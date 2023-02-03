Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Dog rescued in residential fire in NW Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:45 pm, Cedar Rapids Fire responded to the 1400 block of 1st Ave NW for a report of a structure fire. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the front door. Responders deployed a hose line and proceeded to the basement of the home where they extinguished a bed that was on fire.
KCRG.com
Linn Co. Dispatch brings 911 calls into smartphone era
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With a new program at Linn County’s Communications Division, callers don’t need to describe what they’re seeing—they can let their phones show dispatchers directly. Dispatchers at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office got Prepared Live about eight months ago. “Whatever they...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City Police asking for help locating 14-year old girl
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Iowa City Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teen. 14-year old TaMariaè Bridges was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Feb. 6, 2023, at her home on the west side of Iowa City. TaMariaè has not...
KCRG.com
Marengo police confirm string of burglaries, residents wonder if they are connected
The group plans to hold another protest Tuesday afternoon at 1pm at the intersections of First Ave and 16th Street Northeast.
KCRG.com
Jury selection to begin for man charged with shooting Linn County deputy during robbery
Anamosa State Penitentiary to be redesignated as medium security, some inmates to be moved. The Iowa Department of Corrections said it will redesignate the Anamosa State Penitentiary as strictly medium security.
KCRG.com
Great Harvest Bread Company overcomes obstacles to open second Cedar Rapids location
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The last few years have been tough on restaurants impacted by a slowed supply chain and rising food costs. But one area bakery has managed to open a second location despite this. Great Harvest Bread Company in Cedar Rapids has opened a bakery and café on Westdale Parkway southwest.
KCRG.com
Linn County Sheriff’s Office responds to shots fired incident in Ely
ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office learned of a shots fired incident in the 1700 block of East Pacific St that occured Monday evening. Homeowners in the area showed investigators video footage from security cameras that showed a light-colored SUV and a dark-colored sedan stop in the roadway at approximately 10:30 pm Monday. Gunshots are heard on the video, with both vehicles speeding away shortly thereafter.
KCRG.com
Protestors make new call for justice in Devonna Walker fatal stabbing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday, social justice groups made a new call for an arrest to be made in the January 2nd stabbing death of Devonna Walker. The group of less than a dozen met on 1st Avenue near 16th street and marched seeking justice for the 29-year olds death. What they lacked in size, they made up for in support of someone they loved who was taken too soon.
cbs2iowa.com
Court docs: Cedar Rapids man found dead in car was killed amid drug deal
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — The Cedar Rapids man charged with first-degree murder in a January shooting is accused of killing a man who was meeting him to sell drugs. Paris Diamond, 21, is pleading not guilty to his charges in the January 8 shooting death of...
Major restaurant chain opening another new location in Iowa
A major restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Iowa early next month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the popular food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Iowa restaurant location in Cedar Rapids, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
KCRG.com
Police: Man rammed multiple squad cars in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is facing charges after police say he rammed multiple squad cars late Monday. Robert Irwin Ware, 55, was booked into the Scott County Jail early Tuesday on five counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, and one count each of interference with official acts-dangerous weapon, a Class D felony, and operating while under the influence-second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.
KCRG.com
Anamosa State Penitentiary to be redesignated as medium security, some inmates to be moved
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Corrections said it will redesignate the Anamosa State Penitentiary as strictly medium security. The move will result in the relocation of some of its most dangerous prisoners. Current maximum security inmates will be moved to the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison.
KCRG.com
Protests continue for Devonna Walker
Prepared Live is a system where dispatches can text you a link that allows you to stream exactly what's happening on the scene.
cbs2iowa.com
Group calling for arrest of Devonna Walker's killer spread message on busy roads
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Dozens took to all four corners of one of the busiest intersections in Cedar Rapids to protest what they view as a miscarriage of justice in the stabbing death of Devonna Walker. Walker was killed during a confrontation with neighbors in her apartment complex on January 2nd. Cell phone video obtained by Iowa's News Now of the incident shows Walker arguing with a man and woman for several minutes. The video shows Walker charging at the couple after the man in the video used a racial slur.
KCRG.com
Rescue crews search for survivors after 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey, Syria
Anamosa State Penitentiary to be redesignated as medium security, some inmates to be moved. The Iowa Department of Corrections said it will redesignate the Anamosa State Penitentiary as strictly medium security.
KCRG.com
CEO of Cedar Rapids-based popcorn company to be guest at State of the Union
The group plans to hold another protest Tuesday afternoon at 1pm at the intersections of First Ave and 16th Street Northeast. KCRG-TV9 got a look at how the simulator works and talked with officers about the importance of being prepared.
KCRG.com
One hurt in Linn County single-vehicle crash, officials blame distracted driver
COVINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A Saturday evening crash sent one person to the hospital in western Linn County, according to officials. At around 7:17 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash involving a single vehicle near the corner of Covington Road and Ross Road. Deputies believe that the driver of the vehicle looked at their phone, distracting them and causing them to miss a curve in the roadway. The vehicle entered the ditch, ramping over Ross Road and landing in another ditch.
KCRG.com
Car accident leads to fatality in Springville
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:35 pm, officials responded to the area of Springville Road and Schmidt Lane for a report of a fatal accident. Police say a 31-year-old male driver from Anamosa was heading southbound on Springville when he lost control of his vehicle, swerving into the northbound lane and hitting another vehicle.
KCRG.com
‘We know exactly what our children need’: post prompts debate at Linn-Mar school board meeting
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A social media post made by a Linn-Mar School Board member has a handful of people calling for her resignation. The post made by Rachel Wall last month has hundreds of comments. The post says:. During the first school board meeting since Wall posted the message,...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Suspects wanted for passing bad check
The Muscatine Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three subjects who allegedly made a purchase using a bad check. A security camera image provided by the police department is attached below. If you have information regarding the identity of these individuals, please reach out to Detective...
