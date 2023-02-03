Florida Legislature will hold a special session next week to consider a state takeover of Disney World's Reedy Creek Improvement District

Read full article on original website
While Ron DeSantis Is Fighting Culture Wars, Millions Of Floridians Are Losing Their Health Care
The Florida governor's record of opposing Medicaid expansion — and other initiatives to expand coverage — deserves more attention than it's getting
Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He “Has an Appetite” To Ban Chinese Ownership of Residential Property in Florida
Further efforts to prevent CCP influence in Florida?. On January 11, Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed that he "has an appetite" to further restrict the means by which the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) might gain a foothold in the Sunshine State. The Florida Republican made reference to a possible ban that would prevent Chinese purchases of residential property within state boundaries.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Calls for Permanent End to COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CNN and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
GOP members brand Florida Governor Ron DeSantis a 'paper tiger' who could 'screw up or fade'
Republicans considering a presidential bid are holding off from making official announcements to see if Ron DeSantis makes a critical misstep, their advisors say.
Florida Supreme Court Sides With DeSantis Against Planned Parenthood
The Florida Supreme Court has struck down the Emergency Motion to Stay the First District Court of Appeal’s Decision Pending Review by the plaintiff, Planned Parenthood. In the court ruling, the lone dissenting opinion came from Justice Jorge Labarga, who stated:
Judge refuses DeSantis administration’s request to toss migrant flights lawsuit
TALLAHASSEE — A Leon County Circuit Court judge on Friday refused to dismiss a lawsuit against Ron DeSantis brought by a North Miami Beach state senator who has accused Florida’s governor of illegally using taxpayer funds to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts last September.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
State lawmakers consider giving DeSantis OK to transport migrants from anywhere in U.S.
TALLAHASSEE — In the face of several lawsuits challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ covert operation to relocate migrants from the Texas border to Massachusetts, the governor’s office now wants lawmakers to revise the law to remove potentially unconstitutional provisions, and give the governor more authority to use Florida taxpayer funds to transport migrants around the country.
White House continues attacks on DeSantis’ migrant response in Florida
During a Friday White House press briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeated her commentary about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, accusing him of improperly deploying the Coast Guard as a political stunt to respond to migrants coming to the Florida Keys.
DeSantis blasts Biden for leaving Florida out to dry amid maritime migrant surge
The Coast Guard is not getting enough support from the Biden administration as migrant flood into South Florida via the straits, coming from Cuba and Haiti, DeSantis says.
In win for DeSantis admin., judge rules Florida didn’t violate ‘Stop WOKE’ order
A federal judge dismissed a motion to block Florida officials' survey of universities for programs focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Disney's strategy to win its battle with DeSantis is to just wait until he runs for president, says a top Florida Democrat
The Republican governor called the legislature back to Tallahassee on Monday for a special session, in part to settle the Disney dispute.
Trump says DeSantis would've dropped out of Florida Governor’s race without his endorsement
Trump went on to claim he got DeSantis over Democrat Andrew Gillum, whom Trump called a “crackhead.”
At DeSantis’ Urging, Florida Republicans Introduce Bills to Eliminate Unanimous Jury Requirement in Death Penalty Cases
Florida Republicans are pushing to change the law to eliminate the need for juries to be unanimous to sentence a defendant to death. The change comes as part of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ sweeping criminal justice plan, which he has said is related to the case of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people, but narrowly avoided a death sentence when one juror refused to vote for capital punishment.
Opinion: How Ron DeSantis Nuked His Presidential Chances
DeSantis' shot at the presidency sinks with his new hard-line stances. Ron DeSantis is a man of many faces. I watched Ron DeSantis evolve. In early 2020, when the pandemic was first unfolding, DeSantis was a different man.
Florida lawmakers to meet next week on Disney, immigration
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers will meet next week to complete a state takeover of Walt Disney World’s self-governing district and debate proposals on immigration and election crimes, as Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to leverage national political fissures ahead of an expected White House run. Republican...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is following the Ron DeSantis roadmap
As a child raised in the pressure cooker of a high-profile political family, it seems, in retrospect at least, inevitable that Sarah Huckabee Sanders would eventually follow in her father's footsteps and enter the political limelight herself — first as the most visible staffer in the Trump administration outside of the president himself, and now as the newly elected governor of Arkansas, occupying the same position her father Mike Huckabee held nearly 15 years prior. In her inauguration address on Jan. 10, Sanders acknowledged the historical significance of her recent gubernatorial win, saying "this day is especially notable because I happen to be the...
Karine Jean-Pierre says DeSantis wants to 'block' study of 'Black Americans' after rejecting AP course
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre said during a press conference that Ron DeSantis wants to "ban" the study of Black Americans
Florida Couple Praises Gov. DeSantis For Resolving A “Huge Problem”
A Florida Keys couple this week praised Gov. Ron DeSantis for refunding out-of-pocket costs they spent removing a boat used by illegal immigrants while also lashing out at the Biden administration for creating a “huge problem” for homeowners in South Florida. As The Free Press
Florida’s Ron DeSantis “Lacks the National Appeal or Charisma” To Become President, Say Republican Donors
"They like him because they don't know him" say critics. In recent weeks there have been numerous indications that Ron DeSantis could be the factored Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election. He leads the one-term former president Donald Trump in one opinion poll after another, and numerous politicians in the GOP and conservative news media outlets have deserted Trump in favor of the Florida Governor.
