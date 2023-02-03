Read full article on original website
This Abandoned Upstate New York Video Store Still has VHS Tapes on the ShelvesTravel MavenUtica, NY
Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Hochul Celebrates Relaunch of SPTC, Over 8,000 Complete TrainingJ.M. LesinskiOriskany, NY
Burlington, Closed For Over Five Years, Returning to CityJoel EisenbergTopeka, KS
Utica Police Department Protecting Our Community and Kids with Boxing SkillsSource MoneyUtica, NY
Longtime Syracuse radio DJ returns to the airwaves on The Beat
The time is just right for the return of Jus Mic. Jus Mic begins a new radio show on 96.5 / 100.3 The Beat (WMVN-FM) in Syracuse starting Monday, Feb. 6. He’ll host the afternoon drive weekdays from 3-7 p.m. on the rhythmic contemporary hit radio (CHR) station. “We...
Another Grammy: CNY Musician 90 Minutes From Utica Wins Again
The small village of Freeville, NY lies just East of Ithaca - approximately 90 South of Utica. The village is located in the Tompkins County town of Dryden and touts itself as the only Freeville in the entire United States. You can also add 'Home to multi-Grammy Award Winning Producer...
Hochul May Force 30% Tuition Hike At One Capital Region College
Rampant inflation and declining enrollment has put New York's colleges and universities in financial distress. Students are struggling to pay ever-rising costs while schools face budget crises each year. Now Governor Hochul has opened a door to help fix funding that students aren't going to like. Under her new state...
Grammys in memoriam snubs Central New York musician, others
The 2023 Grammy Awards in memoriam left out a Central New York musician Sunday night. The Grammys tribute to stars who died this past year included heartfelt performances by Kacey Musgraves, Migos rapper Quavo and Sheryl Crow with Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt. Names and pictures that flashed on the screen behind them included Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie, Takeoff, Andy Fletcher, Lisa Marie Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Naomi Judd, Jeff Beck, Olivia Newton-John, Coolio, DJ Stephen “Twitch” Boss, David Crosby, Irene Cara, Bobby Rydell, Motown singer Barrett Strong, and more.
After 50 years, DNA testing and genealogy research solve a mystery (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 6)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 18. Finally, CNY begins to thaw out; see the 5-day forecast. W-I-N-N-E-R: It took 11 rounds and 111 words to find one champion. Simran Sanders (above), a sixth grader from Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School, was the winner of the The Post-Standard | syracuse.com Spelling Bee held Saturday at Syracuse University. Two dozen students from schools around Central New York competed. Sanders advances to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May. See more photos, and find out her winning word. (Alaina Potrikus photo)
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
Vestal House Featured in Taylor Swift Music Video To Be Torn Down
It was the winter of 2010 and excitement buzzed all around Binghamton as a film crew rolled into town and rumors began to swirl that perhaps a music video was being filmed in Broome County and for a major name artist. Broome County residents didn't have to wait long for...
Wing Kings! Who Took Home the Honors at This Year’s CNY Wing Wars?
On Saturday, February 4th, a dozen of some of the best restaurants in Central New York waged saucy wing warfare at the Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro. So who came away victorious?!. The event was sponsored by the Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation and was an enormous success, having sold all...
New Mexican Restaurant Eager To Welcome The Upstate New York Community
Get ready for a new local Mexican option right here in Central New York. Introducing Deli Tacos of Clark Mills. Deli Tacos was born with the idea of being "a small Mexico" in our Mohawk Valley region. Deli Tacos is located at 4882 Clinton Street in Clark Mills.
New boys hockey state poll: Two Section III teams rise in latest rankings
Two Section III teams moved up in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association boys hockey poll. Baldwinsville rose one slot to No. 9 in Division I. The Bees, who are currently on 14-game win streak, knocked off rival West Genesee earlier this week for control of the Division I standings.
newyorkupstate.com
Think it’s cold? Think again. Let’s revisit 5 of the coldest days in Central New York history
EDITOR’S NOTE: The original version of this story ran on Jan. 14, 2022. With temperatures dipping below zero this weekend, we thought it was worth looking back again at Central New York’s most frigid days as a reminder: It can always be worse. Think warm thoughts, CNY. It’ll be spring before you know it.
Book A Super Romantic Valentine’s Day Date In A Igloo In New York
If you're looking to make someone feel special here in Upstate New York this Valentine's Day, we have the perfect date night suggestion. Just think of the perfect date night combination- chocolate, wine, food, and an igloo. That's right, a Valentine's Igloo Experience. This experience is hosted by Rheta Allen Company and the Mountainside Retreat located on Granite Drive in Cobleskill.
National fitness clothing retailer to open in Towne Center at Fayetteville
Athleta, a national fitness clothing chain, is opening in Towne Center at Fayetteville. The brand, owned by Gap Inc., specializes in active lifestyle clothing for women and girls. It also has a location that opened at Destiny USA in 2018.
Inside the Syracuse zoo’s scramble to save a newborn elephant twin: ‘He’s not responding!’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The newborn elephant calf lay motionless on the floor of the birthing area of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo. Just seconds after his quick – and shocking – entry into the world Oct. 24, the calf was in trouble. He made no effort to stand. His heart rate was too slow. His breathing was shallow, his temperature too low.
Air Force One departs Syracuse after Biden pays respects to family
Air Force One has departed from Syracuse’s Hancock Air National Guard base after President Joe Biden’s private family visit to Fairmount. The plane left about 2:20 p.m. The president’s brother-in-law, Michael E. Hunter, died last week. Hunter Biden joined his father for the quick trip Saturday. There...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton High School in Lockout Situation
UPDATE: Binghamton City School District officials say they are working with the Binghamton Police Department to identify the person responsible for a threat made on social media that prompted a lockout situation Monday. The district says the threat involved gun violence towards the high school and out of an abundance...
Upstate New York City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 1/26 thru 2/3/2023
On 1/26/23 at 10:40 a.m., Jerry R. Wheeler, 33, of 5870 US Rt 11, Sandy Creek, NY was arrested for Possessing Contraband in Prison, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor and Possessing Dangerous Contraband in Prison, 1st degree, a class D felony following the investigation into an incident in the Oswego County Correctional Facility. Mr. Wheeler was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on 1/26/23.
Update: Abandoned dog located, safe at humane society
After being abandoned, the dog ran straight into the roadway and was struck.
33-year-old man hospitalized after being sliced with knife at Skyline, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 33-year-old man was hospitalized after being sliced with a knife at the Skyline Apartments Monday morning, police said. At 7:45 a.m. the 33-year-old man fought with another man while in the parking lot of the apartments at 753 James Street, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police.
