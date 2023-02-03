Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Super Bowl Media Day: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts details how his grandmother helped fuel his ascension to the NFLJalyn Smoot
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Tasting Table
When Ordering Cheesesteak In Philly, Be Ready To Answer 'Wit Or Witout?'
You haven't had a tried-and-true, pull over, and double park, kind of cheesesteak until you've visited Philadelphia. Eater claims that the best Philly cheesesteak joints you'll find are Steve's Prince of Steaks (Northeast Philly), Barry's Steaks in Roxborough, and Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies all located in various neighborhoods in the City of Brotherly Love. The people of Philly take their cheesesteaks very seriously, at times to the point of rivalry but it all began in the 1930s when brothers Pat and Harry Olivieri decided to take their hot dog stand to new heights.
billypenn.com
Race to be Philly’s fiscal watchdog; House of Umoja doc inspires; Kensington Food Co-op reopens | Morning roundup
Race for city controller: Rhynhart’s deputy faces a crowd. City controller wasn’t originally supposed to be up for grabs this year. The city’s fiscal watchdog is usually voted into office two years after the mayor. Rhynhart’s resignation to run a mayoral campaign, however, triggered a special election....
Tasting Table
The 3 Types Of Cheese You'll Find On A Philly Cheesesteak
When the word "cheesesteak" pops up on a menu anywhere outside of Eastern Pennsylvania or South Jersey, native Philadelphians are likely to find themselves screaming, like Vito Corleone in The Godfather, "Look how they massacred my boy!" People have done unspeakable things to the Philly cheesesteak, turning it into empanadas, spring rolls, or even soup.
Heavy Metal Sausage Company is South Philly's new high-end deli
Heavy Metal Sausage Company is a high-end deli concept with hearty soups, stews and sandwiches.
pabucketlist.com
Exploring Elfreth’s Alley in Philadelphia
If you’ve ever wondered what a residential neighborhood in Philadelphia looked like during the time of George Washington, Ben Franklin, and Betsy Ross, then you’ve got to check out Elfreth’s Alley. Elfreth’s Alley in Philadelphia is the oldest continually-inhabited residential street in the United States!. The...
Restaurateurs’ Humble Beginnings — Four Dishes Cooked in Insta Pots — Launch Ardmore Success
When Maria-José Hernández and her father Levi opened Venezuelan restaurant Autana in Ardmorein 2020, its operations were humble. But its reputation quickly spread, reported Craig LaBan at The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Phillymag.com
Secrets to the Perfect Hoagie Roll
Hoagies are perfect when the bread is perfect. In Philly, that perfection is achieved via a few dedicated families. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. As I’ve come to understand it, the English language has few redeemable qualities. It’s difficult to...
Phillymag.com
Philly Needs Its Own Version of the State of the Union Address
At least one mayoral candidate thinks it's a "great idea." Plus: Meet the nine-year-old college student from Bensalem. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And...
Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Morning Meteorologist — Llarisa Abreu — Announces Departure
The hits keep on coming to the Philadelphia TV landscape. Yet again, we just earned that ANOTHER face that we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV will be saying goodbye to Philadelphia soon. The latest hit comes to the weather team at CBS 3 Philadelphia. Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu just revealed...
5 of Our Favorite Philadelphia Rappers
PHILADELPHIA - This article is perfect for you if you are looking for Who are The Top Philadelphia Rappers. Many talented rappers from this city have created Billboard charting songs and critically acclaimed albums.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Brunch Spots in Delaware
- If you're looking for a great way to kick off your weekend, consider eating brunch. Brunch is the time between breakfast and lunch. You can eat your breakfast until lunchtime, and you can even pair it with a cocktail. Brunch is a great way to start your weekend, and it will give you one last glimpse of the weekend before you head back to work or on vacation.
aroundambler.com
Penna’s Italian Market recognized as one of the “25 Essential Hoagie Shops” by Philadelphia Magazine. Plus, deadlines and how to order hoagies and more for the big game
Penna’s Italian Market (545 North Bethlehem Pike, Spring House) was named one of the “25 Essential Hoagie Shops” in the Philadelphia region in the February 2023 issue of Philadelphia Magazine. It was the only hoagie shop in Montgomery County to make the list. The article is behind...
