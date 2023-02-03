Read full article on original website
Related
Lisa Rinna Slips on Snakeskin Pumps & Daring White Cutout Dress for Mugler’s Haute Couture Show
Lisa Rinna owned her ensemble while attending Mugler’s fall 2023 Haute Couture show in Paris yesterday. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” sat front row alongside Christine Quinn and singer Charli XCX. Dressed in Mugler, Rinna wore a white bodycon dress comprised of a strapless bodice and circular cutouts followed by a thigh-high side slit. On her feet, Rinna sported a pair of sharp nude and pointed-toe pumps with snakeskin olive green detailing. The pair featured stilettos reaching around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and sturdy construction. The pointed-toe pair were secured to Rinna’s feet with ankle straps also in olive...
Liv Tyler Goes Wild in Tiger Print Coat & Sharp Pumps at Stella McCartney x Adidas Party
Liv Tyler arrived at the Stella McCartney X Adidas Party yesterday in Los Angeles, dressed in animal print, joining an array of Hollywood’s A-listers like Kate Hudson, Tinashe and many more. The actress chose a piece from Stella McCartney’s latest spring 2023 collection to celebrate her long-time friend and designer’s launch. Tyler opted for a long tiger print double-breasted coat and styled it with a black turtle neck and matching suit pants for a casual but sophisticated look. The coat is part of McCartney’s most recent collection inspired by “the innocence of childhood, embracing our wild selves,” and made with 85 percent...
fashionweekdaily.com
‘New Burberry’ Is Here, Hilary Alexander Has Died, Lacoste Names Creative Director, Rimowa x Palace, And More!
Burberry unveils new look under creative director Daniel Lee. This weekend, fashion fans noticed Daniel Lee seemed to have wiped the official Burberry Instagram account’s feed—evidently clearing the slate for his new vision. Today, that aesthetic was revealed, with the launch of Lee’s first campaign for the British heritage house. Lee enlisted Tyrone Lebon for still photography and a video scored by John Glacier, which follows a cast including Glacier himself, Jun Ji-Hyun, Lennon Gallagher, Liberty Ross, Raheem Sterling, Shygirl, Skepta, and Vanessa Redgrave captured in thoroughly-British locations like London’s Trafalgar Square and Albert Bridge. The campaign also revealed a new, archive-inspired take on the logo, featuring the instantly-recognizable Equestrian Knight Design (EKD) which dates back to 1901, with a focus on the Burberry tagline ‘Prorsum’ which is Latin for ‘forwards.’ How fitting. See the campaign below:
fashionweekdaily.com
Kate Moss Fronts Bottega Veneta’s New Campaign, Jonathan Simkhai Rebrands, Keren Craig Launches A New Brand, And More!
Bottega Veneta reveals multi-location campaign for Summer ’23. The new Bottega Veneta campaign and film is here, featuring faces of the moment shot in locations all over Milan, Puglia, and Australia. Kate Moss, who went viral in her luxe leather lumber jack shirt when she made a rare catwalk appearance for the brand last season, was also captured in a landscape imagined by frequent collaborator, Gaetano Pesce. (The question is whether her endorsement of the humble clothing staple, which she’s seen in again, above, will ignite a trend.) The campaign serves as center stage for the new leather carryall Andiamo bag, which was introduced for Summer ’23 by Matthieu Blazy. Both the model imagery and the premise of the bag (its name translates to ‘let’s go’) are rooted in moving gracefully, gradually, and with ease—feeding into Blazy’s design mantra of ‘craft in motion.’ The new it bag will be available worldwide from February 7—so keep your eyes peeled for it on the street during Fashion Month.
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" Dies
Tatjana Patitz, a fashion icon and one of the "original supermodels" who appeared alongside the likes of Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista, has died, according to a statement released by Vogue.
Latto Stepped Out In An Unreleased Blumarine Look That Was Everything
Latto was spotted on Instagram serving in an unreleased fashionable look that we love!
Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed
Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices. It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Gisele Bündchen Stuns In Sheer Dress For Beachside Photoshoot As Model Revives Her Career Post-Divorce
Gisele Bündchen is showing ex-husband Tom Brady what he's missing!Last week, the Brazilian beauty worked the cameras in a long, sheer black dress for a beachside photoshoot, leaving little to the imagination.For the Wednesday, January 25, gig, the star had her signature tresses styled in messy beach waves, and she opted to go sans shoes, adding just a cheeky black pair of underwear and buckled belt to her outfit. For another set of pics, she added a pop of color with lime green sunglasses.The sultry shoot is one of several she's been seen posing for, as insiders revealed she's ready...
