‘The Batman’ makeup and hair interview
“We were working together very carefully to create a lot of characters,” reveals Naomi Donne about “The Batman” in our recent webchat. Fellow makeup artist Mike Marino continues, “Naomi had armies of makeup artists, there were airplane hangers of makeup artists!” Donne adds, “We had a huge Halloween scene with hundreds and hundreds of extras in full Halloween makeup.” Mike Fontaine reflects, “All the elements came together so beautifully. We got to be part of something that worked on all levels that movies are suppose to work on” Watch the exclusive video interview above with the Oscar nominees.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Ken Curtis Told ‘Gunsmoke’ Producer to Never Call Him Again After 2 Massive ‘Return to Dodge’ Disagreements
Festus Haggen actor Ken Curtis almost returned for 'Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge,' but it never happened because of a serious argument with the producer.
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon get called out by Mila Kunis after 'awkward' red carpet photos
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon costar in a new romantic comedy, but their chemistry was not as evident in real life.
