Man accused of trying to smother woman with pillow in Odessa hotel
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after a disturbance at the Odessa Marriott. Jerome Defatte, 45, has been charged with Assault by Impeding Breath and Unlawful Restraint. According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 2:00 a.m. on January 27, officers responded to the Marriott hotel on E 5th Street after […]
Woman says dad threatened to ‘slice her to pieces’ amid argument
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly threatened several family members said he was going to cut his daughter “into pieces” with a box cutter. Ramon Garcia, 58, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and one count of Public […]
Driver arrested after crashing into house
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel when he crashed into a home and injured his passenger. Arnold Benavides, 41, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Accident Involving Injury. According to an Odessa Police Department report, just after midnight […]
Another teen arrested in Big Spring shooting investigation
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department arrested another teen, 15, in connection with last week’s shooting at the YMCA. The teen, who was not identified by name, was taken into custody around 1:30 p.m. on February 6. He’s also been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Another teen, who also was […]
Big Spring PD makes arrest in YMCA shooting
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The investigation into a shooting last week outside the YMCA is on-going, but Big Spring PD said it has arrested one person involved. The teen, who has not been identified, was taken into custody on February 3 and remained in the custody of the Howard County Juvenile Probation office as of […]
MCSO warns of phone scam
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of fraudulent calls about arrest warrants. Those involved in the scam calls are accused of telling the victim that he or she missed a court appearance, and is facing arrest, which can be deferred if a payment is made. According to MCSO, […]
OPD investigating cell phone theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two people accused of theft According to OPD two men entered a Boost Mobile store and asked an employee to see if they had any iPhones in stock. When the employee went to check, the two men were reportedly caught […]
UPDATE: Two wanted teens arrested in YMCA shooting, one still at large
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: The Big Spring Police Department said it arrested two wanted teens this afternoon around 3:45 p.m. Jason Diaz and Kerdoby Morin were found hiding inside a home in the 1200 block of E. 17th. They have both been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Dijuan Ausbie is still at […]
ECSO searching for teens accused of theft
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify two teens accused of theft. According to ECSO, on January 8 deputies were called to a DK store in the 4000 block of N County Road. At the scene, a store employee said that two teens, pictured […]
WATCH: OPD searching for suspect in Yeti theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of theft. According to OPD, the suspect was caught on camera stealing a Yeti Tundra 35 from the victim’s porch in the 5000 block of North Grandview. Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown in the surveillance […]
Midland man sentenced to probation following manslaughter conviction
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After deliberating for two hours, a Lubbock jury sentenced Alexander May to 10 years of probation following his manslaughter conviction. His sentencing comes after the jury deliberated for just 30 minutes before finding him guilty of manslaughter on February 3 for killing Jonathan Pesqueda in a wrong-way crash in 2017.
Second suspect arrested in connection with January drug deal shooting
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a January shooting that happened during an alleged drug deal gone wrong. Israel Olivas, 28, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an OPD report, on January 7, officers responded to a “shots fired” call […]
Man accused of shooting, killing dog amid argument with dog’s owner
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A convicted felon was arrested late last month following an altercation that left a dog dead. Deimon Simpson, 53, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Discharging a Firearm in the City, Criminal Mischief, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. According to an Odessa Police Department report, on […]
MPD looking for man accused of theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of stealing from a hardware store. According to MPD, at 12:49 p.m. on January 16th, the man pictured below reportedly entered Ace Hardware on hid more than $400 worth of merchandise under his clothes, and then left […]
Midland County warns residents about scam calls regarding warrants
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County is warning residents about scam phone calls circulating in the area. These fake calls tell the person they have an arrest warrant, have failed to appear for jury duty or some other situation where the victim is in trouble. They are then told they...
MPD investigating a theft at HEB
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help identifying a man and woman accused of theft. According to MPD, On January 16th, a man and woman, pictured below, entered the HEB located at 5407 Andrews Hwy. The man began putting items into his jacket and proceeded to walk out with the woman. […]
Caught on camera: Woman punched outside Midland home
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Caught on camera: A woman in Midland being beaten by two other women after she jumped out of a truck. The video above began circulating Thursday evening when it was caught by a nearby Ring camera and was immediately posted to Facebook. Neighbors who saw the video said they are appalled […]
MPD provides update on case involving special needs teen found last weekend
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department held a news conference Thursday to update the community and surrounding areas about a case involving a special needs teen who was found last weekend. The search for the boy’s family has garnered nationwide attention. On January 29, officers found the non-speaking boy, believed to be between 15 […]
Wanted suspect arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly leading police in a high-speed chase that ended in a crash. Dylan Scott Kerr, 25, has been charged with evading arrest, theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and failure to comply with responsibilities after striking a fixed object in the roadway. […]
OPD says man helped himself to cigarettes when store was left unlocked
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after officers said he entered a convenience store after closing and stole cigarettes. Michael Valdez, 36, has been charged with Burglary of a Building, a state jail felony. According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 12:32 a.m. on January 25, officers responded to […]
