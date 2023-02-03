ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center Line, MI

Former Beaumont cancer patient now working as graduate nurse

Pratt was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2014. She underwent three rounds of chemotherapy in order to fight the disease. Pratt recently began her first week as a graduate nurse at Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital. Photo provided by Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital. Pratt graduated from...
ROYAL OAK, MI

