Brooklyn, NY

Larry Brown Sports

Spencer Dinwiddie goes viral for funny tweet about being traded for Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is the obvious star of the NBA news cycle right now, but Spencer Dinwiddie is proving to be a worthy supporting act. The Brooklyn Nets guard Irving was officially traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in a blockbuster deal. Dinwiddie and multiple other assets will be headed back to Brooklyn as part... The post Spencer Dinwiddie goes viral for funny tweet about being traded for Kyrie Irving appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ONTARIO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

76ers guard reportedly requests trade from team

A Philadelphia 76ers guard is pulling a Kyrie Irving (despite being a bit less caliber of a player). Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer reports Monday that 76ers veteran Furkan Korkmaz has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The 25-year-old Korkmaz is in the second year of an affordable... The post 76ers guard reportedly requests trade from team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Former top defender eyeing return to NBA

Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? Nets vs. Clippers time, TV channel and live stream

After the team parted ways with Kyrie Irving on Sunday, the show goes on in Brooklyn, where the Nets host the Clippers on Monday. Brooklyn, which is now the center of attention in the NBA, begins a stretch of four nationally televised games with Monday's marquee showdown. And while all eyes will be on the Nets, it is unlikely that trade acquisitions Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith will be ready to suit up.
BROOKLYN, NY
ng-sportingnews.com

NBA DraftKings Picks 2/4: Best NBA DFS lineup advice for Saturday's daily fantasy basketball tournaments

We have a seven-game NBA DFS main slate on Saturday night, which includes a primetime matchup on ABC between the Mavericks and Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET. The main slate starts with the Suns playing the second game of a back-to-back against the Pistons at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Trae Young and the Hawks looking to win their third straight against two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET. Our DraftKings lineup has a good mix of veterans with solid matchups and a few value sleepers under $6K who are the type of low-risk, high-reward options that are key in daily fantasy basketball tournaments.
ILLINOIS STATE
Axios

Cavs have turned Cleveland into one big block party

As you may have heard, our NBA team is pretty good this season, making a Cavs game one of the hottest commodities Cleveland has going right now. Not wanting to feel left out, Sam and Troy attended a recent game to see what all the fuss is about. What's happening:...
CLEVELAND, OH

