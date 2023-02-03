Read full article on original website
Related
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Name Believes Rhea Ripley Needs ‘To Get Rid Of All That Goth Stuff’
A former WWE name believes Rhea Ripley needs “to get rid of all that goth stuff”. Rhea Ripley has become one of WWE’s fastest rising stars since joining The Judgment Day last summer. Since her heel turn and alliance with the group, the former Raw Women’s Champion has dyed her hair black and wears darker makeup to stand out from the rest of the roster.
wrestletalk.com
Jey Uso Addresses SmackDown Absence Amid Bloodline Uncertainty
Jey Uso has addressed his SmackDown absence amid uncertainty surrounding his allegiance to the Bloodline faction. At Royal Rumble, Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns, after the Tribal Chief ordered Zayn to brutalize Kevin Owens with a steel chair. Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso then beat Zayn down, after...
wrestletalk.com
Photo: Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look Amid WWE Return Rumors
Matt Riddle has shown off his new look on social media amid his WWE hiatus and rumors about a return to the ring. Riddle was written off TV on the December 5 edition of Raw, after he was attacked by Solo Sikoa and stretchered out of the arena. A report...
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
wrestletalk.com
Photo: Bray Wyatt Shows Off Gruesome Injury
WWE SmackDown star Bray Wyatt has shown off a hand injury of his own following Dijak’s injury at NXT Vengeance Day. At the February 4 special, Dijak appeared to suffer a broken finger in his NXT North American Championship match against Wes Lee. Following the bout, Dijak shared a...
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn/Cody Rhodes Controversy, WrestleMania 39 Main Event Update
A look at the ongoing controversy involving Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes, as well as what it means for the main event of WrestleMania 39. It’s getting close to decision time as the Road to WrestleMania heats up, so let’s take a look…. Should Roman Reigns Face Sami...
wrestletalk.com
Real Reason For ‘Last Minute’ Change To Ronda Rousey Title Plans
The real reason why Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the end of 2022 has been revealed. Flair made her WWE return on the December 30 edition of SmackDown, after months away from TV. On this show, she challenged for Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Title...
wrestletalk.com
Hall Of Famers Confirmed For Elimination Chamber Match
Two big WWE stars are back on WWE Raw and are out for vengeance as a major match was made for Elimination Chamber. Tonight’s WWE Raw (February 6) kicked off with two WWE Hall of Famers returning and a massive match made for the upcoming premium live event, Elimination Chamber.
wrestletalk.com
Intense Dispute As WWE Star Calls Another’s Gimmick ‘Stale’ After Being Accused Of Copying Catchphrase
There’s been a seemingly intense war of words on Twitter between WWE Raw star Carmella and NXT’s Carmelo Hayes. During last night’s NXT Vengeance Day, Carmella tweeted that Hayes and Trick Williams should stop using her catchphrase. Her catchphrase of course being Mella is Money, while Hayes...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Thinks It’s Time To Put The Rocket On Rhea Ripley
A WWE Hall of Famer thinks it’s time to put the rocket on Rhea Ripley. At WWE Royal Rumble, Rhea Ripley entered at #1 and went on to set the record for the longest time in a Women’s Royal Rumble match, becoming the first woman to enter as the first entrant and win the match.
wrestletalk.com
Popular Star Says He Will Ride Or Die With AEW
Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has discussed his decision to join the promotion during its early days in 2019. Following an eight year run with WWE, Moxley made his AEW debut at the end of Double or Nothing 2019, AEW’s inaugural event. Since then, Moxley has become one...
wrestletalk.com
Former NXT Champions Make WWE Main Roster TV Debut
Former NXT Tag Team Champions the Creed Brothers are the latest NXT talents to make their WWE main roster TV debuts on Main Event. Brutus and Julius Creed have actually appeared on a main roster show before, which was the October 29, 2021 edition of SmackDown where they were part of a 24/7 Title chase since they were at the show for a dark match.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Champion Reveals Change They Would Make If They Started Their Career Over
WWE veteran Michelle McCool has explained how she would have changed her in-ring look if she were to start her career over. McCool recently competed in the Women’s Royal Rumble match at the company’s premium live event on January 28. She was initially sat in the audience with...
wrestletalk.com
Candice LeRae Names WWE Hall Of Famer As Her Dream Opponent
Candice LeRae has named a WWE Hall of Famer as her dream opponent. Everyone in professional wrestling has a dream opponent. Whether it is a legend or a current star from a different promotion, each talent thinks about who they would want to face the most. Speaking with Keith Whittier,...
wrestletalk.com
Huge Spoiler On Why WWE Hall Of Famer Returned On Raw
A huge spoiler has emerged on why WWE Hall of Famer Lita returned on Raw to help Becky Lynch defeat Bayley in a steel cage match. Lita stopped the rest of Damage CTRL from cheating to help Bayley win, and the show went off the air with Lynch having won via pinfall.
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Stars Hint At Leaving The Company?
Matt & Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks have hinted at a potential AEW departure with their Twitter bio. Both of the Jacksons currently serve as executive vice presidents of AEW, in addition to being part of the in-ring roster. The Young Bucks recently changed their Twitter bio to tease...
wrestletalk.com
Former NXT Star’s AEW Debut Announced Amid WWE Return Rumors
The AEW in-ring debut of former NXT star EJ Nduka has been announced, following rumors about a potential WWE return. On Tuesday’s (February 7) edition of AEW Dark, Nduka will face off against rising star Konosuke Takeshita in singles action. It was reported in January that several companies, including...
wrestletalk.com
Promising AEW Wrestler’s Contract Expiring In May 2023
It has been revealed that an AEW star’s contract is set to expire in May 2023 though their father has hopes for both their futures. In an interview with WrestlingNewsPremium.com (subscription required), WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson discussed the contract status of both himself and his son Brock Anderson, saying:
Comments / 0