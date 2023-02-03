Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing projectLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Related
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago investment advisor charged with stealing $683K from clients, including 2 men with dementia
CHICAGO -- A Chicago investment advisor has been charged with stealing $683,000 from three clients, including two elderly men suffering from dementia. David S. Wells, 32, is accused of falsely telling the clients he would invest their money in publicly traded companies, according to a federal indictment. The clients sent...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman used fraudulent credit card to have $5,200 worth of furniture delivered to her downtown apartment, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Chicago woman has been charged with identity theft for allegedly using a fraudulent credit card to buy more than $5,000 worth of furniture and have it delivered to her downtown high-rise apartment. “I’m not sure what the long-term thought process was on that,” Judge Charles Beach...
cwbchicago.com
Robber is mugging women inside Loop parking garages, Chicago police say
Chicago police are warning about a man who is robbing women inside Loop parking garages. Police linked two cases to the robber in a community alert issued Saturday evening. However, CWB Chicago has learned of a third robbery that occurred this week, but the victim left the scene without waiting for police after filing a report with a security guard.
fox32chicago.com
Man involved in domestic disturbance dies after being pulled from Des Plaines River in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. - A man is dead after being pulled from the Des Plaines River in Joliet early Sunday. At 3:39 a.m., Joliet police officers responded to Heritage Place Apartments located at 400 N. Buff St. for a report of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they determined that a...
americanmilitarynews.com
Judge calls allegations against woman who hid mom’s body in freezer on Northwest Side ‘very, very disturbing’
A 69-year-old woman who left her dead mother’s body in a freezer for nearly two years on Chicago’s Northwest Side documented the death on a household calendar but didn’t tell anyone, prosecutors said in court Thursday. Eva Bratcher appeared before Cook County Judge David Kelly, who set...
Lake Forest man accused of stealing $500K from victims in Lake County found guilty in one of several cases
A Lake Forest man has been found guilty in one of several cases after prosecutors accused him of being a “con artist” and defrauding multiple victims out of more than $500,000. Ricky A. Dugo, 55, of Lake Forest, was charged in March 2021 with four counts of felony theft and two counts of felony conspiracy […]
suburbanchicagoland.com
Taxpayers have an extra month to pay First Installment of Tax Bills
Taxpayers have an extra month to pay First Installment of Tax Bills. In Cook County, first installment property tax bills are ordinarily mailed around February 1 and are due on March 1. This year, however, the first installment bills will not be mailed until late February or early March and will have an April 3 due date.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
What’s up with those red circular signs on top of CTA bus stop signs?
File this one under things I probably should have known about the CTA that only recently came on my radar. Not long ago I first noticed red circular signs with white letters affixed to the top of regular bus stop poles at Wilson station, my local ‘L’ stop. I figured they had something to do with finding one’s way from the train to the correct bus line, but I wasn’t sure exactly how the system functions.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County sheriff warns of new phone scam that appears legitimate
COOK COUNTY - The Cook County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a new phone scam that seems legitimate, but isn't. According to Sheriff Tom Dart, a caller who identifies themselves as the sheriff's office tells victims they must pay a large fine for missing court, or they'll go to jail.
Chicago Heights fire: Massive blaze breaks out at south suburban furniture factory
The fire has since been extinguished, but crews have been monitoring hot spots, officials said.
School Lunch Lady Stole $1.5 Million Worth Of Chicken Wings
Now, this is not something you see every day. Bond was set at $150,000 Thursday for a Dolton woman accused of stealing over $1.5 million of food, primarily chicken wings, while working as a consultant for a school district in south suburban Cook County, according to Fox 7. Her name...
americanmilitarynews.com
Protesters disrupt Chicago mayoral forum as candidates exchange personal attacks
Chicago’s mayoral hopefuls exchanged personal attacks during a contentious candidate forum Tuesday evening that was repeatedly interrupted by loud protesters. A group of demonstrators chanted against Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, who joked during the live broadcast that he must be doing something right if he isn’t mayor yet but already drawing protests. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, meanwhile, stood up for Johnson, saying he “has a right to talk without interruption.”
fox32chicago.com
Group of men force woman out of Maserati in Chicago's North Center
CHICAGO - A woman was sitting in a parked car in Chicago's North Center neighborhood when a group of men forced her out and stole it Saturday night. Police say the woman was parked in the 2100 block of West Cullom Avenue just before midnight when the group of four to five men approached her and two were armed.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn of thieves breaking into North Side homes for jewelry
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning North Side residents of recent home burglaries where jewelry was stolen. In each incident, police say the offenders forced their way into the homes and targeted jewelry for theft. The offenders then fled the scene with the stolen property. The crimes happened at the...
fox32chicago.com
One person killed in fire in Palatine
PALATINE, Illinois - One person was killed in a fire in Palatine on Saturday. The Fire Department said they were called by an automatic alarm to 245 N. Smith Street at 6:37 a.m. There, they found smoke and fire coming out of a second story window. One person was killed....
tourcounsel.com
Deerfield Square | Shopping center in Deerfield, Illinois
Deerfield Square is an upscale lifestyle center shopping area located in Deerfield, Illinois. The center was the first of its kind in the area, but now faces more competition. It opened in 2000. Major retailers in the mall include Ann Taylor LOFT, Walgreens, Whole Foods Market and Barnes & Noble. Also there is a small outdoor play structure north of Whole Foods.
nprillinois.org
Tributes pour in for Laurence Msall, government finance expert and NPR Illinois advisory board member
Laurence Msall spent his career calling for fiscal responsibility. After his death on Saturday, those from across Illinois’ political spectrum praised his efforts. Msall, 61, died following complications from surgery, according to a statement from the Civic Federation based in Chicago, where he has served as president for 21 years.
cwbchicago.com
9 years for driver who killed physician while fleeing Chicago police traffic stop in River North
Chicago — Nearly six years after he fled from Chicago police in River North and crashed into a taxi, killing a Wisconsin doctor, Ammar Hussain has been sentenced to prison. In a deal with prosecutors that allowed the 32-year-old to avoid a first-degree murder conviction, Hussain pleaded guilty to reckless homicide before Judge James Obbish on January 26, according to court records. Obbish handed him a nine-year sentence.
WSPY NEWS
North Aurora woman charged in Plano crash that resulted in death of pedestrian
A North Aurora woman is facing charges in a fatal crash with a pedestrian in Plano last December. The Plano Police Department is charging 42-year-old Melissa San Roman with failure to yield to a pedestrian, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Police...
Pedestrian hit, killed by 2 vehicles in north suburbs: Wheeling police
A 53-year-old Wheeling woman was killed after 2 vehicles hit her Thursday night, police said.
Comments / 0