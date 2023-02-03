ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robber is mugging women inside Loop parking garages, Chicago police say

Chicago police are warning about a man who is robbing women inside Loop parking garages. Police linked two cases to the robber in a community alert issued Saturday evening. However, CWB Chicago has learned of a third robbery that occurred this week, but the victim left the scene without waiting for police after filing a report with a security guard.
Taxpayers have an extra month to pay First Installment of Tax Bills

Taxpayers have an extra month to pay First Installment of Tax Bills. In Cook County, first installment property tax bills are ordinarily mailed around February 1 and are due on March 1. This year, however, the first installment bills will not be mailed until late February or early March and will have an April 3 due date.
What’s up with those red circular signs on top of CTA bus stop signs?

File this one under things I probably should have known about the CTA that only recently came on my radar. Not long ago I first noticed red circular signs with white letters affixed to the top of regular bus stop poles at Wilson station, my local ‘L’ stop. I figured they had something to do with finding one’s way from the train to the correct bus line, but I wasn’t sure exactly how the system functions.
Cook County sheriff warns of new phone scam that appears legitimate

COOK COUNTY - The Cook County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a new phone scam that seems legitimate, but isn't. According to Sheriff Tom Dart, a caller who identifies themselves as the sheriff's office tells victims they must pay a large fine for missing court, or they'll go to jail.
Protesters disrupt Chicago mayoral forum as candidates exchange personal attacks

Chicago’s mayoral hopefuls exchanged personal attacks during a contentious candidate forum Tuesday evening that was repeatedly interrupted by loud protesters. A group of demonstrators chanted against Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, who joked during the live broadcast that he must be doing something right if he isn’t mayor yet but already drawing protests. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, meanwhile, stood up for Johnson, saying he “has a right to talk without interruption.”
Group of men force woman out of Maserati in Chicago's North Center

CHICAGO - A woman was sitting in a parked car in Chicago's North Center neighborhood when a group of men forced her out and stole it Saturday night. Police say the woman was parked in the 2100 block of West Cullom Avenue just before midnight when the group of four to five men approached her and two were armed.
Chicago police warn of thieves breaking into North Side homes for jewelry

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning North Side residents of recent home burglaries where jewelry was stolen. In each incident, police say the offenders forced their way into the homes and targeted jewelry for theft. The offenders then fled the scene with the stolen property. The crimes happened at the...
One person killed in fire in Palatine

PALATINE, Illinois - One person was killed in a fire in Palatine on Saturday. The Fire Department said they were called by an automatic alarm to 245 N. Smith Street at 6:37 a.m. There, they found smoke and fire coming out of a second story window. One person was killed....
Deerfield Square | Shopping center in Deerfield, Illinois

Deerfield Square is an upscale lifestyle center shopping area located in Deerfield, Illinois. The center was the first of its kind in the area, but now faces more competition. It opened in 2000. Major retailers in the mall include Ann Taylor LOFT, Walgreens, Whole Foods Market and Barnes & Noble. Also there is a small outdoor play structure north of Whole Foods.
9 years for driver who killed physician while fleeing Chicago police traffic stop in River North

Chicago — Nearly six years after he fled from Chicago police in River North and crashed into a taxi, killing a Wisconsin doctor, Ammar Hussain has been sentenced to prison. In a deal with prosecutors that allowed the 32-year-old to avoid a first-degree murder conviction, Hussain pleaded guilty to reckless homicide before Judge James Obbish on January 26, according to court records. Obbish handed him a nine-year sentence.
