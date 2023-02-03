Oncor tells Tyler customers its resources are at work, can't provide estimated restoration time

Read full article on original website
Tyler Junior College to host Arbor Day tree-planting
Tyler Junior College, the City of Tyler and the Tyler Trees Committee are joining forces for an Arbor Day tree-planting from 10 a.m. to noon Friday on the TJC central campus. “Many of the beautiful, old trees on our main campus were damaged and lost during last year’s winter freeze and spring storms,” said Lauren Tyler, TJC director of student life. “We’re inviting the community to join us in planting new trees on Jenkins Lawn.”
Class 3A Football: Mineola's Dawson Pendgrass, Malakoff's Fernando Contreras earn all-state
Mineola running back Dawson Pendergrass and Malakoff offensive tackle Fernando Contreras headed up a large contingent of area players selected for the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State Football Team on Tuesday. Pendergrass and Contreras were both first team selections. The team was selected by TSWA members based...
Sculptor Harness, author O’Neal to be inducted into Carthage's Arts Walk of Fame
CARTHAGE — It will be a gala-like, all-star evening Feb. 17 when the annual Carthage Arts Walk of Fame holds the second annual induction ceremony. Honorees this year are sculptor Bob Harness and historian and author Bill O’Neal, according to Cindy Deloney, executive director of Carthage Main Street.
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Feb. 3 – Feb. 6
Deputies charged Marietta Vonsha Howland, 33, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Howland was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $25,000 bond. Deputies charged Karl McGee, 54, of Tyler, with assault family/household member with previous conviction. McGee was in the...
Carlisle head football coach Clay Baker to be new head football coach at Henderson
Carlisle head football coach Clay Baker is taking a new job, but it will be less than 10 miles down the road. Baker has been named the new head football coach at Henderson High School. The move was first reported by Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. On...
Boys Basketball: Chapel Hill Coach Akimba Johnson gets 100th career win
HENDERSON — The No. 18 Chapel Hill Bulldogs defeated the Henderson Lions, 72-10, on Tuesday as Bulldogs Coach Akimba Johnson recorded his 100th career win. The victory moved the Bulldogs to 18-6 overall and 9-1 in District 17-4A. The Lions fall to 6-24 and 0-10. Cameron Kelley led Chapel...
Girls Basketball: Van captures district championship
VAN — Landry Jones dropped in 22 points to go along with five rebounds, four assists and four steals, and the Van Lady Vandals captured the District 16-4A girls basketball title with a 48-21 win over Canton. Van goes to 21-2 overall and 11-1 in district. The Eaglettes fell...
