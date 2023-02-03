Read full article on original website
Knights Nordic Win for Second Straight Day in Vermont
Huntington, VT – Three skiers finished in the top five on Sunday, as the Clarkson University Nordic Ski team closed out the weekend with a victory in the Vermont Invitational, held at the Sleepy Hollow Inn Ski and Bike Center. The Golden Knights' men took the top spot with...
2023 CU Women's Lacrosse Preview
Returning seven starters from a year ago, the Clarkson University Women's Lacrosse team is looking to return to the Liberty League Tournament for the fourth time in five seasons as the campaign begins its season on the last day of February. Although Ben Gaebel stepped down as head coach following...