Black Dolls Matter made by West Philadelphia native Mark Ruffin
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia doll maker is inspiring young children through play. Mark Ruffin is the founder of Black Dolls Matter."When a child sees a doll that reflects their beauty back, in them, there's something that happens," Ruffin said.The West Philadelphia native is making sure all little girls have a place in this world. He's the mastermind behind the inclusive doll collection. Ruffin remembers being told he could not make Black or brown dolls because, he was told, "Black dolls don't sell." He proved that was far from the case.After exhibiting at several tradeshows inside the Philadelphia Doll...
Bishop Michael Curry visits Philly to celebrate first Black Episcopal priest in U.S.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church Michael Curry paid a special visit to Philadelphia. He's the first Black person to serve in that role.It was a historic visit as the Most Reverend Michael Curry spoke during Sunday service at the African Episcopal Church of Saint Thomas in Overbrook."This really is the mother church of African Americans and Blacks in the Episcopal church," Curry said. "So it's like coming home to mama."CBS Philadelphia went behind the scenes with Bishop Curry as he prepared to preach during the celebration of the church's founding father Reverend Absalom Jones. Jones was the first...
Have a Hot Dog and Pretzel As You Rally for the Eagles on Friday
CAMDEN, NJ – A midday rally and lunch to support the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to Super Bowl LVII is scheduled at City Hall on Friday. The Camden County Board of Commissioners, Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen and the Camden County Police Department are sponsoring the event, which features hot dogs, soft pretzels, hot chocolate and Eagles swag. A DJ will entertain. The lunch is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The rally, which is open to the public, begins at noon. Philadelphia takes on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in the Super Bowl.
firststateupdate.com
How To Get Free Pizza On Thursday, National Pizza Day!
First State Update is happy to announce that we have teamed up with Dom’s NY Style Pizzeria in Newport, Veronica’s Brick Oven Pizzeria in Dover, Luna’s Pizzeria and Italian Grill in Middletown, Big Z Pizza in Newark, and Mazzella’s Italian Restaurant on Philadelphia Pike for our first ever National Pizza Day Free Pizza Giveaway! See promo image below for details.
Here's where you can buy soft pretzels shaped as Eagles logo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- What's a Philadelphia Super Bowl party without Philly-favorite snacks? It's the perfect opportunity for small businesses to mix a little creativity into the food they sell. The soft pretzel is a Philadelphia staple and one Philadelphia Pretzel Factory in Langhorne is taking its Super Bowl pretzels to the next level. "Super Bowl for the Pretzel Factory is always the biggest day of the year for every franchise that we have here and we just like to separate ourselves a little bit different, and we do custom shapes so this is kind of our unique way of standing out instead...
Chadds Ford Entrepreneur Spotlighted in Vogue for Main Line Boutique
Chadds Ford resident Beth Buccini is filling a gap that department and mono-designer stores can’t, writes Christina Binkley for Vogue. “I open where I feel there’s a void,” she said about her small independent chain Kirna Zabête. The multi-brand boutique has a location in Bryn Mawr.
Man stabbed at North Philadelphia SEPTA station
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was stabbed at a SEPTA station in North Philadelphia during a fight Tuesday, the transportation company said. The incident happened at Girard Station on SEPTA's Broad Street Line. Two men were engaged in a fight and one of them was stabbed by the other in the neck. The man was transported to Jefferson University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. SEPTA said the suspect exited the subway at Cecil B. Moore Station, one stop north of Girard. SEPTA urges anyone with information to contact police. The stabbing happened one week after a man was stabbed to death at 8th Street Station in Center City.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Why It’s Time for a Woman Mayor
Back during the 1999 mayoral election season, I belonged to a group of powerful women who used to get together to try to influence the workings of the Philadelphia political scene. We invited all of the mayoral candidates to come meet with us that year in person. It was the...
