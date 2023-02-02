Read full article on original website
American skier Kyle Smaine believed among 2 killed in avalanche in Japan backcountry: reports
Kyle Smaine, a 31-year-old American pro skier, was believed to be among two foreign skiers killed when an avalanche triggered on Mount Hakuba Norikura in central Japan.
Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived
A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
Colorado a winter 'oasis' from serious drought in American West
According to the US Drought Monitor, a larger portion of the state has fallen out of any abnormal dryness, though the overall situation remains roughly the same. Roughly 42 percent of the state is unlisted by the drought monitor, compared to about 40 percent last week. Meanwhile, some of the state, about 1.5 percent, that was considered to be 'abnormally' dry has worsened to fall into the lowest tier of technical drought.
These Small ‘Mom ‘n Pop’ Ski Resorts Are Locals’ Best-Kept Secrets
Which slopes are you hoping to hit this winter? We don’t need to tell you any more than you already know about those A-list resorts lining Colorado’s I-70, or Whistler, Mt. Bachelor, Big Sky, and Jackson Hole with the capacity crowds and lift tickets often north of $200. But if you’re looking for some real […]
Glacier National Park 2023 vehicle reservations open Feb. 1
Wednesday is the day to head online to reserve your summer spot for Glacier National Park's famed Going-to-the-Sun Road.
Mount Shasta Named One of the ‘Best Secret Ski Towns in North America’ by National Geographic
There are some great ski towns in Northern California that get a ton of national press. Places like Truckee, South Lake Tahoe and Mammoth Lakes are known by the masses to be some of the best places to ski and play in the Sierra Nevada. But for us NorCal locals, there’s another place in the area that’s the perfect little ski town, and now National Geographic has caught on.
Parks Canada Releases Spring, Summer Campsite Bookings Schedule
Parks Canada has some exciting news for nature enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers. The organization revealed that reservations for campsites, guided hikes, and shuttles in Banff National Park and its surrounding areas would begin to open in the last week of March, providing nature enthusiasts with ample opportunities to explore the breathtaking scenery and diverse wildlife of the Canadian Rockies.
Pro Alison Tetrick joins Tucson cyclists on charity gravel ride to empower youths
A group of cyclists clad in brightly-colored gear gathered in front of a retro-looking food truck in a popular cyclist area of Tucson on Saturday, warming themselves over warm cups of coffee and waiting to join professional cyclist Alison Tetrick on a group ride for charity. Tetrick arrived Thursday evening...
This Wyoming Ranch Blends Luxury Lodging With Rugged Wild West Adventures
The night’s first stars have started to glow ever so faintly in the big cloud-less Western sky above. I twist my neck to take them in from the saddle of my horse. Just ahead of me, Creed Garnick removes his dusty cowboy hat and reclines, resting his head on his horse’s back and making the saddle seem like the most comfortable lounge chair. The lifelong horseman and owner of 3 Spear Ranch, a 1,200-acre property in Dubois, Wyo., doesn’t need to watch where he’s going. He and his chestnut mare, X, ride as one. In the distance, the boom of an...
Hidden Waterfall in the Grand Canyon Looks Straight Out of a Rainforest
It's a total fairy tale location.
The Best Hiking Poles to Bring on Your Next Outdoor Adventure
Maybe you’ve already spent some time selecting your ideal hiking boots and daypack, but if you take the time to find the best hiking poles for you, they’ll prove themselves to be the real workhorses of your outdoor gear collection. ”Trekking poles take the stress off your ankles, feet, and knees and disperse it across your entire body,” Rhet Eikleberry, the guide and permit manager for Austin Adventures, tells SELF. “They allow you to hike farther, faster, and safer.”
