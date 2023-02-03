Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Dallas Mavericks Trade
The Brooklyn Nets have sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks
RUMOR: The 2 players Lakers refuse to include in potential Kyrie Irving trade
Kyrie Irving made waves on Friday afternoon when he formally requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, threatening to leave the team in free agency should they keep him. As is the case with every superstar on the trade block, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves linked once more in a trade for the polarizing point guard.
Stephen A. Smith, Jay Williams Get Into Another Tense Argument Over Kyrie Irving
Some real uncomfortable television between Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams.
Spencer Dinwiddie goes viral for funny tweet about being traded for Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving is the obvious star of the NBA news cycle right now, but Spencer Dinwiddie is proving to be a worthy supporting act. The Brooklyn Nets guard Irving was officially traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in a blockbuster deal. Dinwiddie and multiple other assets will be headed back to Brooklyn as part... The post Spencer Dinwiddie goes viral for funny tweet about being traded for Kyrie Irving appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LeBron Appears to Respond to Kyrie Trade Request in Tweet
A potential deal to reunite the two former Cavaliers teammates has been heavily rumored.
76ers guard reportedly requests trade from team
A Philadelphia 76ers guard is pulling a Kyrie Irving (despite being a bit less caliber of a player). Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer reports Monday that 76ers veteran Furkan Korkmaz has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The 25-year-old Korkmaz is in the second year of an affordable... The post 76ers guard reportedly requests trade from team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kyrie Irving trade grades: Mavericks get Luka Doncic help, Nets retool around Kevin Durant
Dallas, help is on the way. According to reports from The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Mavericks have swooped in to acquire eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving from the Nets in a deal that sends Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and multiple draft picks to Brooklyn. The news of...
Los Angeles Lakers Make A Roster Move On Sunday
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that they have assigned rookie guard Max Christie to the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League.
What does the Kyrie Irving trade, addition of Dorian Finney-Smith mean for Yuta Watanabe's role and future on the Nets?
Kyrie Irving rocked the NBA landscape by demanding a trade on Friday afternoon. The Nets obliged quickly, moving him on Friday to the Mavs for a package that included Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, and draft compensation. The big takeaway from the trade is obviously Irving's departure. But it will have...
Former top defender eyeing return to NBA
Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers: 2 Pelicans Trades To Upgrade Los Angeles
A blockbuster and a more marginal deal.
Kyrie Irving linked to Clippers in trade rumors: Why LA is strong landing spot for Nets star
In the time since Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Nets, a number of teams have emerged as suitors for the eight-time All-Star. And while Irving has reportedly "maintained an interest in the Lakers," it is LA's other team that could swoop in and get a deal done. According...
Magic Trade For Hawks PG Trae Young 'Makes Sense', Says NBA Executive
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is averaging 27 points, 2.9 rebounds and 9 assists in 47 games this season.
How long is Zion Williamson out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Pelicans star
Injuries have marred the dominant comeback season of Zion Williamson. The Pelicans star was forced to sit out multiple games early in the 2022-23 season because of a nagging foot injury. He was then sidelined for a three-game stretch in December after being placed in health and safety protocols. Now,...
Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? Nets vs. Clippers time, TV channel and live stream
After the team parted ways with Kyrie Irving on Sunday, the show goes on in Brooklyn, where the Nets host the Clippers on Monday. Brooklyn, which is now the center of attention in the NBA, begins a stretch of four nationally televised games with Monday's marquee showdown. And while all eyes will be on the Nets, it is unlikely that trade acquisitions Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith will be ready to suit up.
Lakers News: Insider Reveals Trade Offer LA Made To Brooklyn For Kyrie Irving
LA’s package wasn’t enough for Brooklyn.
LeBron James says it's obvious Kyrie Irving could turn Lakers into a title contender: 'That's a duh question'
All season, LeBron James has kept the public heat on the Lakers to get him some championship-level help before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Kyrie Irving has now demanded a trade from the Nets, and the Lakers are known to be a serious contender for his services. Whether they will...
NBA DraftKings Picks 2/4: Best NBA DFS lineup advice for Saturday's daily fantasy basketball tournaments
We have a seven-game NBA DFS main slate on Saturday night, which includes a primetime matchup on ABC between the Mavericks and Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET. The main slate starts with the Suns playing the second game of a back-to-back against the Pistons at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Trae Young and the Hawks looking to win their third straight against two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET. Our DraftKings lineup has a good mix of veterans with solid matchups and a few value sleepers under $6K who are the type of low-risk, high-reward options that are key in daily fantasy basketball tournaments.
Cavs have turned Cleveland into one big block party
As you may have heard, our NBA team is pretty good this season, making a Cavs game one of the hottest commodities Cleveland has going right now. Not wanting to feel left out, Sam and Troy attended a recent game to see what all the fuss is about. What's happening:...
Lakers News: As Trade Chatter Swirls, Kyrie Irving Issues Cryptic Tweet
LA is considered a major contender for his services.
