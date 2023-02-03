Read full article on original website
umt.edu
UM Study: Montanans Share Common Love Toward Grizzly Bears
MISSOULA – For an animal whose population barely tops 2,000, Montana’s grizzly bears hold an outsized presence in the psyche and politics of the Treasure State. Small wonder, then, that Montanans, though likely never to have seen a grizzly, hold strong opinions about the legendary bruins – opinions they readily shared for a study by the University of Montana and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, which was just published in the journal Conservation Science and Practice.
Missoula man, woman speak out in hopes of getting kidney transplant
Jerri Lewis and Jason Fellin are both on dialysis until they can each gather all that’s required to move forward with surgery.
NBCMontana
Montanans dominate Idaho Sled Dog Challenge
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge wrapped Feb. 3 with Montana sledders standing out during the competition. In the 300-mile competition, three Montanans placed in the top five. First was Jessie Royer from Seeley Lake, who finished in 50:21:16. Royer Josi Thyr from Olney placed second with...
montanarightnow.com
Missoula high school teacher severely injured in accident
A well-known Missoula high school teacher sustained life-altering injuries in mid-January when she was hit by a car as she was crossing Reserve Street on foot at night. Lori Messenger, a creative writing and English teacher at Sentinel High School, was hit by an SUV traveling southbound at around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Missoula Police Department. Messenger was wearing a reflective vest, but few other details about the accident have been made public.
Montana Emergency Rental Assistance Program is Ending
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is coming to an end in a few weeks, and two of the state’s top officials were in the KGVO studio on Friday’s Talk Back show to discuss it. Scott Osterman, Director of the Montana Department of...
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 604 Cases, Four New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,658,482 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,963 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 233,741 doses have been administered and 78,468 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
We Found Out What’s Going in the Old Missoula Subway Location
Last Friday I was out on station business delivering coffee for Z100’s Free Coffee Friday, and when Chris and I came back to the station, we noticed there was some activity at the vacant building next to ours. Construction workers were outside securing siding to the building and a large bucket lift was parked out front.
Missoula singer, songwriter Maris continuing her musical journey
Over the years, we’ve covered a lot of local performers because Missoula is, after all, a town filled with talented musicians. But our favorite has to be a young woman named Maris.
montanarightnow.com
Bill Speltz: Robin Selvig Court perfect salute for the Pride of Montana
Spewing sports statistics from the past is about as captivating as watching reruns of "Wagon Train" on cable television. I should know since I tune in late at night. That old black-and-white cowboy show helps me get to sleep when I'm stewing about some silly thing that never seems as important by morning.
Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim
We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
Now We Know Why the Reserve Street Bridge Has No Lights
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO's Nick Chrestenson asked an interesting question recently during one of our open phone segments on Talk Back. He wanted to know why there aren’t any lights on the Reserve Street Bridge. He was curious because it is something his grandmother frequently questioned. A...
Man Steals Propane Tanks and a TV From a Missoula Business
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 2, 2023, at approximately 9:47 a.m., a Missoula Police Department Officer was dispatched to a suspected burglary that occurred at a business in the 2600 block of West Broadway. When the officer arrived, he made contact with an employee. The employee said someone...
NBCMontana
Man shot on 300 block of Brooks Street
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department reports a man was shot in the 300 block of Brooks Street Sunday afternoon. Officers received a call around 4 p.m. reporting shots fired in the area. Officers responded on scene and found an injured male with a gunshot wound. The person...
Man taken to Missoula hospital with gunshot wound
Missoula police spokesperson Whitney Bennett says officers responded to the 300 block of Brooks Street right before 4:00 p.m. Sunday.
montanaoutdoor.com
Rock Creek Fishing Report by Grizzly Hackle 2.3.23
Our Rock Creek river fishing report comes to you straight from the river. We are on the Rock Creek fly fishing daily during the season and know what’s happening. Check back often for up to date Rock Creek river fishing reports. Fishing Report + Rating. 1/5. February 3, 2023.
NBCMontana
Road closures due to controlled burn in Victor
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Victor Fire Department is conducting a controlled burn of a vacant house on the 100 block of South Tudor Street in Victor Saturday. Fire Chief Mason Kay said the controlled burn was a training exercise for Corvallis, Stevensville, Pinesdale and Victor Fire Departments. Officials said...
