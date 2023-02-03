Twitter reacts to Auburn landing 4-star point guard Labaron Philon

Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images

Bruce Pearl and Co. are having quite a week. Not only did they land a commitment from five-star point guard Tahaad Pettiford on Wednesday but they also crushed the Georgia Bulldogs 94-73 in Neville Arena.

The week got even better on Friday when four-star point guard Labaron Philon committed to the Tigers. Philon is the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama for the 2024 recruiting cycle and the third commitment of the Tigers class.

His addition to Pettiford and four-star center Peyton Marshall gives Auburn the No. 3 recruiting class in the 247Sports team ranking and a great shot at signing their best class in program history.

The Auburn fans took to Twitter to celebrate the Tiger’s big week, here are the top reactions.