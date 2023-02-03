ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Jake Paul will mess with Tommy Fury mentally and beat him before the fight, says Eddie Hearn as he reveals prediction

By Chisanga Malata
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N2XLk_0kbxuzOQ00

JAKE PAUL will mentally pummel Tommy Fury into defeat before they collide in their Saudi showdown, according to Eddie Hearn.

The social media sensations will meet in a Diriyah dust-up nearly two years in the making at the end of the month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXjHp_0kbxuzOQ00
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will clash in a Saudi showdown later this month Credit: MOST VALUABLE PROMOTIONS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TLyTC_0kbxuzOQ00
Paul has seemingly got under the skin of former Love Island star Fury Credit: GETTY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SO4Am_0kbxuzOQ00
Eddie Hearn expects The Problem Child to mentally batter Fury into defeat before they trade blows Credit: GETTY

Problem Child Paul has played plenty of mind games with the youngest Fury brother - including revealing the birth of his child.

Fury cut a frustrated and angry figure when the pair faced off in London last week, so much so that Hearn reckons Paul may strike a telling blow before they trade heavy leather.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour, the Matchroom Boxing chief said: "The way that Jake talks about, personally, about stuff like the Tommy Fury fight, you’ve got to be careful.

"Not necessarily with Tommy Fury, but there’s a fine line in that world between something going badly wrong.

"But I think he’ll mess with Tommy mentally.

"And I just think by the time they get in the ring — if they do get in the ring — I think Tommy will be defeated."

Fury - the 23-year-old brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson - is a perfect 8-0 in his professional career but has, so far, failed to impress boxing purists.

Hearn said of the Love Island star: “Tommy Fury’s unbelievably limited, but he is a fighter, he is a boxer.

CASINO SPECIAL - BEST NEW CUSTOMER SIGN UP DEALS

"All the criticism about Jake is ‘you’ve never fought a boxer’ — he’s about to.

"Not a very good one, but still a boxer.

"For Tommy Fury, it’s just a bit embarrassing if he was to lose.

"It’s embarrassing full-stop to lose to Jake, that’s the reality — for a boxer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zfaY4_0kbxuzOQ00

🥊 How to watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury: Date, UK start time, live stream, TV channel

"I mean, I’d be embarrassed to lose to Jake Paul, and I would.

'"He’s still not very good."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34UM0F_0kbxuzOQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12FOPu_0kbxuzOQ00

Paul has vowed to end Fury's career with a viral knockout, something Hearn believes will come to fruition.

He said: "I think Jake Paul will win by knockout.”

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

Alycia Baumgardner: I Would Love To Fight Winner Of Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano Rematch

If Alycia Baumgardner beats Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday night, she’ll become women’s boxing’s fully unified 130-pound champion. Baumgardner makes the weight limit for her division comfortably, thus she can continue defending her titles later this year if she emerges victorious versus Mekhaled at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. The 28-year-old Baumgardner is intrigued, however, by the possibility of becoming an undisputed champion in a second division.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boxing Scene

Benavidez: Plant Knows How The Canvas Feels; I'm Gonna Put It On That Motherf-----

David Benavidez is admittedly undecided on the outcome when he and Caleb Plant finally meet in the ring. Make no mistake; the unbeaten former two-time WBC super middleweight titlist is fully confident of coming out on top in their March 25 Showtime Pay-Per-View headliner from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. There are days when he believes it will end in a violent knockout. Other times, he envisions a long-drawn out beating.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Jesse Rodriguez-Cristian Gonzalez WBO Title Fight Set For April 8 At Tech Port Arena In San Antonio

One of the sport’s most promising young stars will return to a familiar site in his quest to become a two-division titlist. The upcoming vacant WBO flyweight title fight between Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez and Mexico’s Cristian Gonzalez is set to take place April 8 on DAZN from Tech Port Arena in Rodriguez’s hometown of San Antonio. The venue was confirmed by Matchroom Boxing on Monday as part of its full schedule reveal through mid-May.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Boxing Scene

Hearn: 168 Not Canelo's Requirement For Bivol Rematch; Bivol Has Asked To Look Into It

NEW YORK – Dmitry Bivol isn’t obligated to fight Canelo Alvarez again in the light heavyweight division, let alone at the super middleweight limit of 168 pounds. Alvarez nevertheless hopes Bivol is open to moving down from the light heavyweight maximum of 175 pounds to 168, the division in which the Mexican icon is the undisputed champion. Promoter Eddie Hearn, who works with Alvarez, made it clear during a recent interview with BoxingScene.com, however, that Alvarez hasn’t issued any sort of ultimatum regarding the weight limit for a rematch Alvarez wants to take place in September.
Boxing Scene

Daniel Blancas, Former Amateur Standout, Joins Team Benavidez - Makes PBC Debut March 4

Daniel Blancas could not ask for greater preparation ahead of his biggest opportunity thus far as a pro. The former amateur standout and current unbeaten prospect is the latest boxer to join the training stable of Jose Benavidez Sr. The move comes as Milwaukee’s Blancas (4-0, 2KOs) is due to make his debut with Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), as he will appear on the preliminary undercard preceding the March 4 Showtime tripleheader from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.
ONTARIO, CA
calfkicker.com

KSI and “idiot” Jake Paul agree on new deal for boxing bout

KSI was taken by surprised when “idiot” Jake Paul accepted his demands as the two came to a new boxing agreement. YouTube star KSI has made a comeback to the realm of influencer boxing in an effort to put an end to his feud with longtime rival Jake Paul. Since starting his training again, KSI has defeated Swarmz, Luis Pineda, and FaZe Temperrr. He has already said he is interested in negotiating a contract to hold the match against Jake Paul this year.
Boxing Scene

Baumgardner: If We Run it Back Wth Mayer, I Would Really Dog Her!

Alycia Baumgardner is in the form of her life and knows one more win will cement her spot as one of the best fighters on the planet as she meets Elhem Mekhaled for the undisputed Super-Featherweight crown on Saturday night at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, live worldwide on DAZN.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boxing Scene

Team Beterbiev Praises Yarde: This Guy Was More Resistant Than All of Beterbiev’s Past Opponents

Not even members from Artur Beterbiev’s own team were going to be tight-lipped when it came to Anthony Yarde’s ambitious efforts last Saturday night in London. Russ Abner, the cutman for Beterbiev, the WBC, WBO, and IBF light heavyweight champion from Russia, couldn’t help but commend Yarde’s resiliency during his exciting title bout at OVO Arena Wembley that ultimately ended with the British challenger getting stopped in the eighth round.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy