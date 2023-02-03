First main draw match of tournament lasts three hours and 26 minutes. It did not take long for history to be made at the 2023 Cordoba Open. Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles won the longest match in tournament history on Monday when he defeated countryman Roberto Carballes Baena 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-5 in three hours and 26 minutes to reach the second round. The previous-longest match came in 2020, when Albert Ramos-Vinolas outlasted Pablo Andujar in three hours and 20 minutes.

