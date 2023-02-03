ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

92.9 NIN

Nope!: Check Out This 500 Foot-High Glass Pool in Houston, Texas

Now way, Jose', you are not getting me on this thing for all the tea in China. Is that still a saying?. I just can't, I'm afraid of heights. But there are a lot of you who might be on the fence about experiencing something like this. So, for Y'all, I'm going to list a few reasons why you might want to give this pool a try.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Festivals & Events This Week in Houston: February 6 to 12, 2023

Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, February 6 to Sunday, February 12, 2023. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Laser cutting service opening storefront soon in Missouri City

AALVO offers a series of custom services, including interior design, cake toppers and laser cut designs. (Courtesy AALVO) Laser cut and interior design space AALVO is opening its first storefront in March. The store opened online in 2018, but is now set for a physical storefront that startup owner Amy Chantra hopes will provide a space for Houston creatives and provide another way for customers to reach her.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Grace Management Breaks Ground on 115-Unit Active Adult Complex in Conroe, Texas

CONROE, Texas — Grace Management has broken ground on The Lakes at Woodhaven Village, a 115-unit active adult complex in Conroe, located about 40 miles north of Houston. The project, which is being developed on a five-acre plot adjacent to the 2,000-acre Grand Central Park master-planned community, is slated for a spring 2024 completion.
CONROE, TX
thekatynews.com

Katy’s Fish City Grill Transforms Into First Half Shells Restaurant In Houston

Fish City Grill and Half Shells are restaurants known and loved for their fresh seafood and welcoming atmosphere. Now, the Houston area will have both. For the first time, a Half Shells is opening outside of Dallas-Fort Worth, where the restaurants were born. The new Half Shells Seafood will open in Katy’s La Centerra at Cinco Ranch, in the same space that Fish City Grill occupied until renovations began on Jan 31. Half Shells will open on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Neighborhood Market is coming to Conroe in 2026

Smileys is a convenience store based in Huntsville. (Courtesy Smileys) A Neighborhood Market, set to open in 2026, will be located on Longmire Road in Conroe. The market will consist of a Smileys—a Huntsville-based gas station and convenience store—in a strip center with a doughnut shop and a liquor store. According to the business, Smileys is a family-owned business that prides itself on clean bathrooms and a deli inside the convenience store. The business could not give any contact information.
CONROE, TX
thekatynews.com

Katy ISD Announces New Principal for Leonard Elementary School

Katy ISD has announced Jason Sowders as the new principal of Olga Leonard Elementary School. Sowders, who has over 20 years of educational experience, will join the Leonard Leopards beginning February 20. “I look forward to working with the staff, students, parents, community, and namesake Olga Leonard, to continue the...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
