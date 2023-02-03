Dr. Jen Ashton hints at major new career move while chatting to GMA co-hosts Rhiannon Ally and DeMarco Morgan

DR. Jennifer Ashton has revealed she wants to film a segment for Groundhog Day in Pennsylvania next year.

The Good Morning America star, 53, admitted that she's "obsessed" with Punxsutawney Phil, a groundhog that lives in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

Jennifer shared her love of Punxsutawney Phil while chatting to GMA3 co-hosts Rhiannon Ally and DeMarco Morgan about Groundhog Day - which is on Thursday, 2 February.

A video at the start of the episode showed Punxsutawney Phil, as well as the groundhog Staten Island Chuck in Staten Island.

Jennifer then gushed: "I swear it's on my bucket list to actually go and see Punxsutawney Phil.

"I cannot explain that, but I swear I've always wanted to be there."

Rhiannon teased: "You know we can make that happen for you.

Jennifer smiled coyly and admitted: "I know. That's what our executive producer said. Maybe next year."

She couldn't resist circling back to the topic a few minutes later, saying she was "obsessed" with Punxsutawney Phil.

Rhiannon suggested: "We should at least get you to Staten Island next year."

Jennifer laughed and revealed her alternate travel plans.

"Well, I think DeMarco should go to Staten Island and I'll go to Pennsylvania," the physician said.

Jennifer returned to GMA3 last month after taking some time off over the holidays.

She spent time vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico as well as Hawaii over New Year's Eve.

The TV star rang in the New Year with her husband Tom Werner and her two children Alex and Chloe.

Jennifer shared a sweet photo of them all posing at sunset on a boat and captioned it: "Happy 2023!"

She also enjoyed a skiing trip in Utah just days later.

Jennifer revealed in mid-December that she was taking a break from GMA to go on vacation.

The news came just days after she told her Instagram fans that she had quit Twitter.

Jennifer revealed that she had deactivated her Twitter account.

She described the “hate/anger/nastiness and vitriol” as “too much”.

Jennifer was replaced on GMA during her time off by Dr. Darien Sutton.

