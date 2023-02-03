Read full article on original website
Local ISDs attempt to change legislation, relieve taxpayers
For decades taxpayers in Willacy, Cameron and Hidalgo counties have unknowingly been paying double taxes. But at least 20 school districts across the three counties banded together to ensure that does not happen anymore. It recently came to light that residents in three of the Valley counties have been paying...
La Joya ISD plans to close 2 campuses, cut nearly 140 jobs
Faced with a slow, steady decline in enrollment, the La Joya Independent School District plans to close two campuses and eliminate nearly 140 jobs when the school year ends. La Joya ISD plans to shut down Leo. J. Leo Elementary School in Palmview and Rosendo Benavides Elementary School in Sullivan City. The district also plans to eliminate nearly 140 jobs when the school year ends.
Mission CISD stadiums sport new turf
The fields at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium and Veterans Memorial Patriot Stadium reached substantial completion last week for the turf installation projects. Both fields received new artificial grass after nearly 10 years. And for the first time since about 2017, Tom Landry stadium has no ongoing or upcoming construction.
Mission City Council — EMS, contracts, construction
During the Jan. 23 Mission City Council meeting, the mayor and council approved an amendment regarding administrative pay for the fire-based EMS program. Previously, the local law regarding base pay and incentives only pertained to the various EMT certification holders. However, firefighters with Mission FD have experienced a more strenuous workload since the department adopted a fire-based EMS system, and management wanted appropriate compensation.
Former Santa Maria school board trustee pleads not guilty to federal drug trafficking charges
A former Santa Maria school board trustee pleaded not guilty to federal drug trafficking charges on Tuesday. Oscar Saldivar Jr., 56, of Weslaco appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Scott Hacker by videoconference on Tuesday afternoon. Wearing an orange jail uniform, Saldivar said he understood the charges and wanted to plead not guilty.
