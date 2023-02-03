ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Dr. Jen Ashton hints at major new career move while chatting to GMA co-hosts Rhiannon Ally and DeMarco Morgan

By Ekin Karasin
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

DR. Jennifer Ashton has revealed she wants to film a segment for Groundhog Day in Pennsylvania next year.

The Good Morning America star, 53, admitted that she's "obsessed" with Punxsutawney Phil, a groundhog that lives in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TshLW_0kbxh5Wg00
Dr Jennifer Ashton revealed she wants to film a segment for Groundhog Day in Pennsylvania next year Credit: ABC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03nwhD_0kbxh5Wg00
She admitted that she's 'obsessed' with Punxsutawney Phil, a groundhog that lives in Pennsylvania Credit: ABC

Jennifer shared her love of Punxsutawney Phil while chatting to GMA3 co-hosts Rhiannon Ally and DeMarco Morgan about Groundhog Day - which is on Thursday, 2 February.

A video at the start of the episode showed Punxsutawney Phil, as well as the groundhog Staten Island Chuck in Staten Island.

Jennifer then gushed: "I swear it's on my bucket list to actually go and see Punxsutawney Phil.

"I cannot explain that, but I swear I've always wanted to be there."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SMclb_0kbxh5Wg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ebubv_0kbxh5Wg00

Rhiannon teased: "You know we can make that happen for you.

Jennifer smiled coyly and admitted: "I know. That's what our executive producer said. Maybe next year."

She couldn't resist circling back to the topic a few minutes later, saying she was "obsessed" with Punxsutawney Phil.

Rhiannon suggested: "We should at least get you to Staten Island next year."

Jennifer laughed and revealed her alternate travel plans.

"Well, I think DeMarco should go to Staten Island and I'll go to Pennsylvania," the physician said.

Jennifer returned to GMA3 last month after taking some time off over the holidays.

She spent time vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico as well as Hawaii over New Year's Eve.

The TV star rang in the New Year with her husband Tom Werner and her two children Alex and Chloe.

Jennifer shared a sweet photo of them all posing at sunset on a boat and captioned it: "Happy 2023!"

She also enjoyed a skiing trip in Utah just days later.

Jennifer revealed in mid-December that she was taking a break from GMA to go on vacation.

The news came just days after she told her Instagram fans that she had quit Twitter.

Jennifer revealed that she had deactivated her Twitter account.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34UM0F_0kbxh5Wg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12FOPu_0kbxh5Wg00

She described the “hate/anger/nastiness and vitriol” as “too much”.

Jennifer was replaced on GMA during her time off by Dr. Darien Sutton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3utf3Q_0kbxh5Wg00
Jennifer admitted she'd been chatting to a producer about filming there in 2024 Credit: ABC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kaNxd_0kbxh5Wg00
She enjoyed a holiday in Hawaii over the New Year Credit: instagram/@drjashton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l5ECg_0kbxh5Wg00
Jennifer was with her husband and two kids Credit: Instagram

Comments / 11

Elaine Lambert
2d ago

I don’t care for her either She appears to be happy since TJHolmes and Amy gone. I don’t think she brings that much to the team , just my thoughts.

Reply(1)
7
Related
TheDailyBeast

Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank

Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
WESTBURY, NY
The US Sun

GMA3’s Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not return to show and are ‘working on exit strategy’ with execs and lawyers

GOOD Morning America's Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not be returning to the GMA3 show and are working out an "exit strategy," sources have said. One network source exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Amy and TJ are unofficially out at GMA3, and seven weeks after being taken off the air, their newly-appointed legal teams are hammering out a plan with ABC's attorneys and top executives to make a big announcement.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy