Buffalo Bayou John Doe found on July 8, 1957 in Houston, Texas still unidentified
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern Texas
This Houston woman is giving away millions
Looking for Love in Houston: Woman Asks Social Media Where Late 20s and 30s Men Hang Out
Have You Dared to Take the Plunge in Houston's Most Thrilling Swimming Pool?
23 restaurants that opened in 2022 or are coming in 2023 in Conroe, Montgomery
Kale & Kettle Cafe opened Aug. 1 at 15865 Hwy. 105, Unit 3, Montgomery. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) 17. Montgomery Grove (food truck park)
Tomball ISD’s prekindergarten center to open in August
A prekindergarten center is scheduled to open in August as part of Tomball ISD. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Construction has begun on Tomball ISD’s prekindergarten center, named the Early Excellence Academy, which is set to open this August, Chief Financial Officer Jim Ross said. The center, located on Keefer Road...
Keep Friendswood Beautiful recommends concept for Stevenson Park
The committee chose Concept C, which includes a covered pavilion and 108 parking spaces. (Renee Farmer/Community Impact) Following a series of public meetings last fall, Keep Friendswood Beautiful has chosen a concept for the Stevenson Park parking lot. KFB presented Concept C as its preferred selection to Friendswood City Council...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Woman says cemetery marker placement is disrespectful
HOUSTON – When someone you love passes away, the process of planning the memorial and everything else can be overwhelming. There is a lot to do and you are also grieving, so there are some things you may not even think or know to ask. That’s part of the issue a Houston woman is dealing with.
A family-owned drive-in theater struggles to survive in Hockley, TX
A family-owned drive-in theater in Hockley, Texas, created a stir online when it went up for sale.
Nope!: Check Out This 500 Foot-High Glass Pool in Houston, Texas
Now way, Jose', you are not getting me on this thing for all the tea in China. Is that still a saying?. I just can't, I'm afraid of heights. But there are a lot of you who might be on the fence about experiencing something like this. So, for Y'all, I'm going to list a few reasons why you might want to give this pool a try.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events This Week in Houston: February 6 to 12, 2023
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, February 6 to Sunday, February 12, 2023. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
John Cooper School announces strategic plan
Students at the John Cooper School get hands on learning in the sciences. (Courtesy The John Cooper School) The John Cooper School announced in a press release a strategic plan which outlines the construction and opening of several new facilities over the next 10 years. The John Cooper School is...
Spring ISD officials name new principal for Spring High School
Jalen Hemphill was named the new principal of Spring High School, according to a Jan. 26 news release from Spring ISD. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Spring High School has welcomed a new principal who is trilingual and has a background in middle and high school education, according to a Jan. 26 news release from Spring ISD.
Meeting preview: Pearland ISD to call trustee election, approve instructional calendar
The Pearland ISD board of trustees will approve of an upcoming May 6 trustee election and consider a proposed instructional calendar for the 2023-24 school year at a regular Feb. 7 meeting. (Community Impact staff) The Pearland ISD board of trustees will meet Feb. 7 to approve its upcoming May...
Laser cutting service opening storefront soon in Missouri City
AALVO offers a series of custom services, including interior design, cake toppers and laser cut designs. (Courtesy AALVO) Laser cut and interior design space AALVO is opening its first storefront in March. The store opened online in 2018, but is now set for a physical storefront that startup owner Amy Chantra hopes will provide a space for Houston creatives and provide another way for customers to reach her.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Grace Management Breaks Ground on 115-Unit Active Adult Complex in Conroe, Texas
CONROE, Texas — Grace Management has broken ground on The Lakes at Woodhaven Village, a 115-unit active adult complex in Conroe, located about 40 miles north of Houston. The project, which is being developed on a five-acre plot adjacent to the 2,000-acre Grand Central Park master-planned community, is slated for a spring 2024 completion.
Local service company Air Integrity HVAC relocates to new location in Kemah
Air Integrity HVAC has relocated to a new space in Kemah, from where it will continue to serve the Bay Area and other nearby locations. (Courtesy Air Integrity HVAC) Air Integrity HVAC moved into a new location at 1005 Winfield Lane, Ste. 404, Kemah, on Jan. 1, owner Roger Knight said.
thekatynews.com
Katy’s Fish City Grill Transforms Into First Half Shells Restaurant In Houston
Fish City Grill and Half Shells are restaurants known and loved for their fresh seafood and welcoming atmosphere. Now, the Houston area will have both. For the first time, a Half Shells is opening outside of Dallas-Fort Worth, where the restaurants were born. The new Half Shells Seafood will open in Katy’s La Centerra at Cinco Ranch, in the same space that Fish City Grill occupied until renovations began on Jan 31. Half Shells will open on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
TxDOT purchasing right of way for Magnolia Relief Route project
The Texas Department of Transportation is in the process of purchasing right of way for the Magnolia Relief Route project, which will span around the city of Magnolia from Hwy. 249 to FM 1488. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) The Texas Department of Transportation is in the process of purchasing right of...
The Woodlands Water Agency announces new general manager in 2023
Erich Peterson will replace James Stinson following his retirement and a transitional period of several months, the agency said. (Courtesy Pexels) A new general manager will oversee The Woodlands Water Agency following the retirement of General Manager James Stinson, according to a Feb. 6 news release from the agency. According...
Reel Seafood and Bar plotting relocation to former location of Tea + Victory
Originally located in Missouri City, Reel Seafood & Bar is moving to 2030 E. TC Jester Blvd., Houston, in the former location of Tea Victory. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Originally located in Missouri City, Reel Seafood & Bar is moving to 2030 E. TC Jester Blvd., Houston, in the former location of Tea + Victory.
Neighborhood Market is coming to Conroe in 2026
Smileys is a convenience store based in Huntsville. (Courtesy Smileys) A Neighborhood Market, set to open in 2026, will be located on Longmire Road in Conroe. The market will consist of a Smileys—a Huntsville-based gas station and convenience store—in a strip center with a doughnut shop and a liquor store. According to the business, Smileys is a family-owned business that prides itself on clean bathrooms and a deli inside the convenience store. The business could not give any contact information.
thekatynews.com
Katy ISD Announces New Principal for Leonard Elementary School
Katy ISD has announced Jason Sowders as the new principal of Olga Leonard Elementary School. Sowders, who has over 20 years of educational experience, will join the Leonard Leopards beginning February 20. “I look forward to working with the staff, students, parents, community, and namesake Olga Leonard, to continue the...
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern Texas
Southern Texas is a vibrant and diverse region, offering a range of attractions and experiences for visitors. From the bustling cities of San Antonio and Houston to the serene beaches of the Gulf Coast, there's something for everyone in this part of the state.
