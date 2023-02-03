ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Trail Bridge Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Scheduled Feb. 17

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled Friday, Feb. 17 to open a new bridge over the Jones Lake Drain in Turnbull Creek Educational State Forest. The event will take place at 2 p.m. Attendees should gather at the Jones Lake State Park visitor center parking lot by 1:45 p.m. for a short walk to the bridge site. Jones Lake State Park is located at 4117 NC 242 North, Elizabethtown.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Harrells Christian Academy’s Senior Beta Club Performs Powerfully at State Convention

HARRELLS – Harrells Christian Academy’s Senior Beta Club recently attended the North Carolina Beta Convention in Greensboro from January 27-28 where they competed with other Betas in grades 9-12 from throughout the state. Students participated in academic and artistic events ranging from individual to large group competitions. This year’s Beta theme, Power of Beta, was incorporated into many of the projects and performances.
HARRELLS, NC
Cape Fear Valley Announces Hiring Events

FAYETTEVILLE – Cape Fear Valley Health has several special upcoming hiring events. Interested applicants can find more information and register in advance for any of these events by clicking here. Thursday, Feb. 9, there will be a Highsmith-Rainey Specialty Hospital Nursing Hiring event. Highsmith Rainey Specialty Hospital is seeking...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Bladen Commissioners To Consider Rezoning Request For Retail Store

The Bladen County Board of Commissioners are expected to hold a public hearing Monday and consider for approval a rezoning request for a retail store to be built at the intersection of NC 242 South and Twisted Hickory Road. The hearing is part of the board’s regularly scheduled meeting Monday...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Paramedics Earn EMS Officer 1 Certification

On January 21 and 22, Paramedics Gary Turner, Jamie Sawyer, Michael Sapp, and Clint Huggins attended Robeson Community College and earned EMS Officer 1 certification. (Contributed Photo)
LUMBERTON, NC
Online Transaction ‘Safe Zone’ Available In Sheriff’s Office Parking Lot

It’s been more than five years since Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker introduced a safe location for people to conduct transactions that began on the internet. The “Safe Zone” still is available in the parking area outside the Sheriff’s Office located on Smith Circle in Elizabethtown. The area is under 24-hour video surveillance and an armed officer is on premises at all times. Look for the green placard in the designated exchange area at the front of the Law Enforcement Center.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
West Bladen AJROTC Defeats Smith Station MCJROTC In Air Rifle League

West Bladen AJROTC defeated Smith Station MCJROTC 915.3 to 858.2 in the 2023 National Air Rifle New Shooter League. West Bladen AJROTC was led by Marissa Taylor, who shot a 255.0. The remaining contributing members were Sarah Hash, Ashley Resindez, and John Hundley. They are from Bladenboro and are coached by Hash.
BLADENBORO, NC
WRAL

Woman charged with illegally getting on Cumberland County school bus

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was charged with trespassing on a school bus in Cumberland County. Cumberland County deputies charged Alexis Nideyah Beard on Friday morning. Beard, 22, was processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center and given a $5,000 unsecured bond. She has a March 13 court...
cbs17

Clayton native breathes new life into former family farm

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A development three times the size of the Fenton shopping center in Cary will soon start to take shape in Clayton. It’s another sign of growth for Johnston County. “Growth brings about its challenges but it brings a lot of opportunities,” Dean Penny, projects...
CLAYTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is...
SUNSET BEACH, NC

