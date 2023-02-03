ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center Line, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
100.7 WITL

Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
bridgedetroit.com

Amid electrician shortage, Detroit union has long waiting list

As the country embarks on electrifying homes, cars, buildings and industry in the face of climate change, experts are raising alarm over a shortage of electricians to do the work. But in Detroit, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58 has a pipeline going untapped: A waitlist of nearly 1,000...
DETROIT, MI
East Coast Traveler

Our Favorite Speakeasies in Detroit City

Michigan - Whether you are looking to grab a drink or dance to some of Detroit's most incredible beats, you'll find what you're looking for at some of the city's best speakeasies. These places offer an eclectic mix of music and entertainment, from blues to rock to country, and there's something for everyone.
DETROIT, MI
bridgedetroit.com

Detroit poet, professor Melba Boyd wins 2023 Kresge Eminent Artist Award

Melba Boyd didn’t set out to become a poet. In fact, when she began writing the literary genre in college, it was something she did reluctantly. “I’ve always thought of poetry as being the most difficult form of writing,” Boyd told BridgeDetroit. “It made me think that I really shouldn’t admit to trying to do it until I actually felt like I got kind of decent at it.”
DETROIT, MI
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Detroit, Michigan

Got some spare time while staying in Motor City? Add some of the best day trips from Detroit to your trip plans. With easy access to fascinating towns across Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana, you’ll find more than enough to fill your itinerary. Lose yourself in vintage-style destinations like Bay...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
tourcounsel.com

Briarwood Mall | Shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Briarwood Mall is a shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States. The mall's three anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, and Von Maur. Surrounded by office and other development, the mall anchors the southern Ann Arbor commercial area around Eisenhower Boulevard and I-94. It serves as the primary shopping mall for all of Washtenaw County. As of 2007 Simon Property Group manages and co-owns the mall (Simon owns 50%).
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Student caught with gun at Detroit's Martin Luther King high school

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Public Schools Community District said on Friday that a student at Martin Luther King senior high school was found carrying a gun inside the school. According to a statement from the school district, a parent and teacher both contacted the school's administration about information...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy