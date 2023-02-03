ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Greater Louisville Inc. announces move to PNC Tower this summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After more than 20 years at its current headquarters, Greater Louisville Inc. announced on Monday it would be moving its offices to the PNC Tower later this summer. GLI said the move reaffirms the group’s commitment to investing and maintaining its presence within Downtown Louisville, according...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville nonprofit matches crowdfunding grants to support Black entrepreneurs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville nonprofit organization is partnering with a national crowdfunding organization to support startups founded by Black entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. Metro United Way is working with FundBLACKFounders to provide up to $25,000 matching grants to 15 Louisville-based founders, according to a release. Entrepreneurs can...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UofL Health Urgent Care Plus expanding west Louisville access

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health’s Urgent Care Plus is expanding in west Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood. Greater medical access will be provided and patient disparity will be reduced thanks to a $350,000 donation by Ted Nixon and Frank Harshaw, according to a release. “When we opened the Parkland...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Southern Indiana rocker John Mellencamp performing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - John Mellencamp, a singer and songwriter from southern Indiana, is coming to Louisville as part of his “Live and In Person” tour this April. The performances are scheduled at Whitney Hall in the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts on April 17 and 18.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Southern Indiana technical school expanding heavy equipment program

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Prosser Career Education Center is expanding its Heavy Equipment Operator Program. The education center is partnering with Associated Builders and Contractors and MAC Construction to build a new facility to better facilitate learning for the student. The program is one of 28 different programs...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Louisville Metro included in $11.3 million Ky. transportation funding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced $11.3 million to improve transportation and air quality in Kentucky, and Louisville Metro Government will be receiving some of that funding. The La Grange Road corridor is getting bicycle/pedestrian improvements. This includes the construction of sidewalks, bike lanes, a shared-use path and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville barber shop giving away free shoes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big City Styles on West Chestnut was giving more than just haircuts. They were giving people a step in a new direction with new shoes for free. From the chair at Big City Styles, Barber Julius Wilkerson Jr. is making people look and feel good from their heads down to their toes.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police: Two students hit by car outside Moore High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two students are being treated for minor injuries after being hit by a car outside of Moore High School on Monday morning. Louisville Metro Police confirmed the incident and said two students, ages 15 and 16, were hit by a vehicle near campus. The driver stayed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! 2/6

13 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs talks preparations ahead of Oaks, Derby. Darren Rogers, Senior Director of Communications at Churchill Downs, talks Paddock construction updates, the new first turn and more. Organization | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School. Updated: 4 hours ago. WAVE...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Pothole patching scheduled on I-65 North in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers should be aware of pothole patching scheduled on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County. This is set to begin on Monday at 7 p.m. and finish at midnight. Pothole patching will be happening on I-65 North from Exit 105 for Kentucky 61 toward Lebanon Junction to...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Louisville activist reports double-digit homicide numbers for January

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist reports that the city of Louisville is on track to reach triple-digit homicide numbers for this year, according to data provided by Louisville Metro Police. Christopher 2X, founder of 2X Game Changers, reported said the city ended the month of January with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville woman accused of hitting child with miniature baseball bat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested a Louisville woman accused of injuring a 10-year-old boy after hitting him multiple times with a miniature baseball bat. Loveann Harraway, 53, was charged with assault and criminal abuse in connection to the incident. According to an arrest report, police were called to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officials identify 40-year-old man hit, killed by car on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 40-year-old man who was hit and killed on Dixie Highway on Thursday has been identified. Jeremy Hurst died due to multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. On Thursday, Louisville Metro police were called to the intersection of Dixie Highway...
LOUISVILLE, KY

