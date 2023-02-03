Read full article on original website
WATCH: ‘Breaking Bad’ stars to reunite in Super Bowl ad
It's been nearly a decade that "Breaking Bad" has been off the air, but Aaron Paul says the iconic series is still "one of those gifts that just keeps on keeps on giving."
Bryan Cranston makes Breaking Bad ‘retirement’ claim
Bryan Cranston has made an announcement regarding Breaking Bad.The actor played Walter White in the hit AMC series, and has returned as the character in several different spin-off projects.These include the sequel film El Camino, focused on Jesse Pinkman, the character played by Cranston’s co-star Aaron Paul, and prequel Better Call Saul starring Bob Odenkirk. Cranston has also reprised the role for an SNL sketch as well as a tie-in adverts, a PopCorners-themed one of which will arrive during the Super Bowl on Sunday (12 February).However, according to the actor, this could very well be his last appearance as...
Walter and Jesse Sling Blue Product in Breaking Bad Super Bowl Commercial: Watch
Hopefully Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul got an RV full of cash for reprising their Breaking Bad roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in the new Super Bowl ad for PopCorners, a popped corn snack. The 60-second spot features sanitized versions of classic Breaking Bad dialogue. “Yo,” Jesse says...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
HILARIOUS! Pedro Pascal Leaves Fans Wheezing Without Even Uttering a Word at ‘Saturday Night Live’
If you have watched Game of Thrones, or The Last of Us, you would instantly know who Pedro Pascal is. He is an actor who has impressed numerous people from all around the world with his brilliant acting skills. However, the actor has the skills to impress his fans without even uttering a word. Well, the actor recently hosted one of the most loved late-night television talk shows, Saturday Night Live.
‘Aliens’ Deleted Scene Reveals Devastating Detail About Ripley
Ripley's story in the film "Aliens" was originally meant to be a lot sadder before this deleted scene was cut.
Bryan Cranston Recalls the Time He and Aaron Paul Ate “All the Methamphetamine” on ‘Breaking Bad’
You can always count on Hot Ones — the YouTube talk show where celebrities eat increasingly spicier chicken wings while answering questions about their careers — to bring out the weirdest, wildest Hollywood stories. While appearing on the show this week, Bryan Cranston spoke to host Sean Evans...
After Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman Is Returning To HBO For New Series
Nearly four years after Big Little Lies ended, Nicole Kidman is returning to HBO for a new limited series.
‘The Last of Us’ Showrunner Took Inspiration From Vince Gilligan in More Ways Than One
'The Last of Us' showrunner Craig Mazin took inspiration from Vince Gilligan, who created shows such as 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul.'
10 true crime series and movies that are actually good
Few genres contain the gap in quality between best and worst like true crime. The best of true crime is not only gripping in its storytelling, but revealing in what it tells us about each other and the place crime occupies in our society. The worst of true crime can be exploitative or downright cruel, taking advantage of our worst instincts as amateur detectives (or just as nosy people).
PopCorners Finally Released The Full Breaking Bad Super Bowl 2023 Ad
PopCorners have long been in the snack arena, but this year, it will finally have its own Super Bowl commercial. For any company, this is a momentous feat given the rising prices of commercials this year. AdAge forecasts that a 30-second Super Bowl ad will generally cost $7 million this year, surpassing last year's $6.5 million average.
Kevin Bacon’s Daughter, Sosie Bacon, Had a Memorable Role in a 2022 Horror Movie
Kevin Bacon's 30-year-old daughter, Sosie Bacon, is following in her father's footsteps. Most recently, she appeared in one of 2022's buzziest horror films, earning praise from critics and fans alike.
Bryan Cranston reminisces about eating ‘Breaking Bad’ blue meth with Aaron Paul
When you think of Breaking Bad, one of the first images that springs to mind is likely Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in yellow hazmat suits surrounded by crates upon crates of their signature blue crystal meth. If there was a weird, WEIRD little part of you that kind of wanted to eat the blue meth purely because of its aesthetically pleasing look, well, it turns out you might just be pretty normal.
Jackie and Kelso Have a Son in ‘That ’90s Show,’ But the Timeline Doesn’t Make Sense
Hello Wisconsin! It’s official, a new generation of ’90s kids have made their way to Red and Kitty Forman’s basement. Netflix released the That ’70s Show spinoff called That ’90s Show on January 19, 2023. While OG fans were ecstatic to see Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) Forman, and some of the original gang back on their screens, fans of That ’70s Show also have some questions about the timeline in That ’90s Show. One of the biggest questions is how Jackie and Kelso have a teenage son in the reboot.
‘Dexter’ Prequel Series About John Lithgow’s Character in the Works Following Paramount +, Showtime Merger
The Dexter universe is expanding. A Dexter prequel series about John Lithgow’s character, the Trinity Killer is in the works. After Chris McCarthy was appointed as the Paramount Global executive to manage Showtime last year, he is now doubling down on his plans for expanding on familiar IPs for the premium cable network.
The 10 Best Adam Scott movies and TV shows, ranked
Adam Scott is a very versatile actor, able to play both the tepid nice guy and the unbelievably obnoxious jerk with equal skill. He is also able to be funny or serious when taking on a role as either the straight man or the absurd side character. Perhaps most impressive is Scott’s ability to somehow be both at the same time, walking the tight rope better than most actors working today.
‘The Last of Us’ Reshoots Were ‘Essential’ to the Pilot Episode and Solidify Tommy’s Role in a Possible Season 2
A recent report details the changes the HBO production team made to 'The Last of Us' at the last minute, ones that highlighted the show's strong family element.
Unstable: Rob Lowe’s Netflix Comedy Series Gets a Teaser and Premiere Date
If you can't get enough of Rob Lowe, Netflix has just the show for you. The streaming service on Friday announced a premiere date for Unstable, a new comedy series featuring the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor. He plays a tech titan and gets to star opposite his son, John Owen...
Giancarlo Esposito explains how his Breaking Bad villain was so scary
Giancarlo Esposito has been breaking down his most iconic characters with GQ. His career has spanned four decades, and he has nearly 200 credits to his name, including over 80 movies. Esposito had early roles in Spike Lee movies, as well as 80s classics such as Taps, Trading Places, The Cotton Club, and Desperately Seeking Susan. He is of course now best known for his roles in TV series including Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, The Boys, and The Mandalorian.
