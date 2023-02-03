Oncor tells Tyler customers its resources are at work, can't provide estimated restoration time

Tyler Junior College, the City of Tyler and the Tyler Trees Committee are joining forces for an Arbor Day tree-planting from 10 a.m. to noon Friday on the TJC central campus. “Many of the beautiful, old trees on our main campus were damaged and lost during last year’s winter freeze and spring storms,” said Lauren Tyler, TJC director of student life. “We’re inviting the community to join us in planting new trees on Jenkins Lawn.”

