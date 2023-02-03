Read full article on original website
Metro Detroit high school girls and boys basketball scores from the Feb. 4-5 weekend
Most scores are reported through the Associated Press and the MHSAA. To add your missing score, email japurcell@mlive.com or tag @JaredPurcellDET on Twitter with the results. Stats from the game are accepted too. North Farmington 68, Muskegon 55 (Feb. 4)
Davis has 32, sets double-figure record in Detroit Mercy win
Antoine Davis scored 32 points while setting another NCAA record to lead Detroit Mercy over Purdue Fort Wayne 85-52 on Saturday.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit teen dies in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest playing basketball
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Northwestern senior who suffered cardiac arrest playing basketball, has died. Cartier Woods died Monday according to a relative. The 18-year-old had been on life support at Henry Ford Hospital since Jan. 31, when he collapsed on the court. Cartier's family recently held a vigil...
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit community
a 22-year-old Detroit native uses his passion for cooking and personal experiences to launch a small food catering business. Detroit, MI — The Detroit community has a new small catering business with a soul.
bridgedetroit.com
Amid electrician shortage, Detroit union has long waiting list
As the country embarks on electrifying homes, cars, buildings and industry in the face of climate change, experts are raising alarm over a shortage of electricians to do the work. But in Detroit, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58 has a pipeline going untapped: A waitlist of nearly 1,000...
Our Favorite Speakeasies in Detroit City
Michigan - Whether you are looking to grab a drink or dance to some of Detroit's most incredible beats, you'll find what you're looking for at some of the city's best speakeasies. These places offer an eclectic mix of music and entertainment, from blues to rock to country, and there's something for everyone.
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this week
A highly anticipated restaurant is re-opening in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular restaurant and local craft beer bar Hopcat will be reopening in Royal Oak for a "soft opening" following its closure in 2020, according to local sources.
bridgedetroit.com
Detroit poet, professor Melba Boyd wins 2023 Kresge Eminent Artist Award
Melba Boyd didn’t set out to become a poet. In fact, when she began writing the literary genre in college, it was something she did reluctantly. “I’ve always thought of poetry as being the most difficult form of writing,” Boyd told BridgeDetroit. “It made me think that I really shouldn’t admit to trying to do it until I actually felt like I got kind of decent at it.”
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Detroit, Michigan
Got some spare time while staying in Motor City? Add some of the best day trips from Detroit to your trip plans. With easy access to fascinating towns across Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana, you’ll find more than enough to fill your itinerary. Lose yourself in vintage-style destinations like Bay...
People couldn't ignore what was happening at Girl Scouts event in Detroit
Kashya Baldwin enjoys a snow day just as much as the next kid. When Baldwin, a sixth grader at River Rouge STEM Academy, was asked whether her school had canceled any days following a recent winter storm, the words “Oh yeah!” flowed from her lips, ending in a broad smile.
fox2detroit.com
'Setting a standard;' Detroit principal offers young people guide to growing up
Wyatt L. Jones was born in Detroit. He's since taken his talents into the educational sphere to help young aspiring kids. Now, with a new book, he's taking that to the next level. It's called The Urban Playbook.
fox2detroit.com
3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Detroit’s Corktown has a new adult-use dispensary
Liberty Cannabis now offers recreational sales
WXYZ
Paczki Day 2023: Here's where to get the best paczki in metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — Fat Tuesday is on Feb. 21, and metro Detroiters will chow down on some paczki from places throughout metro Detroit. There is no shortage of shops where you can get the jelly or custard-filled Polish doughnut. Take a look at some of the best places. below. New...
tourcounsel.com
Briarwood Mall | Shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan
Briarwood Mall is a shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States. The mall's three anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, and Von Maur. Surrounded by office and other development, the mall anchors the southern Ann Arbor commercial area around Eisenhower Boulevard and I-94. It serves as the primary shopping mall for all of Washtenaw County. As of 2007 Simon Property Group manages and co-owns the mall (Simon owns 50%).
fox2detroit.com
Student caught with gun at Detroit's Martin Luther King high school
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Public Schools Community District said on Friday that a student at Martin Luther King senior high school was found carrying a gun inside the school. According to a statement from the school district, a parent and teacher both contacted the school's administration about information...
New Detroit Institute of Bagels has an official opening date
The cafe is readying for carryout and online orders with full dine-in service to come in the spring
Detroit 7-Year-Old Celebrates Black History With Impressive Educational Videos
Detroit’s Rosie White, 7, enjoys celebrating notable figures for Black History Month. White has been making videos, with the help of her mother, to give brief history lessons on iconic African Americans who transcend culture. White’s impersonations have even garnered the attention of the celebrities she’s imitating as a...