Miley Cyrus Models Cutouts & Slingback Heels for Her New Self-Tanning Brand Dolce Glow
Miley Cyrus isn’t just buying herself flowers this season — she’s also buying herself a tanner. And quite a bit of it, too, thanks to her first-ever brand investment with Isabel Vita’s self-tanning brand Dolce Glow, according to WWD’s Beauty Inc. To announce her Dolce Glow investment this week, Cyrus shared a photo of herself lounging by a pool on Instagram. The imagery featured the star in a black halter-neck bodysuit with side cutouts, similar to the Alaïa number seen on the cover of her upcoming album, “Endless Summer Vacation.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) For...
ABC News
Ciara creates stylish look out of cargo pants: 'Literally cut them up'
Ciara is a singer, dancer, businesswoman... and a fashion designer, maybe?. The "Level Up" singer posted a stylish video of herself on Sunday wearing a matching tan bandeau-style crop top and bottom. She completed the look with a bucket hat, gold chain and thigh-high boots with lots of buckles. "Y'all...
Victoria Beckham designed the bridesmaids’ dresses for Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony’s wedding
For Nadia Ferreira having Victoria Beckham dress her bridesmaids might have been one of the greatest moments in bridal history. Beckham, renowned designer, and wife of David Beckham, not only attended with her family as a guest but also played a crucial role in the ceremony. Nadia’s bridal party...
Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres’ kids take their girlfriends to their father’s lavish wedding
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira tied the knot on January 28, 2023, surrounded by their family and closest friends —including celebrities, wealthy business people, and top-level politicians. Despite having A-list guests, Marc’s three eldest children might be the ones the salsa singer considered most special. Cristian...
So In Love: Eve Sheds Happy ‘Tears’ For Son Wilde Wolfe’s 1st Birthday
Rapper Eve is shedding happy tears after celebrating her son Wilde Wolfe‘s first birthday on Wednesday. The “Let Me Blow Your Mind” hitmaker shared an adorable photo slide highlighting how she and her husband Maximillion chose to ring in their son’s first birthday. “Wilde’s #1stbirthday #tears...
Shania Twain Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair and We Can't Stop Staring
Blondes have more fun. We've heard it a million times. Looks like Shania Twain is testing the old adage for herself. The Candian-born singer-songwriter has swapped her signature chocolate waves for pin-straight, icy blonde locks. Twain dropped by a Republic Records event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 sporting a vibrant orange gown, black leather jacket, and a contrasting, show-stopping platinum blonde wig. And we'll never be the same again.
fashionweekdaily.com
Red Velvet Burlesque Show: World-Class Entertainment and Smart Business
The Red Velvet Burlesque Show – started during the pandemic at venues around the country – has made a name for itself through audience-engaging burlesque and variety performances. Its unique approach keeps audiences coming back for more. The venue’s proprietors seek out and retain quality talent, given that performance excellence is the show’s top priority.
Vogue
At 21, Kaia Gerber Is Already One To Watch On The Red Carpet
While her contemporaries favour barely-there dresses on the red carpet, Kaia Gerber prefers to channel ’90s minimalism. Save for the occasional sparkling disco-ball moment – see her turn in Alexander McQueen at last year’s Met Gala – the new-age supermodel gravitates towards simple, innately flattering silhouettes that sing rather than shout.
La La Anthony Gets Sleek in Electric Blue Catsuit With Metallic Stiletto Boots
La La Anthony gave bold blue style a sharp finish for her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the television personality uploaded a new photo on the social media site, which sees her standing on a paved ground and under a ray of lights. “Late nights & bright lights,” Anthony wrote under the post. For the occasion, the “BMF” star wore an electric blue catsuit. The one-piece garment featured long sleeves, a high mock neck, a fitted bodice and skintight leggings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA LA (@lala) To place more emphasis on her look, the “Power” actress simply...
TODAY.com
Sheinelle Jones celebrates husband's birthday with sweet video: 'We're just getting started'
Sheinelle Jones is wishing her husband of more than 15 years, Uche Ojeh, a happy 43rd birthday. In a slideshow posted to Instagram on Feb. 4, the 3rd hour of TODAY co-host shared pictures of the couple throughout their relationship — all the way back to when they met at Northwestern University.
Comments / 0