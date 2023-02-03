It's the 2023 St. Jude Radiothon, and I got the opportunity to chat with someone very special who has first-hand experience at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. First, let's go back to my college days at Murray State. I was a music business major, and Dr. David Wray was my Music Business professor. This man was more than just a professor to me, I learned several life lessons from him, and he was the first person to really introduce me to St. Jude.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO