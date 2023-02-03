ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSoto Times Today

Lee reports record-breaking fundraising

Michael Lee announced his campaign has raised more than 213,000 since announcing his bid for sheriff, the most ever raised by a local candidate and more than double his opponent. In a press release, Michael lee, R-Hernando, said: “We are grateful for the support we continue to receive from local...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS

