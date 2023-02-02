The night’s first stars have started to glow ever so faintly in the big cloud-less Western sky above. I twist my neck to take them in from the saddle of my horse. Just ahead of me, Creed Garnick removes his dusty cowboy hat and reclines, resting his head on his horse’s back and making the saddle seem like the most comfortable lounge chair. The lifelong horseman and owner of 3 Spear Ranch, a 1,200-acre property in Dubois, Wyo., doesn’t need to watch where he’s going. He and his chestnut mare, X, ride as one. In the distance, the boom of an...

