bladenonline.com
bladenonline.com
Trail Bridge Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Scheduled Feb. 17
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled Friday, Feb. 17 to open a new bridge over the Jones Lake Drain in Turnbull Creek Educational State Forest. The event will take place at 2 p.m. Attendees should gather at the Jones Lake State Park visitor center parking lot by 1:45 p.m. for a short walk to the bridge site. Jones Lake State Park is located at 4117 NC 242 North, Elizabethtown.
bladenonline.com
Harrells Christian Academy’s Senior Beta Club Performs Powerfully at State Convention
HARRELLS – Harrells Christian Academy’s Senior Beta Club recently attended the North Carolina Beta Convention in Greensboro from January 27-28 where they competed with other Betas in grades 9-12 from throughout the state. Students participated in academic and artistic events ranging from individual to large group competitions. This year’s Beta theme, Power of Beta, was incorporated into many of the projects and performances.
bladenonline.com
Cape Fear Valley Announces Hiring Events
FAYETTEVILLE – Cape Fear Valley Health has several special upcoming hiring events. Interested applicants can find more information and register in advance for any of these events by clicking here. Thursday, Feb. 9, there will be a Highsmith-Rainey Specialty Hospital Nursing Hiring event. Highsmith Rainey Specialty Hospital is seeking...
bladenonline.com
Bladen Commissioners To Consider Rezoning Request For Retail Store
The Bladen County Board of Commissioners are expected to hold a public hearing Monday and consider for approval a rezoning request for a retail store to be built at the intersection of NC 242 South and Twisted Hickory Road. The hearing is part of the board’s regularly scheduled meeting Monday...
dillonheraldonline.com
Paramedics Earn EMS Officer 1 Certification
On January 21 and 22, Paramedics Gary Turner, Jamie Sawyer, Michael Sapp, and Clint Huggins attended Robeson Community College and earned EMS Officer 1 certification. (Contributed Photo)
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDOT addresses community concerns of difficult-to-see lines on resurfaced section of US 17
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve driven a recently-resurfaced portion of US 17 near Leland, you’ve likely experienced how difficult it is to see the temporary lines at night — especially in the rain. Several people in the community have expressed concerns about being unable to...
'It's kind of eye-opening': Cumberland County uses Point-In-Time Count to survey homeless population
People in Cumberland County are volunteering for an initiative happening across the country to count how many people are living on the street.
bladenonline.com
Online Transaction ‘Safe Zone’ Available In Sheriff’s Office Parking Lot
It’s been more than five years since Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker introduced a safe location for people to conduct transactions that began on the internet. The “Safe Zone” still is available in the parking area outside the Sheriff’s Office located on Smith Circle in Elizabethtown. The area is under 24-hour video surveillance and an armed officer is on premises at all times. Look for the green placard in the designated exchange area at the front of the Law Enforcement Center.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Highway 421 near Wilmington temporarily closed due to industrial building fire
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A major road near Wilmington had to be closed for a time Monday afternoon due to a building fire. Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department and New Hanover County Fire Rescue were on scene fire at an industrial building off Highway 421. Officials say they...
Police flock to Lumberton for radar training
LUMBERTON — Commuters on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive saw a significant police presence on Wednesday and will see more on Thursday, all
bladenonline.com
West Bladen AJROTC Defeats Smith Station MCJROTC In Air Rifle League
West Bladen AJROTC defeated Smith Station MCJROTC 915.3 to 858.2 in the 2023 National Air Rifle New Shooter League. West Bladen AJROTC was led by Marissa Taylor, who shot a 255.0. The remaining contributing members were Sarah Hash, Ashley Resindez, and John Hundley. They are from Bladenboro and are coached by Hash.
WRAL
Woman charged with illegally getting on Cumberland County school bus
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was charged with trespassing on a school bus in Cumberland County. Cumberland County deputies charged Alexis Nideyah Beard on Friday morning. Beard, 22, was processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center and given a $5,000 unsecured bond. She has a March 13 court...
cbs17
Clayton native breathes new life into former family farm
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A development three times the size of the Fenton shopping center in Cary will soon start to take shape in Clayton. It’s another sign of growth for Johnston County. “Growth brings about its challenges but it brings a lot of opportunities,” Dean Penny, projects...
WECT
‘It’s terrible’: Doctor seeing cancer patients with more advanced cancers as well as younger patients
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dr. Lucybeth Nieves has worked in the oncology department at Novant Health for about 11 years and she said she is seeing more patients coming in with more advanced cancers, as well as younger patients. “It’s always better to be preventive and get our necessary screenings...
cbs17
Slain woman found in Cumberland County roadside homicide investigation identified, sheriff’s office says
WADE, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman found dead near the side of a road in Cumberland County that was later upgraded to a homicide investigation has been identified Monday night, the sheriff’s office said. Ashlee Chambers, 35, was found at 8:35 p.m. Friday in the 6900 block of...
cbs17
Fake deputies swindling Cumberland County residents out of money in new phone scam, sheriff’s office warns
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Almost one year to the day of the last phone scam of Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputy impersonators, the county is warning residents of another. It has been reported “that another aggressive and sophisticated phone scam targeting citizens has been making the rounds throughout...
Captain retires from Robeson County Sheriff’s Office
LUMBERTON — Captain Dwayne Leggett has retired from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office where he served for three decades.
foxwilmington.com
SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is...
WRAL
State troopers, EMS respond to deadly crash on North Carolina Highway 87 in Cumberland County
One person died in the crash on North Carolina Highway 87 at Doc Bennett Road. There were three badly damaged vehicles when WRAL News arrived at the scene. One person died in the crash on North Carolina Highway 87 at Doc Bennett Road. There were three badly damaged vehicles when WRAL News arrived at the scene.
