player Takes Home $100K At Burlington Wawa
There were two third-tier New Jersey Lottery winners in the Powerball drawing, winning prizes of $100,000 and $50,000. Their tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball on Monday, Feb. 6. One Washington state Lottery player won the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot. The winning NJ tickets were...
Hamilton Mourning Death of 8th Grader Shawn Hackett, Memorial Plans Announced
HAMILTON, NJ -- Hamilton Township is mourning the loss of Grice Middle School eighth grader -- Shawn Hackett -- who passed away suddenly last week. Principal Dwayne Walker said in a letter to the community that Shawn passed away as a result of an accident while on a family vacation adding that "all of us are grieving this tragic loss." The school had made a crisis intervention team made up of Grice guidance counselors, district guidance staff, and the Mercer County Traumatic Loss Coalition (TLC) available to students. "An increased level of individual and group counseling services has been made available to our school community....
NJ’s almost forgotten African-American hero
Since it's Black History Month, it's a good time to remember an outstanding member of the community and an incredible athlete. Not too many people might remember the name Frank Budd. Budd was born in Long Branch in 1939 and graduated from Asbury Park High School, where he was a standout athlete in 1958.
A $1,000,000 and 5 $50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold In New Jersey
It’s always so cool when someone in the area is a winner when it comes to the lottery. Whether it’s $1 or $1,000,000, it’s always cool when a local lottery player sees some money come back their way after the winning numbers are drawn. The Powerball jackpot...
tapinto.net
UPDATE - Route 15 South Reopened After School Bus Fire
SPARTA, NJ – Sparta police report Route 15 south from Route 517 to Blue Heron overpass is closed because of a school bus fire. No one was injured and all students have safely been evacuated from the bus and are awaiting alternate transportation, police said. The cause of the...
Hoagies vs. subs: There’s a real difference in these NJ lunch favorites
The sandwich we all know and love as either subs or hoagies here in New Jersey is known by other names in other parts of the country. Right over the river in New York, they're known as heroes. In New England, they're sometimes called grinders. In New Orleans, a similar...
tapinto.net
North Brunswick Train Station Achieves Key Design Milestone
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ – The Middlesex County Improvement Authority (MCIA) has achieved a significant design milestone with formal approval by NJ TRANSIT of 10% of the concept design. With this announcement of progress, the MCIA is unveiling a North Brunswick Train Station project webpage to inform community stakeholders of the progress and activities around its development. The URL is www.middlesexcountynj.gov/northbrunswicktrain.
tapinto.net
NJ State Police Holding Two Open Testing Days for Dispatcher Positions
HAMILTON, NJ — The New Jersey State Police (NJSP) Communications Bureau will be holding two upcoming open walk-in testing days for the position of Public Safety Telecommunicator Trainee for an assignment at the NJSP's Mercer, Middlesex and Passaic County locations. The tests will take place on Saturday, February 11...
tapinto.net
New Jersey State Forest Fire Service Announces Prescribed Burning for Feb 6
Today, Feb. 6, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service will be conducting prescribed burning operations in the following areas;. Burlington County – Manchester Twp. – Manchester Wildlife Management Area. Burlington County – Shamong Township - Wharton State Forest. Burlington County – Washington Twp. – Private Property...
tapinto.net
A February Message from the Westfield Police Chief
Vehicle theft remains one of New Jersey’s most pressing criminal problems – and Westfield has been, and continues to be, a very attractive target for thieves. According to statistics from the New Jersey State Police Regional Operations Intelligence Center, there were 15,650 vehicles stolen in New Jersey in 2022.
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
A massive year-round waterpark is set to open in NJ
If you have reached the point where you can no longer watch your kids go down the same 3 waterslides in Ocean City summer after summer, you have found yourself in luck. A brand new waterpark is expected to open in Atlantic City by Memorial Day weekend and will be an exciting addition to not only summers “down the shore,” but year-round.
N.J.’s best meatballs: Our 2023 Readers’ Choice winner is ...
Last week, you voted on what restaurant serves New Jersey’s best meatballs — maybe the year’s most important poll this side of Election Day. And mamma mia, was it close. Two North Jersey Italian restaurants took it right down the wire, as readers voted on which of our 25 expert picks, chosen by meatball mavens Pete Genovese and Jeremy Schneider deserved the 2023 title of NJ.com Readers’ Choice winner for best plate of meatballs served in New Jersey. Name a higher honor, we’ll wait.
NJ has starring role in 2 new feature films
New Jersey serves as a backdrop for two feature films that hit the big screen on Friday. Areas of Burlington, Essex, Morris and Union counties were used for the filming of Knock at the Cabin and Daughter of the Bride, both of which can be viewed starting Feb. 3. The...
Powerball ticket worth $1M was sold at N.J. deli. Jackpot hits $747M.
The $1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in New Jersey for Saturday’s lottery drawing was purchased at a deli in Middlesex County. The lucky winner bought the second-prize ticket at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill on South Main Street in Milltown, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. It matched...
themontclairgirl.com
Your Guide to Sopranos Landmarks in North Jersey
Considered one of the most essential television dramas of all time, The Sopranos is a New-Jersey based TV show that aired from 1999 – 2007. Many from the Garden State take great pride in being home to the series – and rightfully so. The Sopranos is filled with award-winning drama, and strong personalities, and it completely impacted our cultural landscape – while changing television forever. With a majority of the scenes taking place in North Jersey, we’ve put together an ultimate Sopranos tour around NJ, so that you can relive the hit drama 20+ years later.
Comments / 0