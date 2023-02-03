ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, NY

WIBX 950

Another Grammy: CNY Musician 90 Minutes From Utica Wins Again

The small village of Freeville, NY lies just East of Ithaca - approximately 90 South of Utica. The village is located in the Tompkins County town of Dryden and touts itself as the only Freeville in the entire United States. You can also add 'Home to multi-Grammy Award Winning Producer...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Grammys in memoriam snubs Central New York musician, others

The 2023 Grammy Awards in memoriam left out a Central New York musician Sunday night. The Grammys tribute to stars who died this past year included heartfelt performances by Kacey Musgraves, Migos rapper Quavo and Sheryl Crow with Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt. Names and pictures that flashed on the screen behind them included Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie, Takeoff, Andy Fletcher, Lisa Marie Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Naomi Judd, Jeff Beck, Olivia Newton-John, Coolio, DJ Stephen “Twitch” Boss, David Crosby, Irene Cara, Bobby Rydell, Motown singer Barrett Strong, and more.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

After 50 years, DNA testing and genealogy research solve a mystery (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 6)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 18. Finally, CNY begins to thaw out; see the 5-day forecast. W-I-N-N-E-R: It took 11 rounds and 111 words to find one champion. Simran Sanders (above), a sixth grader from Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School, was the winner of the The Post-Standard | syracuse.com Spelling Bee held Saturday at Syracuse University. Two dozen students from schools around Central New York competed. Sanders advances to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May. See more photos, and find out her winning word. (Alaina Potrikus photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York

As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
ITHACA, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Book A Super Romantic Valentine’s Day Date In A Igloo In New York

If you're looking to make someone feel special here in Upstate New York this Valentine's Day, we have the perfect date night suggestion. Just think of the perfect date night combination- chocolate, wine, food, and an igloo. That's right, a Valentine's Igloo Experience. This experience is hosted by Rheta Allen Company and the Mountainside Retreat located on Granite Drive in Cobleskill.
COBLESKILL, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton High School in Lockout Situation

UPDATE: Binghamton City School District officials say they are working with the Binghamton Police Department to identify the person responsible for a threat made on social media that prompted a lockout situation Monday. The district says the threat involved gun violence towards the high school and out of an abundance...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 1/26 thru 2/3/2023

On 1/26/23 at 10:40 a.m., Jerry R. Wheeler, 33, of 5870 US Rt 11, Sandy Creek, NY was arrested for Possessing Contraband in Prison, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor and Possessing Dangerous Contraband in Prison, 1st degree, a class D felony following the investigation into an incident in the Oswego County Correctional Facility. Mr. Wheeler was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on 1/26/23.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

