Fernando Tatis Jr. drops another huge injury update ahead of Padres’ Spring Training
Fernando Tatis Jr. revealed that he’s getting close to 100 percent as he continues to rehab from his previous shoulder injury, per AJ Cassavell. “(I am) as close to 100 percent as I’ve been in the last two years with my shoulder,” Tatis Jr. said during Padres’ FanFest. He is also reportedly a full participant in baseball activities.
Shohei Ohtani Rumors: MLB Experts Predict His Top 5 Landing Spots, and None are the Angels
No good news here for Angels fans.
Legendary Baseball Hall Of Fame Superstar Tragically Dies
Major League Baseball is mourning the loss of a former superstar in the league. While he was not a player, his impact was revolutionary to the Minnesota Twins, the team he spent his baseball career working with.
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
Mets adding controversial former star to their front office
Some three years after their earlier attempt at a partnership fell apart, the New York Mets are circling back to a familiar figure. The New York Post reported Sunday that the Mets are hiring retired former All-Star Carlos Beltran to a front office role. Beltran will be working under Mets general manager Billy Eppler. Beltran... The post Mets adding controversial former star to their front office appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLive.com
Jack Morris speaks out on TV split with Detroit Tigers
FLINT – Jack Morris won’t be part of the Detroit Tigers television broadcast team this season but that’s OK with the Hall of Fame pitcher. Morris said Saturday that there are no hard feelings over the split with the Tigers, for whom he spent 14 seasons pitching before joining the TV crew for the first time in 2015.
Baseball Star Undergoes Major Surgery
The New York Mets have had an incredible offseason, filled with major signing after major signing since Steve Cohen bought the team in 2020. The New York Mets finished their 2022 Major League Baseball campaign with a 101-61 record, however, suffered a disappointing playoff loss in the wild-card round versus the San Diego Padres.
Red Sox trade for White Sox minor leaguer Theo Denlinger
The 26-year-old Denlinger has a 4.15 ERA in two minor league seasons. The Red Sox completed a deal Friday that sends right-handed pitcher Franklin German to the White Sox in exchange for another right-hander, Theo Denlinger. Denlinger, a seventh-round draft pick by Chicago in 2021, is already 26 years old...
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Ex-Rays Pitcher To Minor-League Deal
The Red Sox reportedly added to their spring training roster Saturday. Boston signed former Rays pitcher Jake Faria to a minor-league contract, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. The right-handed pitcher was drafted by Tampa Bay in the 2011 MLB June Amateur Draft and has played in four Major League Baseball seasons.
3 Phillies players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t
These three Philadelphia Phillies players will have a better year in 2023 while these two others will look a little bit worse. Despite several players underperforming in 2023, the Philadelphia Phillies found themselves two wins away from a championship. The core remains the same with the addition of Trea Turner as the most significant to the roster.
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
Mariners Sign Former Yankees First-Round Pick to Minor League Deal
The pitcher that was selected one draft pick after Aaron Judge in 2013 is still striving to make his MLB debut
David Cone on where Yankees stand heading into spring training
David Cone is not sure whether the Yankees have finally closed the gap on the Astros. He has lauded general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason moves, but he thinks there is probably still more work to do. “Maybe a trade or two, even by the trade deadline, will change the roster a little bit here or there,” Cone, the YES Network broadcaster, said Saturday. “I don’t think Cash is done yet.” Cone, a standout starter for both the Yankees and Mets during a 17-season MLB career, said getting Aaron Judge back “was huge.” The Yankees also re-signed Anthony Rizzo, and landed free agents...
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Atlanta signs Andy Messersmith
1925 - The Boston Braves trade Cotton Tierney to the Brooklyn Robins in exchange for Bernie Neis. 1976 - A federal judge upholds a recent decision by arbitrator Peter Seitz who had granted free agency to pitchers Andy Messersmith and Dave McNally. Both players had challenged the league’s reserve clause. Messersmith will sign a free agent contract with the Atlanta Braves.
Yardbarker
Yankees sign journeyman bullpen arm to MiLB deal
The New York Yankees could use a bit more diversity in the bullpen, which is why signing right-handed relief pitcher Ian Hamilton to a minor-league contract is quite interesting. The Bombers only have one lefty bullpen piece in Wandy Peralta, which may pose problems for the squad this season unless...
Yankees Sign Ian Hamilton To Minor League Deal
The Yankees have signed right-hander Ian Hamilton to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. Hamilton will presumably be invited to participate in major league Spring Training. Hamilton, 28 in June, has 15 scattered major league appearances, with 10 of those coming in 2018, four in...
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: February 4
Chicago native and Niles prep school product Greg Luzinski, who signed with the White Sox in 1981 and revitalized his career in the DH spot, retired. Luzinski was dumped at the end of Spring Training 1981 by his lifelong franchise, the Philadelphia Phillies — and the White Sox were all too happy to snap him up. “Bull” hit the ground running, clubbing his way through the strike-shortened 1981 campaign well enough to pile up 21 homers, 68 RBIs, an .841 OPS and a 23rd-place finish in MVP voting. He was every bit as good in 1982, and then had his best traditional-stats season for the White Sox in 1983 (32 homers, 95 RBIs, .854 OPS, 17th in MVP voting) and helped push the South Siders to 99 wins.
